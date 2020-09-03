Juicy chicken thighs get smothered in a spicy rub mixture before getting a quick broil. To really amp up the heat, more than a pound of poblano peppers get roasted in garlic and added to the mix. The char adds a smoky flavor to these addicting chicken tacos.

Test Kitchen Tip: Chiles, such as jalapeño or poblano peppers, contain capsaicin, which gives them their spicy heat and will cause a long-lasting burning tingle on your skin. To avoid this, wear plastic or rubber gloves when working.