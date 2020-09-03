17 Spicy Chicken Recipes That Are Better Than Takeout
The best thing about chicken is that it's the perfect vehicle for adding whatever flavors you want. In this case, we're talking hot and spicy flavors. By adding some kick to fried chicken, pasta, soup, and more, we've got some of the best spicy chicken recipes for you to try at home. Oh, and if you're not really feeling like breaking a sweat, a lot of recipes allow you to tame the heat to your liking.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
When it comes to spicy chicken, you might automatically think buffalo chicken. Instead of wings, we've infused the tangy hot sauce into a spicy chicken sandwich recipe. It's less mess and an easy way to serve the whole family on game day.
Spicy Sriracha Fried Chicken
A staple comfort food, the number of fried chicken recipes out there is seemingly endless. In our spicy fried chicken take, a day-long marinade in sriracha sauce will seriously set those taste buds on fire.
Korean Fire Chicken With Cheese
This spicy chicken recipe has fire in it's name for a reason: it's hot! That heat comes from gochujang, a Korean hot pepper paste that can usually be found in the Asian section of your supermarket. You can also try making your own with our quick gochujang recipe. To tame the heat (a bit), this one-pan meal gets a coating of melty mozzarella cheese.
Harissa-Spiced Chicken
Cookbook author Ayesha Curry really knows how to bring the heat in her cooking. This spicy baked chicken dish features harissa paste, a chile-infused ingredient commonly used in Mediterranean recipes. It's a one-pan dinner you'll want to make on repeat.
Kenny's Wings of Fire
Grab a glass of milk! Way spicier than the traditional buffalo wing recipe, get ready to burn your mouth with a blend of three types of hot sauce, cayenne pepper, red chile flakes AND jalapeño brine in these babies. Of course, you can always dial the heat back by adjusting to your spice tolerance.
Pressure Cooker Chicken Salsa Tortas
This quick take on a classic Mexican dish will have a spicy chicken sandwich ready for you in no time. Our pressure cooker chicken requires a jar of salsa, so feel free to go as hot or mild with the spice level as you please.
Slow Cooker General Tso's Chicken and Noodles
No need for a takeout menu tonight. This Asian-inspired spicy chicken recipe takes only 25 minutes of prep time. Your slow-cooker will do the rest of the work.
Spice-Rubbed Chicken and Poblano Tacos
Juicy chicken thighs get smothered in a spicy rub mixture before getting a quick broil. To really amp up the heat, more than a pound of poblano peppers get roasted in garlic and added to the mix. The char adds a smoky flavor to these addicting chicken tacos.
Test Kitchen Tip: Chiles, such as jalapeño or poblano peppers, contain capsaicin, which gives them their spicy heat and will cause a long-lasting burning tingle on your skin. To avoid this, wear plastic or rubber gloves when working.
Spicy Chinese Chicken and Noodles
It will only take around 30 minutes to get these spicy chicken noodles on the table. Bonus: it's a one-pot meal for easy cleanup, too. Top with peanuts for a crunchy finish.
Pickled-Jalapeño Fried Chicken
Marinating your fried chicken in pickled jalapeño juice allows your chicken to get super moist and tender. To make this spicy chicken really special, be sure to whip up the quick pan gravy recipe included to go on top.
Spicy Chicken with Cucumber Yogurt Sauce
Curry, paprika, and cayenne combine to add the perfect amount of hot and spicy flavor in this grilled chicken recipe. Add the spicy chicken marinade to the wings and/or drumsticks for up to 24 hours before cooking so the flavors can really meld nicely.
Chipotle Chicken
Chile peppers in adobo sauce are a great ingredient for anyone that wants a bit of spice but doesn't want to break into a sweat. This simple spicy chicken recipe will pair perfectly with your favorite Mexican sides.
Moroccan Chicken and Peppers
A freshly-ground mixture of chiles, cumin, cinnamon, and coriander bring just the right amount of warm and spicy notes to this ethnic-inspired chicken recipe. Serving harissa paste on the side allows you to adjust the heat to your liking.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Give your lunch salad a kick with our healthy twist on buffalo chicken. This protein-packed spicy chicken recipe has less than 400 calories and will keep you full until dinnertime.
Kickin' Chicken Chili
By using frozen veggies and canned beans, this hot and spicy chicken chili comes together super quick. It's an easy slow-cooker dump dinner recipe to keep on hand for busy weeks you don't have a lot of time to spend cooking.
Curried Chicken
If curry chicken is your go-to order at your local Indian restaurant, you should try making this classic dish at home. Serve this slow-cooker spicy chicken over hot cooked rice for an easy weeknight dinner.
Spicy Chicken-Corn Chowder
Soothe your soul by adding some heat to your soup menu. Featuring smoky bacon and hot jalapeños, this creamy spicy chicken soup is a Better Homes & Gardens favorite. If the peppers are too hot for you, remove the seeds before adding them to your pot.