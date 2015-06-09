Fans of white chocolate will swoon for this birthday cake recipe. The decadent buttery cake incorporates melted white chocolate right into the batter. As if that wasn't sweet enough, we have a seriously delicious white chocolate frosting to go on top. Use our tips for piping those pretty rosettes.

Test Kitchen Tip: Allow butter and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before adding to the recipe. This allows your cake to rise better.