29 Cozy Chili Recipes to Keep You Warm All Season Long
Classic Chili
Rich, chunky, and filled with flavor, this traditional beef chili recipe is a classic for a reason. In fact, it's been a Better Homes & Gardens fan-favorite for decades. Add an extra sprinkle of cheese and a dollop of sour cream for a creamy finish.
Spicy White Chili
A pinch of cayenne delivers mild heat, while shredded Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream enrich the white-bean broth. To make this soup budget-friendly and hearty, make it a turkey chili recipe by using up your leftover Thanksgiving bird. Or if you've got a rotisserie chicken on hand, use that for easy prep.
Texas Chuck Roast Chili
This Texas chili recipe gets tons of meaty flavor from a boneless beef chuck roast. Though if you'd prefer ground beef, there's info on how to substitute it. To achieve the thick texture, we've added some Masa Harina (corn flour) to the base. Use the instructions for the slow cooker version or the pressure cooker version to best suit your schedule.
Harvest Chili
With harvest in the name, this is obviously one seasonal recipe you don't want to skip. Cayenne and chili powder add heat to the mix of chicken-apple sausage, butternut squash, and Granny Smith apples. Ladle it onto a bed of polenta for a satisfying one-dish dinner.
Slow Cooker Cheesy Chili Mac
Two childhood classics (macaroni and chili) combine in this easy one-pot dinner. And with the help of your Instant Pot or slow cooker, this recipe couldn't get much easier! Just remember to cook the pasta separately and save it for serving time so it doesn't get mushy. Top with corn chips for some crunch.
Chili Verde
Not all great chili recipes start with tomatoes. This chili verde recipe goes green with the help of fresh tomatillos, diced green chiles, and fresh spinach leaves. A hint of lime juice accompanies the tender pork shoulder roast for a bright finish.
Beef and Bean Chili
A generous handful of corn chips is the crunchy accent on this easy chili recipe. It takes only 10 minutes to simmer and blend flavors of beef, onions, tomato, jalapeño chile peppers, and beans. Oh, and this one's got a special ingredient (chocolate!) to give it a rich, deep flavor.
Vegetarian Chili
Hearty veggies do the legwork in this vegetarian chili recipe. Toss zucchini, bell pepper, onion, celery, tomato, and corn together in your pot, then let the spices and beans make it a meal. Serve with a big chunk of corn bread.
Chicken Fajita Chili
Fajita seasoning isn’t only for fajita recipes, here it’s used to add big flavor to a chicken chili recipe that includes all your other favorite fajita ingredients. This chili is extra saucy thanks to undrained diced tomatoes; if you prefer a thicker chili, drain some of the juice.
Copycat Turkey Chili
Our Test Kitchen's turkey chili recipe is inspired by the famous Panera version you love ordering. With mostly cans involved in the long ingredient list, this (almost) dump dinner comes together in less than an hour, so it's perfect for busy weeknights.
Two-Tomato Stew Chili
This beef chili packs a two-tomato wallop with both dried and canned tomatoes. We've also thrown in some extra veggies (carrots, green chiles, and onions) for good measure. Crushed red pepper adds bite, balanced by mild and sweet red and green chiles.
Test Kitchen Tip: No chili seasoning on hand? Raid your spice cabinet and make your own with our homemade chili seasoning recipe.
Veggie Chili Verde with Seitan Crumbles and Lager
Ground seitan (wheat gluten) gives this vegan chili recipe a "meaty" texture even carnivores can enjoy. Give your chili bowl an extra punch of flavor by topping with fresh cilantro, green onion, and cherry tomatoes. Since this is a beer chili, you should probably serve it with some cold brews.
In-Your-Sleep Chili
This simple chili recipe is true to its name: anyone can make it. Grab your five ingredients and throw them in the slow cooker for a meal so easy, you could practically make this one in your sleep. All you'll need is your favorite toppings and you're ready to dig in.
Barbecue Chili
For anyone missing the grilling days of summer, try this easy chili recipe. Made in your slow cooker, this quick chili comes together in about 25 minutes of prep. In order to achieve the barbecue flavor, this chili recipe has some brown sugar, molasses, and Worcestershire sauce. Combined with three types of beans AND bacon, you can't go wrong here.
Southwestern Meatball Chili
Bookmark this quick weeknight meal. Refrigerated meatballs, frozen mixed veggies, quick-chopped tomatoes, and spices are all you need for a family-pleasing chili dinner in less than 30 minutes.
Winter Woods Chili
For a chili that's sure to satisfy the meat-lovers in your family, try this recipe: It combines beef and bacon. Mix the classic cheddar topper with fresh oregano for a new twist. If you wind up with leftovers, try freezing it for another chilly night in the future.
Lamb, Bean, and Sweet Potato Chili
Go with lamb instead of beef for a different flavor in your bowl of chili this fall. (Though if the lamb isn't your style, feel free to swap it out with beef chuck roast.) The beans paired with chunks of sweet potato, celery, and carrots make this a veggie-filled chili recipe to remember.
Taco Chili
Chili that tastes like a taco? Yes, please! This delicious chili recipe is perfect for cool nights where you'd rather scoop up those Mexican-style flavors in a bowl than use your hands. Instead of buying the taco seasoning, try making your own.
Game Day Chili
There are few dishes that scream football season as chili does. Get your home tailgate party going with this delicious slow cooker chili recipe. The beef chili is accompanied by some sweet and smoky spices. Bittersweet chocolate and dried plums sweeten and thicken the mix while balancing the spiciness in this all-time favorite game day recipe.
Cincinnati-Style Chili
You've probably heard of Cincinnati chili before, but have you tried it? If not, now's your chance. What makes this well-loved recipe so irresistible is the addition of sweet seasonings. For our Cincinnati chili recipe, it has a blend of cinnamon, allspice, and even some chocolate to give your bowl a unique flavor.
Vegetarian Green Chili
Cilantro, spinach, edamame, and green onions send a healthy message in this vegetarian chili recipe. Oh, and it's also got some rice and creamy avocado to make it extra filling. A jar of salsa verde is a time-saving ingredient that makes this chili unique.
Venison Chili Recipe
If you're looking for new ways to use up your venison haul this year, try this chili recipe. Here the venison, which has a woody, almost fruity flavor, is combined with veggies and seven spices to create a knockout chili.
Smoky Weeknight Chili
Fire-roasted tomatoes, a heavy dose of chili powder and rich dark cocoa powder work magic to give make this quick chili recipe taste like its been simmering all day on the stove. Those bold flavors are what will have everyone in the family craving this vegetarian chili on a regular basis.
Winter Squash and Sage Sausage Chili
Yes, you should be adding those in-season winter squashes to your chili recipes. This five-ingredient chili packs lots of flavor thanks to rich sausage, sage, and salsa. A bit of goat cheese adds the perfect amount of tang to your dinner in a bowl.
New World Chili
For a pleasing twist on slow cooker chili, try this pumpkin-packed turkey chili recipe that also stars dried cranberries and jalapeño peppers. It's a fall recipe you'll definitely make every year (if not more!).
Hearty Vegetarian Chili
You'll be pleasantly stuffed after a bowl of this vegetarian chili. Unlike some chilis that simmer all day, this 45-minute start-to-finish recipe takes a shortcut with frozen mixed vegetables. This is also a bonus healthy chili recipe, with a little over 200 calories and 10 grams of protein per serving.
Kickin' Chicken Chili
Try something new with chicken breasts. Here they contribute to a terrific chili recipe, especially when mixed with green salsa, bell peppers, onion, beans, and diced tomatoes. Make this one on a Sunday and enjoy the leftovers for easy lunches the next few days.
Pulled Pork Skillet Chili
Chili can be made on a skillet, too. Hearty and flavorful, this chili will warm you on even the most blustery of winter evenings. What really sets this dish apart, however, is the brilliant addition of cornbread dumplings right on top of your dish.
Wasatch Mountain Chili
Hominy, chicken, and Great Northern beans create a tantalizing trio for your tastebuds in this jazzed up white chili recipe. For even more flavor, dress up each serving with green salsa, tortilla chips, and fresh cilantro. Bonus: this quick-cooking chili only takes 15 minutes to prepare.