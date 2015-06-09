Kids—and kids at heart—will fight over the last scoop of this chicken bacon ranch pasta. Featuring crispy bacon, not one but three varieties of cheese, plus a packet of dry ranch seasoning mixed with mayo and milk, we admit we were thinking about this casserole for days after trying it the first time. Leftover or rotisserie chicken pumps up the protein, while broccoli and mushrooms add fiber so we don’t feel one bit bad about sharing it with our families regularly.

Related: Yes, It's OK to Love Ranch Dressing as a Grown-Up