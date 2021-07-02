The Best 9 x 13 Dessert Recipes for Brunches, Birthdays, and Beyond

On the scorching summer days when you're craving s'mores but not the heat of the campfire required to make them, turn to this s'mores-inspired no-bake dessert casserole. Chocolate ice cream in the filling will help you keep your cool, and you can toast the marshmallows on top in your broiler or with a crème brûlée torch to make quick work out of the job. All of that deliciousness is built on a foundation of (you guessed it!) crumbled graham crackers.

Buy It: Kitchen Torch with Butane ($48, Amazon)