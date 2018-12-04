Part corn bread, part bundt cake, the batter for this easy dessert recipe comes together in just one bowl. While this—one of our best homemade bundt cake recipes—bakes, stir together the citrus-infused pomegranate sauce to spoon over each slice.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you don’t have or can’t find buttermilk, substitute 1½ tablespoons lemon juice plus enough regular milk to make 1½ cups. Allow to stand for 5 minutes before stirring into the bundt cake recipe.