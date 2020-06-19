Cheesecake Recipes

Fruity Ombre Cheesecake
The use of freeze-dried fruit gives this no-bake cheesecake recipe its ombre coloring naturally without the use of food color or dyes.
Maple Cheesecake with Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream
Jocelyn's holiday cheesecake gets a more complex sweetness from beating in maple syrup. The pomegranate-citrus compote gives it the holiday-worthy pop of color.
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls
Come the fall season we can't get enough of pumpkin desserts! These no-bake cheesecake balls feature loads of pumpkin flavor to satisfy that craving and thanks to their no-bake nature, are also a great way to indulge in the fall flavor during warmer months.
Frozen Blueberry Cheesecake
This gorgeous no-bake cheesecake will make everyone at your table want to start with dessert first. And with the temptation of the pretzel-almond crust, creamy vanilla filling, and frozen blueberries on top, who could say no?
Strawberry Poppy Seed Cheesecake Jars
Use these mini cheesecakes in a jar as an easy make-ahead dessert idea for your next gathering. It makes enough mini desserts to serve 12 and can be made and refrigerated up to three days before your party.
Frosted Animal Cookie No Bake-Cheesecake
If you don't have a reason to make a circus-themed dessert, this no-bake cheesecake recipe is reason enough. Frosted animal cookies are crushed to make the sweet crust and line up around the outside of the cheesecake to look like a parade.