17 Monkey Bread Recipes You Won't Want to Share

By Katlyn Moncada
Updated July 15, 2021
Credit: Peter Krumhardt
There are fewer treats more satisfying than pulling off a piece of monkey bread for the ultimate soft and sweet bite. That's why we've compiled our favorite monkey bread recipes for easy desserts and sweet (or savory!) breakfasts. Grab a couple of cans of biscuits on your next grocery run and let the baking begin.
Chocolate-Caramel Monkey Bread

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Warm and chocolatey, this monkey bread has everything we love about dessert, but you can make it for a special breakfast. The silky caramel sauce dripping from each bite is the cherry on top.

Brown Sugar-Bacon Monkey Bread

Credit: Peter Krumhardt
Combine your favorite breakfast flavors into a decadent breakfast treat. Get started by cooking applewood smoked bacon to crispy perfection. From there, the pan drippings are saved to make the sticky topping with a delicious combo of brown sugar, maple nut butter (the recipe is included), and whipping cream.

Maple-Mocha Pull-Apart Bread with Almonds

Credit: Jason Donnelly
You won't find any purchased dough here—this homemade monkey bread is all from scratch. It'll take a few extra steps, but the end result (sticky, almond-topped deliciousness) is oh-so worth it.

Buy It: Nordic Ware 12-Cup Bundt Pan ($13, Target)

Sausage, Apple, and Cheddar Monkey Bread

Credit: Carson Downing
Monkey bread goes savory in this easy recipe. Instead of classic cinnamon and sugar, add breakfast sausage and white cheddar cheese. Snipped fresh sage adds the perfect herbal finish.

Related: Power Your Morning with 13 Fast and Healthy Breakfast Bowl Recipes

Savory Red and Green Monkey Bread

Credit: Hannah Bigot
Red and green might lead you to believe this monkey bread recipe is just for Christmas, but it can be a savory breakfast treat any time of the year (perhaps Christmas in July?). Melty mozzarella cheese is hiding inside, while the marinara sauce and fresh basil entice you to dig in.

Caramel-Stuffed Monkey Bread

Credit: Andy Lyons
When the oven is full, allow your trusty slow cooker to help. The easy dessert stuffs refrigerated biscuits with mini chocolate-covered caramels for an indulgent bite. Keep the monkey bread warm until your guests arrive and watch them quickly line up for a piece.

Buy It: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker ($42, Target)

Baklava Monkey Bread

Credit: Brie Passano
If you love the baklava, just wait until you try this monkey bread recipe. Honey, pistachios, and walnuts pay tribute to the classic Greek dessert in the best way. Trust us, it's finger-lickin' good.

Pesto Monkey Bread

Credit: Andy Lyons
This pesto-packed, cheesy slow cooker recipe makes for a great appetizer or side. One bite and you'll have everyone asking for seconds before the main dish even gets to the table.

Related: Quick and Easy Pesto Recipes

Apple-Spiked Monkey Bread

Credit: Jenna VanGrowski
Allow us to introduce you to a fall dessert that will make mouths water with delight. Apple, nutmeg, and cinnamon combine for the perfect pull-apart dish. Spoon warm toppings and nuts on the monkey bread for some extra flavor and crunch.

Caramel-Banana-Pecan Bread

Credit: Scott Little
Here's a slow cooker brunch recipe ready that will have both the kids and adults jumping out of bed. Top fluffy, caramel-coated monkey bread with bananas and pecans for some extra sweetness and oomph.

Christmas Morning Monkey Bread

Credit: Hannah Bigot
This monkey bread is just begging to be included in your Christmas morning breakfast spread. With red and green maraschino cherries hidden inside (not to mention the red and green sprinkles on top), you won't find any recipe more festive than this one.

Spiced Blueberry Monkey Loaves

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Wondering how to make monkey bread without a bundt pan? Use loaf pans instead! Tangy blueberries and citrus zing complement sweet cinnamon bread for a fresh take. Rum can be substituted for orange juice for an excellent adults-only version of monkey bread.

Buy It: Wilton Bake It Better Nonstick Large Loaf Pan ($6, Walmart)

Maple Cherry-Stuffed Monkey Bread

Monkey bread becomes even harder to resist once it's full of maple and cherries—two delicious flavors that keep the good times rollin'. We opt for frozen wheat dinner roll dough here instead of canned biscuits for a hearty monkey bread recipe that's still easy to accomplish.

Gooey Monkey Bread

Credit: Charles Worthington
When learning how to make monkey bread for the first time, you can't go wrong with this classic recipe. It starts with the traditional cinnamon-sugar dusted biscuit dough before piling into the pan. A simple drizzle made from maple syrup and caramel ice cream topping will satisfy any sweet tooth.

Related: Gorgeous Bundt Pans That Will Make You Want to Bake a Cake Right Now

Monkey Bread Rolls

Credit: Andy Lyons
Creating these monkey bread muffins is super quick when you start with frozen cinnamon roll dough. A mixture of butter, brown sugar, and pecans adds a decadent touch. Bonus: No one has to fight over the crunchy-sweet outer pieces when you've your own individual monkey bread.

Buy It: Mainstays 12-Cup Nonstick Muffin Pan ($5, Walmart)

Apple Bourbon Monkey Bread

Credit: Matthew Clark
Apples, bourbon, and monkey bread in the same recipe? Sign us up! This top-rated recipe only takes 20 minutes of prep time. The hard part is waiting for them to bake so you can finally dive in.

Related: Fast & Fresh Apple Recipes You Need This Fall

Cheddar Bacon Monkey Bread

Credit: Matthew Clark
This easy monkey bread recipe gets its signature savory flavor from a packet of ranch dressing mix. That's right, the tangy flavor of your favorite salad dressing pairs beautifully with the layers of cheese and bacon. Opt for pre-cooked bacon pieces to keep your hands-on time down.

By Katlyn Moncada