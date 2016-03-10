How to Make Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is a classic. But these recipes go above and beyond the average veggie-filled cake. We'll show you the perfect way to shred carrots for cake, plus give you recipes for Mango Carrot Cake, Orange-Carrot Cake with Chocolate Ganache, Pineapple-Carrot Cake, and more.

March 10, 2016
Gather the Ingredients

Looking to make a classic Best-Loved Carrot Cake? Here's what you'll need:

  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 cups finely shredded carrot (lightly packed)
  • 3/4 cup cooking oil
  • 1 recipe Cream Cheese Frosting
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted (optional)

Directions

  1. Allow eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease two 8x1-1/2-inch round cake pans; line pans with waxed paper and grease the paper. Set pans aside.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon (if desired), salt, and baking soda; set aside.
  3. In another bowl combine eggs, carrot, and oil. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir until combined. Pour batter into the prepared pans.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Cool cake layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove cake layers from pans; cool thoroughly.
  5. Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting. If desired, sprinkle chopped pecans over frosting. Cover and store cake in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

