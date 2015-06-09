The Best Chicken Pasta Recipes Recipes for Family Dinners, Date Nights, and Beyond
Chicken Parmigiana
Don’t reserve chicken Parmesan pasta for dinners out at an Italian bistro. After 30 minutes of prep and utilizing pantry staples like bread crumbs and canned tomatoes, you can have these juicy yet crispy chicken breasts ready to pan-fry. As they cook, simply boil your favorite pasta, then combine and top with a shower of shredded mozzarella.
Chicken Taco Pasta
Why should tortillas have all the fun? This chicken pasta recipe proves that noodles like penne or ziti pair beautifully with typical taco night ingredients like black beans, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, corn, and taco seasoning. Since we designed this as a one-pot pasta, cleanup and assembly are a breeze.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Tortellini Soup
Let the slow cooker do most of the work for you in this scoopable version of chicken Alfredo pasta. The appliance helps the homemade Alfredo sauce taste so much richer than the jarred version. During the final hour, toss in chicken, cheese-stuffed pasta, veggies, fresh herbs, and a bit of flour to thicken, then finish with even more cheese if you please. (We do!)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Kids—and kids at heart—will fight over the last scoop of this chicken bacon ranch pasta. Featuring crispy bacon, not one but three varieties of cheese, plus a packet of dry ranch seasoning mixed with mayo and milk, we admit we were thinking about this casserole for days after trying it the first time. Leftover or rotisserie chicken pumps up the protein, while broccoli and mushrooms add fiber so we don’t feel one bit bad about sharing it with our families regularly.
Tuscan Chicken Two-Tomato Pasta
You know that saying, “It’s easy as boiling water?” Well this is even easier than that, and there’s no need to dig out that strainer or pasta pot. This easy Tuscan chicken pasta dish comes together in one Dutch oven—zero boiling required. As for those two tomatoes, they’re also simple and pantry staples: sun-dried tomatoes and canned fire-roasted tomatoes. Toss those with sautéed chicken, basil pesto, chicken broth, long-cut pasta, and a boatload of veggies, and dinner is ready to simmer and savor.
Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl
Sure, frozen meatballs are handy to sizzle up for holiday gatherings or other times you need a big platter of party snacks. But making your own meatballs is quicker (it takes a mere 25 minutes to complete this dish) and easier than you think. Simply combine ground chicken, ginger, cilantro, and salt to create the savory base for this noodle-salad bowl, then toss in our sweet and light coconut dressing.
Southwestern Chicken and Macaroni Salad
Forget the boxed stuff. Homemade mac and cheese is so worth the extra few minutes, and this riff welcomes lively mix-ins like crispy chicken, creamy avocado, and salsa. Try this creamy chicken pasta for a family-friendly, just-spicy-enough spin on the chicken pasta theme.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
Say “ciao” to your usual marinara and hello to fresh pesto tonight. To round out the 20-minute meal, combine that basil-rich sauce with rotisserie chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers, and your favorite short-cut pasta. For a creamier sauce consistency, stir in a sprinkling of Parmesan while the chicken pesto pasta is still warm.
Gluten-Free Chicken Noodle Soup
“Gluten-free dinner” and “chicken pasta dishes” need not be mutually exclusive. It’s just like Grandma made, minus the wheat (we call for our signature 4-ingredient gluten-free flour mix). This comforting chicken noodle soup is the chicken pasta dish we turn to come winter or any time we’re feeling under the weather.
Whole Grain Spaghetti with Asian Peanut Sauce
Chopped chicken breast and crisp veggies give this Asian-inspired spaghetti some healthy color. Be sure to toss the pasta in our special soy-base sauce that stars creamy peanut butter and sweet honey.
Chicken Lo Mein
While you can make this Asian takeout-inspired recipe with beef, pork, or shrimp instead, we're partial to the classic Chicken Lo Mein. The white meat and egg noodles do a magical job of soaking up all of the incredible soy and sesame flavors in the chicken pasta sauce. Top with a sprinkle of nutty sesame seeds for a satisfying crunchy element.
Soba Noodles with Spring Vegetables
Skip takeout and create your own Asian noodle bowl at home. Our cozy soba recipe is made with bok choy, pea pods, radishes, and chicken—all simmering in a savory ginger-soy broth. (Psst...we love to take this chicken and pasta dish to the next level with a spoonful of chili crisp mixed in.)
Pasta with Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
Craving something light and fresh? This editor-favorite chicken pasta salad is satiating yet simple and filled with protein and antioxidants. Dress it up with juicy grape tomatoes and tangy feta, then sprinkle with orange peel for a vibrant citrusy finish.
Chicken Sausage Veggie and Ravioli Soup
Kick the can. This unique homemade chicken soup is almost just as speedy thanks to shortcut ingredients like chicken sausages (or shredded rotisserie chicken) and refrigerated cheese ravioli. We call for asparagus, bell peppers, and onion, but this chicken pasta soup is the perfect vehicle for any vegetable stragglers you find in your refrigerator.
Chicken and Pasta in Peanut Sauce
A simple spin on chicken lo mein, this Chinese classic is made with easy bottled peanut sauce, crunchy red peppers, and broccolini. The best part about this chicken and broccoli pasta? It's ready in 20 minutes!
Chicken Pad Thai
Step away from the food delivery app! We’ll show you how easy—and delicious—it can be to make pad Thai from scratch for a cozy dinner at home. Start with chicken and rice noodles, then let fresh bean sprouts, Asian chili sauce, and peanuts take the lead to bring this chicken pasta to life.