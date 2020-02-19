10 Lightened Up Air-Fryer Desserts to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Air-Fried Apple Fritters with Salted Caramel Sauce
Described by our Test Kitchen as fun, light, and fluffy, these air-fried fritters burst with apple-cinnamon flavor. Don't skip the sea salt. It ties the flavors together.
Air-Fried Double Cherry Mini Eggrolls
Enjoy a sweet version of the classic Chinese takeout dish. One crunchy bite into an eggroll stuffed with tart cherries and cream cheese, and you'll be convinced to make them on repeat.
Air-Fried Donut Sticks
All you need is a package of crescent dough and a couple pantry staples to get these dunkable sweets on the table. Once the French fry-shape sticks are ready, set out some jam, melted chocolate, caramel, or frosting as dips.
Related: Try Our Best Baked Donut Recipes
Air-Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites
Get your milk ready. You'll love how an air-fryer turns out crunchy, chewy cookies. This delicious bite-sized treat recipe makes enough dough for 88 cookies. Or try freezing portioned dough on parchment paper so you can fry up a few in the air fryer when you need a cookie fix.
Related: Make These Cute Mini Desserts
Peach Air-Fryer Hand Pies
Flaky on the outside and filled with juicy peaches on the inside, these portable fruit pies are perfect for toting to picnics. In only a few steps, you can have the air-fryer basket lined with mini pies. If fresh peaches aren't in season, sub thawed frozen peaches.
Brown Sugar and Pecan Air-Fryer Apples
Not much tops a slice of old-fashioned apple pie, but there isn't always time for homemade pie. Enter air-fried apples with brown sugar and pecans—done in 20 minutes. Apple pie spice means they taste just like pie; sugared pecans add a crunchy finish. A scoop of frozen yogurt or ice cream is highly recommended for a bit of indulgence.
Chocolate Banana Air-Fryer Empanadas with Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Bananas are one of our favorite fruits to pair with chocolate. The combination comes in a cute little package with these sweet empanadas. Top with homemade whipped cream and a dust of cinnamon for a restaurant-quality dessert.
Air-Fryer Banana Bread
Put those ripe bananas to good use by making some air-fryer banana bread. Enjoy a slice with a shmear of your favorite nut or seed butter alongside a mug of morning coffee.
Air-Fried Churros with Chocolate Sauce
Cinnamon-sugar dusted churros in the air fryer taste just like what you'd find in your favorite Mexican bakery. Enjoy these lighter-than-air churros with the dark chocolate dipping sauce that has a hint of vanilla kefir for a tangy twist.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Air-Fryer Turnovers
One taste of these and you will realize that keeping frozen puff pastry on hand is going to be necessary. Five to 7 minutes in an air-fryer makes these turnovers beautifully golden and crispy. The chocolate hazelnut spread and chopped hazelnuts create the ultimate in sweet and crunchy bites.