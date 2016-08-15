17 Monkey Bread Recipes You Won't Want to Share
Chocolate-Caramel Monkey Bread
Warm and chocolatey, this monkey bread has everything we love about dessert, but you can make it for a special breakfast. The silky caramel sauce dripping from each bite is the cherry on top.
Brown Sugar-Bacon Monkey Bread
Combine your favorite breakfast flavors into a decadent breakfast treat. Get started by cooking applewood smoked bacon to crispy perfection. From there, the pan drippings are saved to make the sticky topping with a delicious combo of brown sugar, maple nut butter (the recipe is included), and whipping cream.
Maple-Mocha Pull-Apart Bread with Almonds
You won't find any purchased dough here—this homemade monkey bread is all from scratch. It'll take a few extra steps, but the end result (sticky, almond-topped deliciousness) is oh-so worth it.
Sausage, Apple, and Cheddar Monkey Bread
Monkey bread goes savory in this easy recipe. Instead of classic cinnamon and sugar, add breakfast sausage and white cheddar cheese. Snipped fresh sage adds the perfect herbal finish.
Savory Red and Green Monkey Bread
Red and green might lead you to believe this monkey bread recipe is just for Christmas, but it can be a savory breakfast treat any time of the year (perhaps Christmas in July?). Melty mozzarella cheese is hiding inside, while the marinara sauce and fresh basil entice you to dig in.
Caramel-Stuffed Monkey Bread
When the oven is full, allow your trusty slow cooker to help. The easy dessert stuffs refrigerated biscuits with mini chocolate-covered caramels for an indulgent bite. Keep the monkey bread warm until your guests arrive and watch them quickly line up for a piece.
Baklava Monkey Bread
If you love the baklava, just wait until you try this monkey bread recipe. Honey, pistachios, and walnuts pay tribute to the classic Greek dessert in the best way. Trust us, it's finger-lickin' good.
Pesto Monkey Bread
This pesto-packed, cheesy slow cooker recipe makes for a great appetizer or side. One bite and you'll have everyone asking for seconds before the main dish even gets to the table.
Apple-Spiked Monkey Bread
Allow us to introduce you to a fall dessert that will make mouths water with delight. Apple, nutmeg, and cinnamon combine for the perfect pull-apart dish. Spoon warm toppings and nuts on the monkey bread for some extra flavor and crunch.
Caramel-Banana-Pecan Bread
Here's a slow cooker brunch recipe ready that will have both the kids and adults jumping out of bed. Top fluffy, caramel-coated monkey bread with bananas and pecans for some extra sweetness and oomph.
Christmas Morning Monkey Bread
This monkey bread is just begging to be included in your Christmas morning breakfast spread. With red and green maraschino cherries hidden inside (not to mention the red and green sprinkles on top), you won't find any recipe more festive than this one.
Spiced Blueberry Monkey Loaves
Wondering how to make monkey bread without a bundt pan? Use loaf pans instead! Tangy blueberries and citrus zing complement sweet cinnamon bread for a fresh take. Rum can be substituted for orange juice for an excellent adults-only version of monkey bread.
Maple Cherry-Stuffed Monkey Bread
Monkey bread becomes even harder to resist once it's full of maple and cherries—two delicious flavors that keep the good times rollin'. We opt for frozen wheat dinner roll dough here instead of canned biscuits for a hearty monkey bread recipe that's still easy to accomplish.
Gooey Monkey Bread
When learning how to make monkey bread for the first time, you can't go wrong with this classic recipe. It starts with the traditional cinnamon-sugar dusted biscuit dough before piling into the pan. A simple drizzle made from maple syrup and caramel ice cream topping will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Monkey Bread Rolls
Creating these monkey bread muffins is super quick when you start with frozen cinnamon roll dough. A mixture of butter, brown sugar, and pecans adds a decadent touch. Bonus: No one has to fight over the crunchy-sweet outer pieces when you've your own individual monkey bread.
Apple Bourbon Monkey Bread
Apples, bourbon, and monkey bread in the same recipe? Sign us up! This top-rated recipe only takes 20 minutes of prep time. The hard part is waiting for them to bake so you can finally dive in.
Cheddar Bacon Monkey Bread
This easy monkey bread recipe gets its signature savory flavor from a packet of ranch dressing mix. That's right, the tangy flavor of your favorite salad dressing pairs beautifully with the layers of cheese and bacon. Opt for pre-cooked bacon pieces to keep your hands-on time down.