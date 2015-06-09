Healthy Soups, Stews, and Chilis to Warm You from the Inside Out
Spinach Artichoke Dip Soup
Your favorite hot dip recipe now comes in healthy soup and stew form. Yes, that means you have our full permission to eat it by the big bowl-full! Canned artichokes and frozen spinach make this easy, affordable, and nutritious anytime of year, while a bit of cream cheese cranks up the decadence factor. No one will believe you when you clue them into the fact that each serving has just 182 calories and 13 grams of carbs. Toss in some shredded chicken to make it a heartier meal.
Spicy White Chili
On a crisp fall day, cozy up with a warm and well-balanced white chicken chili made flavorful with green chiles, Monterey Jack cheese, and a dash of cayenne pepper. By swapping the traditional ground beef for chicken in this healthy soup recipe, you'll save both fat and calories. One BH&G home cook declares this is, “One of the easiest soups you can make. A real crowd pleaser. SO GOOD!”
Veggie-Pesto Lasagna Soup
Lasagna without the fussy layering? Sign us up. This healthy soup recipe, which can be made on your stove top or in a slow cooker, is the perfect vehicle for broken lasagna noodles. Basil pesto perks up the flavor of this veggie-packed, light-yet-filling soup.
Sweet Potato Chicken Stew
Chicken thighs, rosemary, mushrooms, and sweet potatoes pack this healthy chicken stew with warm and cozy fall vibes. But with pantry staples as the majority of the rest of the ingredients and a simple stove top or slow cooker method, you can make it anytime you’re craving a bonus dose of comfort. If you’re in the mood for a wine pairing, try a cup of white wine instead of chicken broth.
Copycat Turkey Chili
Inspired by Panera’s fan favorite, this healthy turkey chili packs the just-right amount of heat by way of diced green chilies and a big pinch of crushed red pepper flakes. With 22 grams of lean protein per 324-calorie bowl from the turkey and two kinds of beans, this chili is a meal in and of itself. That being said, we can’t serve this without a side of homemade corn bread—and recommend you follow suit!
Chunky Vegetable-Lentil Soup
Only 5% of Americans get their recommended daily quota of dietary fiber. One bowl of this tasty soup will get you about halfway there. The secret lies in the mix of French lentils, high-fiber legumes packed with heart-healthy folate, plus piles of veggies including mushrooms, carrots, and a crunchy cabbage topping.
Butternut Squash Bisque with Spicy Pear Salsa
Creamy soup minus the cream? Yes, it’s possible! Pureed butternut squash and carrots combined with chicken broth make a light base for this silky soup. Stir in succulent crabmeat and top with a salsa of pears, onion, jalapeño, and bacon for spectacular healthy butternut squash soup with only 211 calories per serving.
Spicy Brazilian Turkey Soup
Some like it hot! If that’s you, then you’ll dig this jalapeño- and ginger-infused soup. Don’t worry: A mélange of tomatoes, lime, coconut milk, beer, and roasted peanuts tames the kick. The result is a fresh, colorful, and healthy soup recipe you’ll make over and over again.
Maple-Kissed Cream of Sweet Potato Soup with Bacon-Cheddar Crostini
Pureed veggies give this beautiful and healthy soup a head start on its smooth texture. Then Greek yogurt makes each spoonful silky smooth and a good source of protein. A crostini of French bread topped with mayo, bacon, cheese, and green onion is a stunning (and delicious) topper.
Roasted Cauliflower Soup
Pizza crust, rice, gnocchi … what can’t cauliflower do? In this healthy cauliflower soup, we put the versatile veggie to delicious use by roasting it to caramelize the natural sugars. Onions, garlic, herbs, and light cream complete this easy 125-calorie creamy soup recipe that's a warming side dish to include on your fall or winter dinner menu.
Lentil-Toasted Barley Soup with Sausage
Chicken broth and chicken sausage team up to take this just-a-bit-of-meat recipe beyond basic veggie soup. This good-for-you recipe is filled with hearty whole grain barley, veggies, lentils, and tender sausage links. Toasting the barley before cooking it brings out a rich nutty flavor to add a new dimension to your healthy soup recipe.
Gingered Chicken Meatball Soup with Brown Rice and Basil
Asian ingredients such as rice vinegar, ginger, sesame oil, and soy sauce add dynamic flavor to this satisfying soup. Brown rice, chicken, and veggies fuel you with three food groups for just 391 calories per serving. It’s a breeze to transform this into a healthy chicken and wild rice soup, too—just substitute wild rice, or a rice blend containing wild rice, for the cooked brown rice.
Creamy Roasted Chicken, Potato, and Noodle Soup
Healthy chicken noodle soup can make a meal. This twist on classic chicken noodle soup adds potato and a bit of evaporated milk for fuller body and purchased roasted chicken (leftover works too!) for richer flavor and simple prep.
Slow-Cooked Minestrone
You probably know and love minestrone thanks to a popular Italian restaurant chain. Here, ground beef or ground turkey turns this vegetable soup into a satisfying meal. Fresh-grated Parmesan cheese makes the perfect topper for this healthy vegetable soup recipe. As far as sides go? Unlimited breadsticks are optional but highly recommended.
Shrimp Soup with Chili Tortilla Strips
This light yet flavorful broth-based soup is loaded with shrimp, corn, beans, mild poblano pepper, and cooling avocado for a well-balanced bowl of comfort. Don’t fuss about thawing the shrimp; it can go straight into the soup from a frozen state. Not so fond of seafood? Try this same strategy using leftover chicken instead for a healthy chicken tortilla soup.
Sweet Potato Soup and Kale Chips
Chipotle peppers give this healthy potato soup a sultry spice that builds as you make your way through the bowl. Looking for a little more flavor for your kale chips to top this cozy sweet potato recipe? Sprinkle them with garlic salt or another favorite seasoning.
Mushroom Goulash
Need a meatless main that actually satisfies? This slow cooker goulash gets its hearty flavor from portobello mushrooms. With plenty of herbs, a pile of al dente egg noodles, and a dollop of sour cream on top, no one will be asking, “Where’s the beef?”
French Lentil, Leek, and Mushroom Soup
Sturdy French lentils are smaller and darker than regular brown lentils and hold their shape better during cooking. They’re also the secret that gives this healthy lentil soup a whopping 14 grams of protein per serving—and it’s completely vegetarian. Mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, leeks, and more boost the vitamin level and the filling factor even more, thanks to all their fiber.
Triple-Tomato Soup
For a triple play of childhood nostalgia, turn up the volume on your typical tomato soup. Unlike the watery canned version, this chunky and healthy tomato soup recipe combines pantry-ready tomatoes—canned, dried, and paste—with onions, celery, and parsley for a satisfying texture and layers of flavor. We speak from experience: Each bowl is best enjoyed with a grilled cheese sandwich.
Ginger-Carrot Soup
If you’re aiming for a healthy soup or stew to feed a crowd, consider this 105-calorie, serves-12 dish. Caramelized onions and fresh ginger amplify the flavor in this creamy carrot and sweet potato soup. Simply pair with your favorite protein and a slice of fiber-rich whole grain bread, and let the dunking commence.
Italian Spinach Soup
Fresh emerald spinach brings the brilliance of a spring day to this light and healthful soup. Its Italian accent comes from herbs, garlic, and shallots, plus a sprinkling of shaved Parmesan cheese at serving. For a protein boost and to make this healthy vegetable soup more of a meal, top each bowl with shredded leftover or rotisserie chicken.
Barley-Beef Soup
Healthy beef stew recipes definitely exist—just load 'em up with whole grains and plenty of veggies. (Here, we call for fresh, canned, and frozen produce for ease and affordability without sacrificing flavor.) Garlic-seasoned beef adds filling protein to this healthy mix of veggies and quick-cooking barley. If you’re more fond of slow cooker simmers, simply trade the quick-cooking barley for regular, then set and forget the ingredients as your dinner essentially preps itself.
Chicken Chili
Seeking a healthy, cozy dinner for two? This slow cooker option is your answer! Brimming with tender chicken and white kidney beans, the small-scale, fiery, healthy chili recipe owes its bold flavor to a zesty mix of cumin, oregano, garlic, and chile peppers.
Two-Pea Soup
Having a split decision between making a healthy soup recipe and a hearty one? This cozy yet springy blend delivers equal parts of both. Mixing earthy green split peas, green peas, and fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley puts a vibrant spin on a comfort food favorite. Simmer with smoked pork hocks if you're a traditionalist.