Now that we're spending more time at home, it's an opportunity to preheat the oven and fine-tune your baking skills. Although there are many baked goods you can make, most people are trying out homemade bread. Since the beginning of March, Google searches for "bread recipes" have gone from nearly nothing to skyrocketing. On Instagram, #breadmaking has almost 500,000 posts, and #breadbaking has just under 200,000, and both offer photos of mouthwatering inspiration. (I've been part of this trend myself and baked my first-ever homemade loaf of banana bread this past week.)

Even if you've never made homemade bread, which was me until one week ago, you're going to need a few items to be successful. First, you're going to need to decide which delicious recipe you're going to try. (We recommend choosing one based on ingredients you already have at home because you should only be going to the grocery store when necessary.) After you've zeroed in on the perfect one, you need the proper equipment because you don't want to put in all the effort of mixing and kneading and then have your bread not bake correctly. We've rounded up a variety of bread pans, so you have what you need to make delicious loaves and have your home smelling heavenly.