Birthday Cakes for Boys
Rocket Ship Cake
Let your little astronaut blast off to places unknown with this easy rocket ship cake. White frosting and candy decorations make this birthday cake ready for outer space in 3, 2, 1...
Dragon Cake
A fluted tube cake easily transforms into a ferocious dragon for a fun birthday cake that will set the party on fire. Fruit leather wings, marshmallow claws, and candy scales finish this mythical creature.
All-Star Sports Cake
This cake is a slam dunk for your birthday all-star. Frost it in his favorite team colors, then decorate the cake with his age or his jersey number.
Baseball Cake
Play ball! With our baseball birthday cake, your little athlete has everything he needs for a winning birthday. Flaked coconut and red icing make this cake a home run.
Sailboat Cake
Let the birthday boy take a trip on the high seas with this sailboat-inspired cake! Easy decorations, such as a powdered sugar doughnut dinghy and breadstick mast, take this delicious cake to the next level.
Race Car Cakes
Does your birthday boy have a need for speed? These creative race car cakes are easy to make and perfect for his special day. All you need are two round cakes, frosting, and some candy decorations to create these speedy treats.
Go Bowling Cake
Who needs 10 pins when just a few will bowl over the birthday boy and all his party guests! Make each cake a different flavor for a surefire way to please everyone.
Tropical Fish Cake
Take your birthday party under the sea. Extra bubble cupcakes add a special touch—and help feed the birthday crowd.
Robot Cake
Your birthday boy will be the coolest kid on the block with this cute robot cake. Gray frosting topped with candy decorations adds futuristic flair.
Domino Birthday Cake
It's game time. Line up these tasty dominoes for a birthday celebration that will knock over the birthday boy!