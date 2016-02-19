Here's a little-known fact about cinnamon for you: Most of the cinnamon you'll find on grocery store shelves is the cassia type. It comes from the inner bark of the cassia tree, which originated in southern China, so it's sometimes called Chinese cinnamon. Ceylon cinnamon, on the other hand, is grown in Sri Lanka and considered the "true" cinnamon (it's worth trying for its delicate, complex, citrus flavor!). Because Ceylon cinnamon is often used in Mexican cooking, you can often find it at Latin markets or specialty spice shops.