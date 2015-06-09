This beef chili packs a two-tomato wallop with both dried and canned tomatoes. We've also thrown in some extra veggies (carrots, green chiles, and onions) for good measure. Crushed red pepper adds bite, balanced by mild and sweet red and green chiles.

Test Kitchen Tip: No chili seasoning on hand? Raid your spice cabinet and make your own with our homemade chili seasoning recipe.