Deli Chicken Recipes
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
No matter the season, deli-roasted chicken makes it quick and easy to get your barbecue fix -- all you have to do is mix up the sauce, add the meat, and heat. Molasses adds just the right amount of sweetness, and fresh serrano chile peppers turn up the heat. Serve with a jar of crunchy bread-and-butter pickles.
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle Soup
Store-bought soup cups can't compare to these delicious, customizable jars filled with ginger-spiked broth, veggies, and shredded deli chicken. Lunchtime won't know what hit it.
Tortilla Chicken Skillet Casserole
This crunchy chicken casserole, packed with chipotle peppers, tortilla strips, onion, garlic, and spices, may be the most flavorful use for shredded deli chicken you'll find. But the best part? It comes together in just one skillet!
Creamy Chicken and Vegetable Pot Pie
Prepare to toss your labor-intensive chicken pot pie recipes out the window. This golden-brown beauty preps in just 25 minutes with super easy ingredients -- think jarred Alfredo sauce, frozen veggies, and shredded cooked chicken.
Editor’s Tip: No pizza dough on hand? Swap it out for half of a 14.1-ounce package of refrigerated piecrust.
Upgrade Your Chicken Salad
Chopped apples, grapes, and toasted walnuts add easy appeal to this quick chicken salad recipe. Click to see how it's done!
Thai Chicken Noodle Salad
Capture the exotic flavors of Thai cuisine in your own kitchen. This budget-friendly noodle bowl boasts a homemade peanut sauce that perfectly complements tender deli-roasted chicken. Refreshing cucumber and fresh cilantro balance the smoky spice of cayenne pepper.
Enchiladas Suizas
Making enchiladas from scratch can be tedious, but it's easy to trim cook time when you start with deli chicken. We love the way the meat, fresh veggies, and Mexican cheeses meld together as the dish bakes to bubbly perfection.
Chicken with Summer Squash
Dig in to a succulent chicken dinner that highlights the best of the summer harvest. A quick saute dresses up summer squash and deli-roasted chicken, while fresh arugula lends irresistible zip.
Roasted Chicken, Focaccia, and Olive Salad
Traditional Mediterranean salads are simple, with just a few light ingredients and a drizzle of olive oil on top. We've made ours a meal by adding crunchy focaccia croutons and deli chicken sauteed in a homemade vinaigrette.
Wing-Lovers, Your Soup Has Arrived
See how to transform deli-roasted chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce, and a few kitchen staples into an amazingly creamy Buffalo Chicken Soup.
Chicken Sopa Seca
While sopa seca may be Spanish for "dry soup," rest assured there's nothing dry about this delectably spicy casserole made with angel hair pasta, diced tomatoes, chipotle peppers, cheese, and convenient precooked chicken.
Coconut-Lime Chicken Soup
Whip up a fast-fix soup that starts with shredded deli chicken and ends with loads of Asian flavor from coconut milk, Thai seasoning, and a touch of lime zest.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
Fresh broccoli and roasted red sweet peppers dress up deli-roasted chicken and purchased pesto in this easy pasta dinner recipe made for busy weeknights. Slice a toasted baguette to pair with the pasta.
Roasted Chicken Banh Mi
Vietnamese cuisine is all about fresh ingredients, and trendy banh mi sandwiches are no exception. Ours are stacked high with deli-roasted chicken, crunchy carrots, and spicy jalapeno slices. Slather half of the baguette with sriracha-spiced mayonnaise for an extra kick.
Roasted Chicken Chimichangas
Dinner's a wrap when you dish up these crispy chimichangas. Each fried tortilla is brimming with deli chicken, pinto beans, and fresh cilantro in zesty adobo sauce. Pair with your favorite south-of-the-border toppings, such as Mexican crema and guacamole.
Sweet-and-Salty Chicken Salad
Breathe new life into run-of-the-mill chicken salad with this fast dinner stack-up. Start with a layer of napa cabbage, then add deli chicken and three kinds of fresh fruit. A drizzle of tangy ginger-sesame and peanut dressing contrasts deliciously with the sweet fruit.
Smoky Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken tortilla soup that's ready in a half-hour? Yes, please! We used convenience foods, such as canned green chile peppers, frozen corn, and shredded deli chicken, to make assembling this soup a snap.
Warm Chicken Salad with Peppers and Pine Nuts
The deli chicken in this delicious dinner salad requires minimal prep. Just warm and remove bones from chicken, then bake with sweet peppers and pine nuts. Peppery arugula wilts just slightly when tossed with the warm chicken, and a handful of homemade croutons adds irresistible crunch.
Chicken-Vegetable Casserole
Forget tedious casseroles that take hours to cook. Deli chicken, packaged gravy, and frozen stew vegetables combine in this delicious dish that's ready in just 25 minutes. Bake in cute mini casserole dishes for a cozy look.
Garlic-Parmesan Chicken and Noodles
Elevate home-style chicken and noodles from light soup to filling supper with this bubbly, bread-crumb-topped casserole. Shortcut ingredients, such as deli chicken and frozen peas, make easy work of this comforting dinner.
Tortellini Florentine Soup
Cozy up on cool nights with a quick and healthy soup that's brimming with all your favorite flavors, like three-cheese tortellini and tender deli chicken. Light Alfredo sauce gives the broth creaminess while keeping calories low. Tangy sun-dried tomatoes add a rustic touch.
Editor's Tip: If you're planning for leftovers, add the spinach on top of each serving instead of to the entire batch. Because spinach is a delicate leafy green, it will become soggy when reheated.
Basil, Chicken, and Tomatoes
Stack roma tomatoes, avocado slices, and deli-roasted chicken together for a fresh and filling twist on caprese salad. Simple, fresh flavors from basil leaves and olive oil combine beautifully; a squeeze of lime finishes the dish on a citrusy note.
1 Chicken, 3 Recipes
Get the most cluck for your buck. We split one deli chicken into three delicious recipes.
Creamy Roasted Chicken, Potato, and Noodle Soup
With simple ingredients like deli chicken, russet potatoes, and plenty of veggies, this comforting dinner recipe might make you reconsider opening that can of condensed soup. The better-for-you broth gets its hint of cream from fat-free evaporated milk.
Chicken-Broccoli Mac and Cheese
Roasted chicken, broccoli, and dried tomatoes combine in a sophisticated take on classic mac and cheese.