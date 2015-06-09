Outstanding Grilled Chicken Recipes for Your Next Cookout

Impress the family at your next cookout with our grilled chicken recipes, including juicy chicken burger recipes, zesty barbecue, and grilled chicken breast. Satisfying and delicious, grilled chicken is the perfect way to celebrate warm sunny days. Go ahead and bookmark this page because we know you'll be back to make them all.
Grilled Chicken with Blueberry-Tarragon Sauce

Credit: Carson Downing
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grilled chicken recipes like this one may look complicated but are actually easy to prepare. Chicken thighs are grilled while you make a homemade blueberry-tarragon sauce that is out of this world. For a simple, healthy side to complete the meal, we enjoy our grilled chicken with zucchini noodles.

Apricot-Thyme-Glazed Chicken

Credit: Brie Passano
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Did you score a great deal on meaty bone-in chicken pieces? Give this fruity-herb grilled chicken recipe a try. Fresh apricots cook down into the perfect glaze for a sweet and tangy finish to every bite. And that gorgeous bright orange color is going to have everyone snapping pics before digging in.

3 of 16

All-American Barbecued Chicken

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Celebrate the essence of backyard grilling with our take on the all-American classic: a balsamic barbecue sauce. To get a gorgeous (and delicious!) glaze, brush on the sauce only during the last 15 minutes of grilling; any longer and it will burn.

Grilled Chicken and Peaches with Green Beans and Orzo

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a new grilled chicken recipe idea for your meal plan. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a complete juicy chicken dinner ready to devour. The char on the peaches really amplify the smoky-sweet flavor of the dish while feta brings some pleasant tang.

Buy It: Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill in Black with Built-In Thermometer ($165, The Home Depot)

Honey-Sriracha Grilled Chicken Thighs

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Honey and sriracha make a beautiful sauce for this grilled chicken thigh recipe. It's a simple five-ingredient spicy chicken recipe that might have you breaking a bit of a sweat, but it's definitely worth it. Make some grilled veggies to complete the meal.

Smoky Paprika Garlic Chicken

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The grilled chicken marinade in this easy recipe is one we're sure you'll make again. It's got a tasty blend of lemon juice, smoked paprika, and fresh mint that perfectly seasons the boneless chicken breasts.

Quick Tandoori-Style Chicken

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're a regular customer of the local Indian restaurant, make this easy grilled chicken recipe ASAP. The chicken kabobs are marinated in a zippy yogurt and curry mixture (make this up to 24 hours ahead!) before getting a quick go on the grill. Serve with basmati rice and mango chutney.

Buy It: Organic Basmati Rice, 30-Ounce ($6, Target)

Grilled Chicken Salad

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Seasoned grilled chicken, pine nuts, creamy goat cheese, and juicy grapes top crisp greens in this main-dish salad. Try it with our quick and easy homemade garlicky vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Burger

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Check out this twist on classic burger recipes. The patties stay moist thanks to the onion and Parmesan cheese mixed in with the ground chicken. To finish, top each burger with Caesar salad dressing instead of ketchup.

Grilled Chicken with Watermelon Glaze

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Watermelon, apple jelly, crushed red pepper, and hot sauce make a spicy-sweet glaze for this grilled chicken dish that's perfect for summertime. If you're interested in grilled whole chicken recipes, try our tip for butterflying chicken after the recipe.

Mix 'N' Match Chicken Wings

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Grab the napkins! Whether it's game day or just a weekend hanging out on the deck with the fam, you'll love this grilled chicken wings recipe. Start with our basic hot wings marinade (buttermilk and hot sauce). From there, you get to choose the rub, sauce, and dip variations.

Jerk Chicken with Avocado-Orange Salsa

Credit: Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

The secret ingredient to making this outstanding grilled chicken recipe stand out from the rest? Coffee! That's right, our homemade jerk seasoning has a hint of ground coffee to make a richer flavor on the grilled chicken thighs.

Tequila-Honey-Lime-Marinated Drumsticks

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This grilled chicken drumsticks recipe will make it hard to stop at just one piece. The spiked marinade really amplifies the sweet-smoky flavor of the chicken. We highly recommend including the optional add-ins of garlic, cumin, and shallots.

Buy It: Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($284, Wayfair)

Plank-Smoked Chicken with Grilled Corn Relish

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This fancy-looking grilled chicken recipe gives both the chicken and corn a nice smoky flavor. Cooking the chicken on a wood plank allows the chicken to achieve the grilled flavor you love while maintaining moisture.

Buy It: Williams Sonoma Cedar Planks, Set of 4 ($35, Williams Sonoma)

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken with Lemon-Cucumber Relish

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Following a Mediterranean diet is easy with grilled chicken recipes as delicious as this one. Juicy grilled chicken breasts are simply seasoned with cumin, salt, and pepper. Served with a lemon-cucumber relish and honey-yogurt sauce makes this an unforgettable summertime recipe.

Ginger-Lime Chicken Sandwiches

Credit: Andy Lyons
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Our top-rated chicken sandwich is infused with an irresistible marinade of cilantro, lime peel, lime juice, olive oil, honey, and ginger. Topped with creamy garlic mayo, this is one grilled chicken sandwich recipe that outshines any drive-thru sammie.

