The 7 Best Bread Pans to Bake Your Next Loaf to Perfection
Stay home and make a homemade loaf with one of these foolproof products.
Now that we're spending more time at home, it's an opportunity to preheat the oven and fine-tune your baking skills. Although there are many baked goods you can make, most people are trying out homemade bread. Since the beginning of March, Google searches for "bread recipes" have gone from nearly nothing to skyrocketing. On Instagram, #breadmaking has almost 500,000 posts, and #breadbaking has just under 200,000, and both offer photos of mouthwatering inspiration. (I've been part of this trend myself and baked my first-ever homemade loaf of banana bread this past week.)
Even if you've never made homemade bread, which was me until one week ago, you're going to need a few items to be successful. First, you're going to need to decide which delicious recipe you're going to try. (We recommend choosing one based on ingredients you already have at home because you should only be going to the grocery store when necessary.) After you've zeroed in on the perfect one, you need the proper equipment because you don't want to put in all the effort of mixing and kneading and then have your bread not bake correctly. We've rounded up a variety of bread pans, so you have what you need to make delicious loaves and have your home smelling heavenly.
Emile Henry No-Knead Bread Pot
We love no-knead recipes, whether it's honey bread or seed-packed focaccia, and this pot is just what you need to bake them. It's made of durable clay that won't chip, crack, or craze and can handle loaves up to two pounds. The pot is 9 inches in diameter and comes in two colors, white and navy. It's safe to use in the microwave, oven, broiler, freezer, or dishwasher.
Buy It: $130, Williams Sonoma
OXO Loaf Pan
If you're like me and baking banana bread (Tip: chocolate chips are a must!), you'll need a loaf pan. This version from OXO is dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a breeze. It's made of nonstick ceramic and is 5.1x9.1 inches.
Buy It: $14.38, Bed Bath & Beyond
Le Creuset Dutch Oven
If you've been thinking of investing in a Le Creuset piece, you might want to add this option to your cart. Right now, you can get this 7.25-quart Dutch Oven on sale for $399.95, which is more than $115 off its usual price. It's perfect for sourdough bread, but it's also ideal for stews, pot roasts, and more. The enameled cast iron comes in nine colors and is chip and crack-resistant. It measures 11.9x14.5 inches
Buy It: $399.95, Sur La Table
Cuisinart Bread Maker
Take all the work out of making bread with an automatic device that takes care of the kneading, rising, and baking. You can choose from 12 pre-programmed options, including white, whole wheat, gluten-free, artisan dough, and more. The maker includes three different crust shades (light, medium, or dark) and bakes 1-pound, 1.5-pound, or 2-pound loaves. It measures 9x11.5 inches and is small enough to sit on your counter or fit in your cupboard. Plus, it's on sale for $75 off.
Buy It: $109.95, Williams Sonoma
Wilton Mini Loaf Pan
The beauty of mini loaves is you can customize each one with different toppings and mix-ins while using the same dough. (Which makes for a fun activity for kids.) This pan from Wilton features eight cavities that are 3.28 x2.5 inches. It's lightweight, non-stick, and dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: $15.99, Michaels
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet
Every home cook needs a quality cast iron skillet in their kitchen, especially if you want to make one of our tasty cornbread recipes or no-knead focaccia. This version from Lodge comes in two sizes: a 10-inch for $29.95 and a 12-inch for $39.95. It comes pre-seasoned so you can start using it right out of the box.
Buy It: From $29.95, Sur La Table
Chicago Metallic Baguette Pan
Upgrade your usual lunch with a sandwich featuring a homemade baguette. This affordable pan is non-stick, dishwasher-safe, and perforated to give your French loaf a delicious golden crust. It's made of steel and measures 16x9 inches.
Buy It: $22.99, Wayfair
Comments