Cheesecake Recipes

Celebrate any occasion with an indulgent, silky cheesecake. From holiday gatherings to Sunday dinners we've got a cheesecake recipe for you. Keep it classic with a cherry cheesecake or New York-style cheesecake or try a new twist using our pumpkin cheesecake and chocolate cheesecake recipes.

Most Recent

Fruity Ombre Cheesecake

Fruity Ombre Cheesecake

The use of freeze-dried fruit gives this no-bake cheesecake recipe its ombre coloring naturally without the use of food color or dyes.
Read More
Maple Cheesecake with Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream

Maple Cheesecake with Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream

Jocelyn's holiday cheesecake gets a more complex sweetness from beating in maple syrup. The pomegranate-citrus compote gives it the holiday-worthy pop of color.
Read More
No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Balls

Come the fall season we can't get enough of pumpkin desserts! These no-bake cheesecake balls feature loads of pumpkin flavor to satisfy that craving and thanks to their no-bake nature, are also a great way to indulge in the fall flavor during warmer months.
Read More
Frozen Blueberry Cheesecake

Frozen Blueberry Cheesecake

This gorgeous no-bake cheesecake will make everyone at your table want to start with dessert first. And with the temptation of the pretzel-almond crust, creamy vanilla filling, and frozen blueberries on top, who could say no?
Read More
Strawberry Poppy Seed Cheesecake Jars

Strawberry Poppy Seed Cheesecake Jars

Use these mini cheesecakes in a jar as an easy make-ahead dessert idea for your next gathering. It makes enough mini desserts to serve 12 and can be made and refrigerated up to three days before your party.
Read More
Frosted Animal Cookie No Bake-Cheesecake

Frosted Animal Cookie No Bake-Cheesecake

If you don't have a reason to make a circus-themed dessert, this no-bake cheesecake recipe is reason enough. Frosted animal cookies are crushed to make the sweet crust and line up around the outside of the cheesecake to look like a parade.
Read More

More Cheesecake Recipes

Creamy No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes

Creamy No-Bake Cheesecake Recipes

Thanks to these no-bake cheesecakes, you can keep your oven free for other baking or avoid turning on the oven altogether during hot summer months. We've chosen a few of our favorite no-bake cheesecake recipes for you to try—including frozen blueberry, amaretti cherry, swirly chocolate cheesecake, and more.
Read More
Classic New York-Style Cheesecake

Classic New York-Style Cheesecake

We love cheesecake with fillings, but sometimes a classic New York cheesecake is exactly what your dessert plate needs. This cheesecake recipe is a tried-and-true classic.
Read More
Cherry Kuchen Bars

Cherry Kuchen Bars

Read More
Key Lime Cheesecake Bars

Key Lime Cheesecake Bars

Read More
Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake

Chocolate Swirl Cheesecake

Read More
No-Bake Chocolate-Swirl Cheesecake

No-Bake Chocolate-Swirl Cheesecake

Read More

White Chocolate Cheesecake Bombe

Bake this white chocolate cheesecake recipe in a bowl to achieve the unique rounded shape. If you can't find feuilletine for the cheesecake crust, try crushed up sugar ice cream cones instead.

All Cheesecake Recipes

Cheesecake-Filled Watermelon

Cheesecake-Filled Watermelon

Read More
Brownie Mint Cheesecake

Brownie Mint Cheesecake

Read More
Coconut-Tangerine Cheesecake Bars

Coconut-Tangerine Cheesecake Bars

Read More
Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Bars

Salted Caramel Truffle Cheesecake Bars

Read More
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars

Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars

Read More
Maple-Bourbon Cheesecake Bars

Maple-Bourbon Cheesecake Bars

Read More
Boozy Eggnog Bars

Boozy Eggnog Bars

Read More
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars

Red Velvet Cheesecake Bars

Read More
Chocolate-Glazed Creamy Pumpkin Pie

Chocolate-Glazed Creamy Pumpkin Pie

Read More
Is It Safe to Eat Cheesecake That's Been Left Out of the Refrigerator?

Is It Safe to Eat Cheesecake That's Been Left Out of the Refrigerator?

Read More
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars

Read More
DIY Cake Toppers to Make Your Cake Prettier

DIY Cake Toppers to Make Your Cake Prettier

Read More
Lemon-Raspberry Cheesecake

Lemon-Raspberry Cheesecake

Read More
Black Forest Cheesecake

Black Forest Cheesecake

Read More
How to Make Cheesecake

How to Make Cheesecake

Read More
Ginger-Cider Cheesecake

Ginger-Cider Cheesecake

Read More
Rich and Creamy Cheesecakes

Rich and Creamy Cheesecakes

Read More
Minty Cookies and Cream Tassies

Minty Cookies and Cream Tassies

Read More
Cheesecake with Banana Sauce

Cheesecake with Banana Sauce

Read More
Berry Cheesecake Pops

Berry Cheesecake Pops

Read More
Polk-Dot Cheesecake Sandwich Bars

Polk-Dot Cheesecake Sandwich Bars

Read More
Individual Brownie Cheesecakes in Jars

Individual Brownie Cheesecakes in Jars

Read More
Mini Caramel Cheesecakes

Mini Caramel Cheesecakes

Read More
Mascarpone Cheesecake with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote

Mascarpone Cheesecake with Strawberry-Rhubarb Compote

Read More
Orange Flan de Queso

Orange Flan de Queso

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com