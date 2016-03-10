How to Make Carrot Cake
Carrot cake is a classic. But these recipes go above and beyond the average veggie-filled cake. We'll show you the perfect way to shred carrots for cake, plus give you recipes for Mango Carrot Cake, Orange-Carrot Cake with Chocolate Ganache, Pineapple-Carrot Cake, and more.
Gather the Ingredients
Looking to make a classic Best-Loved Carrot Cake? Here's what you'll need:
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 3 cups finely shredded carrot (lightly packed)
- 3/4 cup cooking oil
- 1 recipe Cream Cheese Frosting
- 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted (optional)
Directions
- Allow eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease two 8x1-1/2-inch round cake pans; line pans with waxed paper and grease the paper. Set pans aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon (if desired), salt, and baking soda; set aside.
- In another bowl combine eggs, carrot, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir until combined. Pour batter into the prepared pans.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove cake layers from pans; cool thoroughly.
- Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting. If desired, sprinkle chopped pecans over frosting. Cover and store cake in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
