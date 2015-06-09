Outstanding Grilled Chicken Recipes for Your Next Cookout
Grilled Chicken with Blueberry-Tarragon Sauce
Grilled chicken recipes like this one may look complicated but are actually easy to prepare. Chicken thighs are grilled while you make a homemade blueberry-tarragon sauce that is out of this world. For a simple, healthy side to complete the meal, we enjoy our grilled chicken with zucchini noodles.
Apricot-Thyme-Glazed Chicken
Did you score a great deal on meaty bone-in chicken pieces? Give this fruity-herb grilled chicken recipe a try. Fresh apricots cook down into the perfect glaze for a sweet and tangy finish to every bite. And that gorgeous bright orange color is going to have everyone snapping pics before digging in.
All-American Barbecued Chicken
Celebrate the essence of backyard grilling with our take on the all-American classic: a balsamic barbecue sauce. To get a gorgeous (and delicious!) glaze, brush on the sauce only during the last 15 minutes of grilling; any longer and it will burn.
Grilled Chicken and Peaches with Green Beans and Orzo
Here's a new grilled chicken recipe idea for your meal plan. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a complete juicy chicken dinner ready to devour. The char on the peaches really amplify the smoky-sweet flavor of the dish while feta brings some pleasant tang.
Honey-Sriracha Grilled Chicken Thighs
Honey and sriracha make a beautiful sauce for this grilled chicken thigh recipe. It's a simple five-ingredient spicy chicken recipe that might have you breaking a bit of a sweat, but it's definitely worth it. Make some grilled veggies to complete the meal.
Smoky Paprika Garlic Chicken
The grilled chicken marinade in this easy recipe is one we're sure you'll make again. It's got a tasty blend of lemon juice, smoked paprika, and fresh mint that perfectly seasons the boneless chicken breasts.
Quick Tandoori-Style Chicken
If you're a regular customer of the local Indian restaurant, make this easy grilled chicken recipe ASAP. The chicken kabobs are marinated in a zippy yogurt and curry mixture (make this up to 24 hours ahead!) before getting a quick go on the grill. Serve with basmati rice and mango chutney.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, pine nuts, creamy goat cheese, and juicy grapes top crisp greens in this main-dish salad. Try it with our quick and easy homemade garlicky vinaigrette.
Chicken Caesar Burger
Check out this twist on classic burger recipes. The patties stay moist thanks to the onion and Parmesan cheese mixed in with the ground chicken. To finish, top each burger with Caesar salad dressing instead of ketchup.
Grilled Chicken with Watermelon Glaze
Watermelon, apple jelly, crushed red pepper, and hot sauce make a spicy-sweet glaze for this grilled chicken dish that's perfect for summertime. If you're interested in grilled whole chicken recipes, try our tip for butterflying chicken after the recipe.
Mix 'N' Match Chicken Wings
Grab the napkins! Whether it's game day or just a weekend hanging out on the deck with the fam, you'll love this grilled chicken wings recipe. Start with our basic hot wings marinade (buttermilk and hot sauce). From there, you get to choose the rub, sauce, and dip variations.
Jerk Chicken with Avocado-Orange Salsa
The secret ingredient to making this outstanding grilled chicken recipe stand out from the rest? Coffee! That's right, our homemade jerk seasoning has a hint of ground coffee to make a richer flavor on the grilled chicken thighs.
Tequila-Honey-Lime-Marinated Drumsticks
This grilled chicken drumsticks recipe will make it hard to stop at just one piece. The spiked marinade really amplifies the sweet-smoky flavor of the chicken. We highly recommend including the optional add-ins of garlic, cumin, and shallots.
Plank-Smoked Chicken with Grilled Corn Relish
This fancy-looking grilled chicken recipe gives both the chicken and corn a nice smoky flavor. Cooking the chicken on a wood plank allows the chicken to achieve the grilled flavor you love while maintaining moisture.
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken with Lemon-Cucumber Relish
Following a Mediterranean diet is easy with grilled chicken recipes as delicious as this one. Juicy grilled chicken breasts are simply seasoned with cumin, salt, and pepper. Served with a lemon-cucumber relish and honey-yogurt sauce makes this an unforgettable summertime recipe.
Ginger-Lime Chicken Sandwiches
Our top-rated chicken sandwich is infused with an irresistible marinade of cilantro, lime peel, lime juice, olive oil, honey, and ginger. Topped with creamy garlic mayo, this is one grilled chicken sandwich recipe that outshines any drive-thru sammie.