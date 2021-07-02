The Best 9 x 13 Dessert Recipes for Brunches, Birthdays, and Beyond
When it comes to easy baking ideas, 9 x 13 dessert recipes are among the best options, bar none. With sweet rolls, cakes, bar cookies, and crispy rice treats, these 13 x 9 desserts are a cinch to make—and share with a crowd. If you don't want to turn on your oven, we include a few no-bake dessert casseroles to choose from.
Boston Cream Pie Bars
Inspired by pie, featuring a cookie crust, and in the form of a no-bake dessert casserole, this easy chocolate dessert checks all the boxes. The secret to its oven-free nature is store-bought shortbread cookies, which team up with pecans, powdered sugar, and butter to form the irresistible bar base. Top with a creamy filling and crown with microwave-melted chocolate, then chill until firm (if you can wait that long).
Blueberry Lemonade Poke Cake
A quadruple-dose of lemon (zest, lemonade concentrate, lemon curd, and lemon slices) perk up boxed cake mix. Add a splash of almond extract and a simple homemade blueberry sauce, and this poke cake transforms into one of our best 13 x 9 desserts for summer. Bonus: It can be made with fresh or frozen berries, prepped entirely ahead, and refrigerated for up to 24 hours before serving.
Buy It: Nordic Ware 9x13 Rectangular Baking Pan ($17, Target)
Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecake Brownies
Why choose between a brownie recipe or a cheesecake when you can savor both in one bite? This 9 x 13 dessert recipe doesn't even require two shifts of baking. The brownie "crust" and cheesecake topping bake simultaneously after you assemble the whole pan. And since the cheesecake portion features Nutella, this is one of the ultimate sweet treats for chocolate lovers.
Potato Cinnamon Rolls
Admittedly, this is more of a pastry than a dessert, but we count these fluffy cinnamon rolls as one of the best 9 x 13 dessert recipes for brunch. There's a reason these rolls have been featured in the Red Plaid cookbook time and time again—"they are so light" and "turn out perfectly," according to BH&G home cooks who bake them for holidays and any days. Mashed potato in the dough and a brown butter-infused frosting help these rolls stand out among their pastry competition.
Root Beer Cake with Float Frosting
Speaking of uniquely-infused homemade frostings, this buttercream gets its float-like flavor from thawed vanilla ice cream (to replace the milk). That acts as the perfect "a la mode" addition on top of the root beer-flavored cake pan dessert. To really drive the scoop shop concept home, garnish with a cherry on top.
Buy It: Zatarain's Root Beer Concentrate ($10, Amazon)
Apple Sheet Cake
You're probably more familiar with pineapple upside-down cake, but the concept works great for apple desserts as well—especially during fall harvest time. Sweet-tart baking apples such as Gala, Honeycrisp, or Braeburn join forces with apple butter and freeze-dried apples to load a lot of fruit flavor into one 13 x 9 dessert. And, of course, we had to pump up the frosting; this version calls for a drizzle of oh-so autumnal maple syrup.
10 Ways with Marshmallow Treats
Remember these cereal-based lunch box bars from grade school brown bag days? We've given this nostalgic no-bake dessert a choose-your-own-adventure makeover so you can mix things up throughout the year. Chocolate fans will adore the Oreo, Trail Mix, and Mounds renditions, while kids (and kids at heart) will enjoy the Birthday Cake, PB&J, and Lemonade versions.
Peach Crumble Bars
Fully loaded with 6 cups of fresh peaches, this is one of the best 9 x 13 dessert recipes to make after a summer visit to the farmers market. To up the decadent ante, that fruit filling is sandwiched inside a buttery, shortbread-like crust and a coconut-hazelnut crumble topping. It's good as-is, but great served warm and crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Caramel Coconut Cookie Bars
Part candy bar, part Girl Scout Cookie, this 9 x 13 dessert recipe is sure to fly off the table at potlucks and parties of all kinds—or sell out at any bake sale. Inspired by Samoas/Caramel deLites, these are a breeze to make since they're baked in a single pan and sliced into sticks (instead of rolled into rounds and punched with a whole in the middle). They still deliver all the familiar cookie flavors you remember from childhood, though, including dulce de leche, coconut flakes, melted chocolate, and a buttery cookie crust.
Quick Chocolate Cake
Craving cake but short on staple ingredients like milk, butter, and eggs? Turn to this pantry staple-packed 13 x 9 dessert. It calls for just 5 minutes of prep, thanks to a one-bowl dump-stir-transfer-bake method. Baking soda and vinegar make the chocolate cake remarkably light and tender, while cocoa powder delivers on the "chocolate" promise.
Frosty S'mores Bars
On the scorching summer days when you're craving s'mores but not the heat of the campfire required to make them, turn to this s'mores-inspired no-bake dessert casserole. Chocolate ice cream in the filling will help you keep your cool, and you can toast the marshmallows on top in your broiler or with a crème brûlée torch to make quick work out of the job. All of that deliciousness is built on a foundation of (you guessed it!) crumbled graham crackers.
Buy It: Kitchen Torch with Butane ($48, Amazon)
Chocolate-Hazelnut Swirl Coffee Cake
With this decadent pan dessert, you can eat chocolate—twice!—for breakfast or brunch. Hey, it's called "coffee cake," so it's supposed to be savored early in the day as a pick-me-up, right? Chocolate-hazelnut spread swirls through the batter, as does a warmly-spiced chocolate chip streusel. The only challenging part about this 13 x 9 dessert? Saving enough for everyone else!
Pineapple Upside-Down Coffee Cake
Make the most of a can of pineapple rings in this tropical-flavored pineapple casserole dessert. In addition to the tempting caramelized fruit topping all can see (until you top with the recommended whipped cream, that is), you'll impress everyone by the amount of perky fruit flavor in the batter. That's because we call for mixing a half cup of the canned fruit juice right into the nutmeg-seasoned cake batter.