Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's about to be that time of year when pumpkin spice becomes the signature fall flavor for your favorite Starbucks latte and Thanksgiving pies. Since we love finding any excuse to include pumpkin in sweet and savory recipes, enjoying a pumpkin muffin sounds like the perfect treat on a cool fall morning for breakfast (or any time, really). If you're a fan of making loaves of pumpkin bread but want something a little more portable, these muffin recipes are the way to go. We've got some indulgent pumpkin muffins (that can easily double as a dessert) as well as gluten-free pumpkin muffins for those with allergy restrictions.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

Cinnamon-Sugar Bourbon-Pumpkin Muffins

Don't let the fancy name prevent you from making these moist pumpkin muffins (that use up the entire can of pumpkin!). Laced with cinnamon and a hint of bourbon, these are like mini versions of one of our favorite pumpkin bread recipes. Take your pumpkin muffins up another notch by adding a drizzle of bourbon icing before serving.

Image zoom Jason Donnelly

Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins

Whether you have allergy restrictions or not, this gluten-free pumpkin muffin recipe is a definite winner for the entire family. The crunchy walnut streusel and cream cheese glaze make the perfect finish for these pumpkin spice muffins. Our Test Kitchen does not recommend using paper bake cups here, so just grease your muffin pan ($8, Target) with some gluten-free nonstick cooking spray.

Image zoom Brie Passano

Cassava Pumpkin Muffins

These gluten-free, Paleo pumpkin muffins are a real treat for anyone trying to eat a little healthier but still want to enjoy a taste of fall with their morning cup of coffee. Instead of flour, we've used cassava flour, which is a starchy tuberous root that's been dried and ground into flour. You can also easily make this a vegan pumpkin muffin recipe by using your favorite egg substitute.

Image zoom Blaine Moats

Blueberry-Pumpkin Muffins

Blueberry muffins are pretty much famous when it comes to your favorite breakfast treat. Here we've decided to add those plump little berries to a pumpkin muffin recipe for a fall touch. There's a couple of fun variations to this recipe (hello, spiced pear!), so be sure to bookmark this one for future use.

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

Pumpkin-Praline Muffins

Fans of pumpkin pie and pecan pie will love finding both flavors present in these pumpkin muffins. The candied pecan streusel topping gives the fall muffins a delightfully addicting crunch. Prepare to make extras because these will disappear fast.

Image zoom Scott Little

Curried Squash Muffins

Curry powder isn't just a spice for creamy chicken and veggie dishes. The warm spice pairs beautifully with the cinnamon and ginger in these fall muffins. The best part about this muffin recipe is that you can utilize pretty much any winter squash you've got on hand throughout the fall and winter season. Fresh sweet pumpkin or butternut squash would both be great options.

Image zoom Andy Lyons

Chocolate-Glazed Ginger-Pumpkin Muffins

In case you haven't tried it yet, chocolate and pumpkin make a stellar pair. We've upped the spice factor by adding both ground ginger and crystallized ginger to the batter. If you don't have any buttermilk on hand for this pumpkin muffin recipe, substitute it by adding some lemon juice or vinegar to regular milk.