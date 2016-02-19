Because it's loaded with color, a creamy white sauce, and 22 grams of protein, no one will guess that pretty much this entire cozy dish is made with refrigerator and pantry staples. Pasta teams up with frozen veggies and leftover or rotisserie chicken as the base, while the seemingly rich sauce features cream of chicken soup and lemon-pepper seasoning. If crunch is what you miss in other healthy chicken casserole recipes, this is the option for you: It’s garnished with toasted bread cubes for texture.