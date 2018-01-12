The Classic Chicken Recipes You Need to Know How to Cook
Chicken Parmigiana
Whipping up this Italian restaurant favorite from scratch is definitely worth the effort. And get this: Our classic chicken Parmesan recipe takes less than 60 minutes to DIY! The key to the quick cooking is pounding the chicken breasts nice and thin so they sear to crunchy perfection in a matter of minutes.
Related: Your Complete Guide on How Long to Cook Chicken Using Any Method
Deep-Dish Chicken Pot Pie
A deeper dish means more to love! Use this classic chicken pot pie recipe to master two techniques at once: homemade pastry and chicken pot pie filling, all cooked to golden, bubbly perfection in one 2-quart baking dish. Because you add five different veggies to the mix, you can feel good about serving this savory pie to your family.
Buy It: Cuisinart 2-Quart Casserole Dish ($25, Target)
Chicken Saltimbocca
In Italian, saltimbocca means “jump in the mouth,” and that’s exactly what this one-skillet dish will do. You’ll be surprised by how much flavor you can coax out of just 5 ingredients in this classic chicken recipe (we sure were!). Pancetta, fresh marjoram, fennel, and red onion team up with beautiful results in this restaurant-quality yet super-simple dinner.
Chicken Shawarma
While you might be familiar with shawarma as an item you’d order at a street cart or restaurant, this DIY version will teach you how simple it is to re-create a similar warmly spiced experience right in your own kitchen. This Middle Eastern classic chicken dish can be made fast (in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot) or slow (in a slow cooker) to fit any time line. Either way, ras el hanout spice blend will infuse every ounce of the chicken thighs with zippy flavor, which is ideal for savoring alongside a cool lemon-yogurt sauce and briny pickled carrots.
Classic Roast Chicken
A quality, dry bird and a high roasting temp make this the best homemade roast chicken recipe you’ll ever cook. In addition to the three base ingredients (yep, that’s all you need!), you can round out the meal with any mix of roasted veggies that soak up all the chicken drippings in the pan. Once you’ve mastered the classic chicken recipe as-is, try stuffing with lemon and herbs, rubbing with spices, or slathering with garlic butter.
Classic Chicken Cacciatore
A half cup of white wine and aromatic ingredients like oregano, onions, and garlic make these skillet-cooked chicken thighs taste like they've been slow-cooking all day. This one-pan Italian entrée finishes with 20 minutes of simmering, making this famous chicken recipe the perfect choice for dinner parties since all the effort is done early. Plus you’ll have an almost full bottle of wine to share along with it.
Indian-Inspired Butter Chicken
With a splash of heavy cream and a variety of spice cabinet staples to stack on layers of warmth, this Indian-style classic chicken dish is the epitome of comfort food on a brisk evening.“I loved being able to sauté in the pressure cooker,” says one BH&G home cook. “I served it with basmati rice and naan, and will definitely make this again!” (P.S. You can also make this simple chicken thigh dish in your slow cooker if you prefer.)
Buy It: Instant Pot Pressure Cooker ($90, Target)
Chicken and Dumplings
Homemade dumplings (essentially wide and thin egg noodles) and roasted chicken are pulled together with a creamy chicken and vegetable broth. So cozy, so comforting, and so protein-packed thanks to hard-boiled eggs in the mix. Pull on some slippers and enjoy an afternoon walking in Grandma's footsteps with this throwback Southern classic chicken recipe.
Chicken Tinga
This classic chicken recipe originated in Puebla, Mexico, and is often served on a tostada. Tinga is traditionally a zesty chicken stew of chicken, tomatoes, onion, garlic, chipotle, and herbs. We include all those elements (plus chorizo), which you can simmer to succulent perfection in your slow cooker or you can speed things up with an Instant Pot.
Slow Cooker Coq au Vin
“The aroma while it's cooking makes the whole house smell fabulous and the taste is just delicious!” raves one BH&G fan. It’s oh-so easy to follow Julia Child’s lead with this famous chicken recipe that originated in France. Experience the sensory delight of this remarkably easy chicken dinner by preparing the red wine-braised meal in your slow cooker.
Chicken and Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo
Yes, the chain restaurant version that’s served over linguine and paired with unlimited salad and breadsticks is good. But we happen to think our classic broccoli chicken Alfredo is even better. Plus since the one-pan, 20-minute meal is made with light Alfredo and includes vitamin-rich broccoli, we feel A-OK sharing this with our families each and every week.
Bone-In Chicken Noodle Soup
Instead of standing over a simmering pot all day, how about a 45-minute meal that tastes like a slow-cooked soup recipe? Speed up homemade classic chicken noodle soup by creating the from-scratch chicken stock and the veggie- and pasta-loaded mix-ins all at once. Opt for bone-in chicken thighs and drumsticks for big flavor and richer texture.
Chicken with Pan Sauce
Few 30(ish)-minute meals pack as much flavor as this Italian favorite that features crispy pan-fried chicken smothered in a white wine cream sauce. Pounding the meat nice and thin ensures the best texture and a speedy start-to-finish time for this classic chicken dish. The key to acing this recipe is patience—be sure to reduce the pan sauce to ¼ cup before stirring in a splash of cream to concentrate the flavor and score the just-right consistency.
Related: Romantic Food and Wine Pairings Perfect for Date Nights at Home
Chile-Garlic Korean-Style Chicken Stir-Fry
Use a wok or a large nonstick skillet to toss together this classic chicken dish that hits all the taste buds. Chile-garlic sauce and fresh ginger bring the heat to balance out brown sugar’s sweetness, and soy sauce lends a salty kick to complement the savory chicken breasts. Nutty sesame seeds and quick-pickled vegetables round out this must-make-again meal.
Buy It: Anolon Hard-Andonized Wok ($85, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken
Why grab a bucket of the fast-food variety? We’ll walk you through how easy it is to DIY fried chicken and customize your own Southern classic chicken with flavor enhancers (pecans, anyone?) or spices (cayenne for the win!).
Test Kitchen Tip: For the crunchiest coating, monitor the oil temperature and keep it as close to 325˚F as possible.
Chicken Salad
No potluck or picnic feels quite complete without a classic chicken salad recipe, if you ask us. This mayo-coated, celery- and pickle-spiked egg and chicken salad is the one we think of when we imagine the traditional version Mom shared at gatherings of summers past. “Definitely a keeper,” according to one BH&G reader who tried this, it’s ideal enjoyed tucked inside a croissant, piled atop lettuce leaves, or served open-face sandwich style on a slice of toast.
Quick Chicken Paprikash
The paprika-scented (hence the name) Hungarian classic chicken dinner often takes an hour or more to create, but not this fast-forward version. Hat tip to a few pantry staples like canned diced tomatoes, chicken broth, and bottled banana peppers that help make this feast possible in just 30 minutes. Serve over spaetzle or your favorite pasta to soak up every last bit of the tomato gravy.
Chicken Kiev
What we know: This chicken breast entrée is stuffed with herb butter, coated in a layer of bread crumbs, and completely irresistible when served piping hot. What we don’t know: Which country’s chefs—France, Russia, or Ukraine—developed this culinary delight. Regardless of its origin, trust us when we say it’s a meal worth adding to your “best classic chicken recipes” file.
Lemon Butter Chicken Breasts
Chances are you have everything needed to sauté up this 30-minute meal in your kitchen right this moment. Low in carbs yet high in protein and flavor, this citrusy chicken recipe is great with leftover rice or pasta for a fast-fix family dinner. (Or try it as a classic chicken sandwich stuffed inside a hamburger bun or a couple slices of bread!)