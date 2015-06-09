Your favorite hot dip recipe now comes in healthy soup and stew form. Yes, that means you have our full permission to eat it by the big bowl-full! Canned artichokes and frozen spinach make this easy, affordable, and nutritious anytime of year, while a bit of cream cheese cranks up the decadence factor. No one will believe you when you clue them into the fact that each serving has just 182 calories and 13 grams of carbs. Toss in some shredded chicken to make it a heartier meal.