While you might be familiar with shawarma as an item you’d order at a street cart or restaurant, this DIY version will teach you how simple it is to re-create a similar warmly spiced experience right in your own kitchen. This Middle Eastern classic chicken dish can be made fast (in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot) or slow (in a slow cooker) to fit any time line. Either way, ras el hanout spice blend will infuse every ounce of the chicken thighs with zippy flavor, which is ideal for savoring alongside a cool lemon-yogurt sauce and briny pickled carrots.