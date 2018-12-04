Bundt Cake Recipes That Look Gorgeous with No Complicated Decorating
Blueberry Bundt Cake
Equal parts familiar and totally unexpected, this lemon-blueberry bundt cake recipe takes the concept of a blueberry muffin or cake batter but gives it a 21st-century makeover. It is subtly nutty—with a blend of all-purpose and rye flour at its base—and warmly spiced with cardamom. Lemon zest and juice, plus fresh blueberries in the cake and the glaze, result in a remarkably refreshing yet decadent treat.
Lemon Bundt Cake
Here’s how to make a bundt cake that will really turn heads: Invest in a geometric bundt cake pan (sometimes called the “jubilee” pattern). Any dessert, including this simple one-bowl lemon cake, looks elegant almost instantly after being flipped out as a jubilee Bundt pan recipe. Once cooled, crown the cake with a drizzle of a simple lemon juice and powdered sugar glaze.
Marbleous Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cake with Salted Caramel Glaze
Bundt cake recipes get even better when you add salted caramel. But you can’t go wrong with any topping when you start with a cake that’s half chocolate, half peanut butter, and completely tender and tasty thanks to a scoop of sour cream in the batter. If you like (and we do!), serve this chocolate bundt cake à la mode.
Cornmeal-Butter Cake with Pomegranate Sauce
Part corn bread, part bundt cake, the batter for this easy dessert recipe comes together in just one bowl. While this—one of our best homemade bundt cake recipes—bakes, stir together the citrus-infused pomegranate sauce to spoon over each slice.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you don’t have or can’t find buttermilk, substitute 1½ tablespoons lemon juice plus enough regular milk to make 1½ cups. Allow to stand for 5 minutes before stirring into the bundt cake recipe.
Coconut-Pecan Coffee Cake
Serving any coffee cake is a delightful way to start the day, but we’re partial to bundt cake breakfasts. Compared to sheet-pan coffee cakes, bundt cake pans offer more surface area for the buttery, crumbly pecan topping to touch the pan for a golden brown, irresistible exterior. Crown this cake with a dusting of cocoa and powdered sugar.
Glazed Pumpkin-Pecan Cakes
Take a break from bakery donuts and serve this mini bundt cake recipe as part of your next weekend brunch. Canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, and pecans give this eye-catching spiral snack a full dose of fall vibes. (We love this pumpkin bundt cake recipe so much that we serve it year-round!)
Vanilla Bean Cake with Pecan-Praline Glaze
This bundt cake recipe from scratch is the perfect ending to a Southern-inspired meal. While the vanilla bean-scented batter is delightful, the pecan-praline glaze is the star of this bundt cake dessert. Heavy cream, butter, pecans, and vanilla extract make it dark caramel-colored, drizzly, and completely decadent.
Apple-Maple Spice Cake
Warning: You’re about to fall in love with this autumnal apple bundt cake. Nutmeg and cloves give it a hint of holiday baking vibes, and you can definitely taste the pleasant maple elements that permeate each crumb. But the kicker that truly makes this treat fit firmly into the apple dessert category is the 4 chopped apples and a full cup of apple butter that moisten the batter.
Malted Chocolate Bundt Cake with Chocolate Glaze
Typical bundt cake flavors are already kid-friendly. But we discovered a surefire way to take them up another tempting notch: Just add candy. To give a nod to the malted milk powder in the chocolate bundt cake batter, sprinkle chopped malted milk balls over the chocolate malt glaze.
Bourbon-Chocolate Tipsy Cake
Any time you’re preparing a chocolate bundt cake recipe, you can use this brilliant baking hack: Butter the bundt cake pan and dust it with cocoa powder, shaking and tilting to evenly coat. This simple step will prevent the cake from sticking. You won’t want to leave even a crumb behind when you whip up this boozy bourbon cake. It’s supremely chocolaty with both melted unsweetened and sweet baking chocolate in the batter.
Triple-Citrus Pound Cake
Think fresh and bake up a bundt cake recipe featuring grapefruit, lime, and orange. There’s no wrong time to serve this tangy treat, but we say the orange juice glaze makes this fully appropriate as a breakfast recipe. Try sugar-dusted slices of any of the citrus options, or a combo of all three, as an aromatic center topping.
Banana-Nut Pound Cake
Bundt cake breakfasts do exist. You’ll be a believer after just one bite of this moist banana bundt cake. It tastes like banana bread 2.0 thanks to cream cheese hiding inside the über-tender batter. We recommend that you also go nuts by folding toasted pecans or walnuts into the mix.
Chocolate-Peppermint Bundt Cake
Here’s a bundt cake recipe from scratch that’s cooler than a candy cane. To complement the batter flavored with dark chocolate, malted milk, and peppermint extract, complete the chocolate bundt cake with a shower of crushed peppermint candies. Serve it around the winter holidays—or on any day you wish felt more like one.
Lavender-Thyme Fluted Cake with Vanilla Creme Glaze
This herbal lavender-thyme creation is similar to a pound cake in consistency. But we like employing a bundt cake pan for this recipe to give it a fancy appearance that matches the grown-up flavors hiding inside.
Test Kitchen Tip: Reserve some extra thyme to add even more eye appeal. Sprinkle leaves on top and garnish your serving platter with whole sprigs.
Bundt Pan Ice Cream Cake
Ice cream occasionally comes served alongside bundt cake recipes. But we’ve taken that idea and turned it on its head by stuffing ice cream or sorbet (customize with your favorite flavor) in the middle of the cake. Talk about an upgrade on an ice cream sandwich!
Cranberry-Orange Bundt Cake
Not all bundt cake recipes feel quite dressy enough for a dinner party treat, but this fruity dessert sure does! Why? We’ve spiked the bundt cake dessert with a Champagne glaze. Just add a dusting of powdered sugar for the final photo-worthy flourish.
Berry Cake
It’s not just the raspberries, cranberries, and pomegranate seeds on top that make this bundt cake recipe fit its fruity moniker. A swirl of seedless raspberry jam sweetens the cinnamon cake batter. This is one bundt cake flavor that looks even better sliced and plated—to reveal the marble effect—than it does whole.
Butterscotch Marble Cake
Shh ... it can be our little secret that sometimes the best cake recipes are bundt cake recipes from cake mix. This bakery-quality crowd-pleaser starts with a box of white cake mix, a package of instant butterscotch pudding, a generous shower of chocolate-flavored syrup, and a few other pantry staples. Mix all following our marbling instructions, bake, and garnish with a speedy chocolate glaze, and no one will guess this is semi-homemade.