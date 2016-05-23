Deli Chicken Recipes

this link opens in a new tab

Prepare to toss your labor-intensive chicken pot pie recipes out the window. This golden-brown beauty preps in just 25 minutes with super easy ingredients -- think jarred Alfredo sauce, frozen veggies, and shredded cooked chicken.

Editor’s Tip: No pizza dough on hand? Swap it out for half of a 14.1-ounce package of refrigerated piecrust.