These Were Our 10 Most Popular Chicken Recipes on Pinterest This Year
Getting tired of making the same chicken recipes all the time? Add these top-pinned chicken dishes to your menu!
One of the easiest ingredients to get a meal on the table fast is chicken. Versatile, quick-cooking chicken breasts can turn into a barbecue favorite, be thrown into clean-out-the-fridge curry, or stuffed with cheese for a fancy dinner. A rotisserie chicken is an easy shortcut ingredient for making casseroles or sandwiches. No matter the type of dish you're in the mood for, there are plenty of ways to spice up your everyday dinner plans with chicken. Here we've rounded up our most popular chicken recipes based on the number of pins they received throughout the year. Expect quick chicken dinner ideas, easy lunches, and comfort foods to keep the whole family satisfied.
Take your favorite chicken wing flavor and turn it into a delicious wrap for lunch. Simply roll up some buffalo-seasoned shredded chicken with crispy bacon, cheese, veggies, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. It might be one of the most delicious 20-minute lunches you'll ever taste.
Using cauliflower rice as the base in this healthy chicken casserole not only lowers the carb count but also sneaks in an extra serving of veggies. A sprinkle of panko and cheese gives this delicious chicken dinner its irresistible crunch.
When you're not sure what to make for dinner, clean out the fridge with an easy stir-fry. This 30-minute meal is packed with flavor thanks to a saucy combination of fresh ginger, hoisin sauce, sesame oil, and soy sauce. Serve over hot cooked rice or noodles and you've got dinner on the table faster than takeout.
Boring, dry chicken breasts are a thing of the past with this delicious (and easy!) skillet chicken recipe. After getting seared in butter, the pan juices create the most flavorful sauce with the addition of white wine, cream, and mustard. Any veggie side would be great here, but I recommend some caramelized Brussels sprouts.
When a recipe winds up on your top-pinned chicken and top-pinned casserole recipe roundups of the year, you know it has to be worth making. This fan-favorite is a comforting dish that's packed with flavor and texture from shredded chicken, white wine, Parmesan, and chewy wild rice.
We're literally stuffing chicken breast with more flavor in this mouthwatering recipe. Just like making hasselback potatoes, thin slits are cut into the chicken to allow for a savory mixture of spinach and gouda cheese to get packed inside.
Turn your favorite fried pub snack into a filling dinner. Shredded chicken, crispy bacon, and spicy jalapeños all come to the soup party here. Don't let the spice scare you away here—the heat is tamed with the creamy base of cream cheese, milk, and shredded cheddar cheese.
Lemon and butter are a magical combination. One bite of this simple, yet satisfying chicken dinner will be enough to add the recipe to your regular menu rotation. Serve with a side of pasta or rice pilaf to round out your easy weeknight meal.
Bone-in chicken thighs are a delicious and super affordable way to feed the family. Zesty lemon, spicy ginger, and soy sauce combine to make the perfect seasoning for the easy chicken dinner recipe.
Test Kitchen Tip: Check chicken for doneness with an instant-read meat thermometer ($15, Target). The safe minimum internal temperature for chicken is 165°F.
Yes, you can have a delicious chicken dinner on the table in 20 minutes. To accomplish the task, we've used prepared mashed sweet potatoes (but you can also make your own!) as the base and quick-cooking chicken tenderloins. The maple glaze makes this a cozy dinner worth making on repeat.
