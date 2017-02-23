17 One-Pan Chicken and Veggie Recipes to Make Dinner Easier than Ever
Basil-Tomato Chicken Skillet
Craving Italian but following a gluten-free diet? This low-calorie skillet supper, loaded with basil, garlic, and tomatoes, will make you forget about pasta.
Skillet Chicken Pot Pie
Bust out your cast-iron skillet for this communal chicken pot pie. No time to make your own pastry topping? Feel free to use refrigerated piecrust instead.
Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples
Thyme and maple syrup make this 300-calorie roasted chicken and vegetables dinner taste like fall—as do the produce picks (apples and Brussels sprouts). With the help of your handy skillet pan, dinner can be on the table with little fuss and next to no mess.
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Searching for easy chicken recipes? Look no further! Opt for quick-cooking chicken breast tenderloins to get this nutritious asparagus-loaded skillet recipe on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Creamy Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Casserole fans: This one's for you! With noodles, cream of broccoli soup, chicken, and bread crumbs (and of course plenty of fresh vegetables!), this easy dinner is a scrumptious example of crowd-pleasing comfort food.
Italian Roasted Chicken and Vegetable Toss
Use your favorite salad greens as the base, then pile on the pan-roasted chicken and veggies. The Italian flavors come into play in the balsamic dressing.
Moroccan Chicken and Peppers
Grind spices (like coriander, cumin, and dried chiles in this recipe) using a mortar and pestle to release their natural aromas. Then combine those spices, plus a sprinkle of cinnamon, to a skillet pan with chicken thighs and sweet peppers for one super easy chicken recipe.
Breaded Chicken Strips and Sweet Potato Fries
Please picky eaters with this lightened-up oven-fried twist on chicken fingers and French fries. The roasted sweet potatoes provide all the vitamin A you need for the day, and everything cooks together on a baking sheet for easy cleanup.
Red Bean, Chicken, and Sweet Potato Stew
Chicken and vegetables take on a new life in this slow cooker stew. Sweet potatoes and tomatoes add nutrients, while a scoop of creamy peanut butter lends unexpected complexity.
Peanut Satay Stir-Fry
Coconut milk and peanut butter are the all-star ingredients in the creamy sauce of this quick vegetable-brimming stir-fry. If you don't own a wok, use a large skillet.
Chicken and Lemon Broccoli Alfredo
Put down the takeout menu! With an assist from a jar of light Alfredo sauce, this chicken, broccoli, and mushroom skillet is ready quicker than pizza can arrive at your door.
Thai Green Curry Chicken
Heat up your dinner routine with green curry paste paired with coconut milk and a scoop of rice. Your taste buds will get the just-right amount of spice.
Gluten-Free Chicken and Lentils in Apple-Curry Sauce
Cutting back on white carbs? Fuel up with fiber-rich starch in the form of lentils and apples. Each serving of this one-pot chicken recipe packs 19 grams of filling fiber!
Basque Chicken
Toss everything but the olives into a slow cooker, and this Spanish-inspired supper practically prepares itself while you go about your day.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
A little bit of sesame oil and freshly grated ginger (just 1 teaspoon each) go a long way to make this stir-fry taste exactly like the recipe from your favorite Chinese restaurant.
Cilantro Chicken with Peanuts
A handful of honey-roasted peanuts and a splash of peanut oil in this chicken skillet recipe offer a one-two punch of nuttiness to complement the sharp cilantro.
Italian Minestrone Soup
Toss any vegetables you need to use up into a pot with beans, chicken broth, chicken breast, and pasta. Serve with a loaf of bread and a side salad, and dinner's done!