Healthy Chicken Casserole Recipes That Taste Too Delicious to Be Good for You (But Are!)
Chicken with Ricotta Dumplings
Let’s dish about this healthy chicken casserole with vegetables that’s showy enough for special occasions. Each 387-calorie serving is infused with Greek goodness by way of briny Niçoise olives, fresh oregano, and tomatoes, plus a splash of dry red wine for good measure. Plus the entire recipe requires just 10 minutes of prep and one pan.
Quick Chicken Tortilla Bake
With only five ingredients, 15 minutes of prep, and fewer than 300 calories per serving, it's no wonder this quick and healthy chicken casserole is one of our most-pinned recipes. Layers of gooey cheese, diced tomatoes, and cooked chicken stack between corn tortillas for a healthy chicken casserole that might just become a weekly family tradition. Who needs takeout?
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wild Rice Casserole
Take a taste bud trip to Switzerland in a more affordable way than buying a plane ticket, and in a much simpler way than via classic chicken cordon bleu. Skip the stuffing, rolling, coating, and frying, yet score all the same flavors of the traditional chicken dish (including Gruyère cheese, ham, bread crumbs, and chicken, naturally) in this healthy chicken casserole recipe. Because wild rice is a whole grain, we call for it here to boost the fiber.
Tortellini and Garden Vegetable Bake
Come summer, think fresh with this low-calorie casserole. It features cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, and sugar snap peas alongside diced chicken and cheese-stuffed tortellini. But don’t just take our word for it that you should add this to your to-try list. BH&G home cook Alyssa says, “My fiancé really hates veggies or when we have meatless meals, but he loved this recipe, even when he reheated it for lunch at work.”
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
Plain yogurt, some incognito veggies, and other healthy substitutions make this creamy, healthy chicken casserole a crowd-pleaser even for picky eaters. It has fewer than 300 calories per serving and is full of veggies, but it still has all the warm, bubbly qualities you look for in comfort food. Don’t skip the topping—the crushed cornflake mixture is hiding a handful of sliced almonds for a satisfyingly crunchy source of healthy fats.
Chicken Thighs with Caramelized Onion and Bacon Dressing
Surprise! Just because it's baked with crispy bacon doesn't mean it's unhealthy. This fancy, French-style casserole gets an extra boost of fiber from multigrain ciabatta rolls, and reduced-salt ingredients sneakily make this a low-sodium chicken casserole too. Score all these benefits for just 288 calories per serving.
Chicken Alfredo Cauliflower Rice Bake
Cauliflower rice is so common these days, you can buy it by the bag in the produce section. Cut down on the already short prep time (and eliminate one dish to clean) by using that shortcut ingredient. Purchased or "riced" at home, cauliflower forms the base of this veggie-packed casserole that eats like cozy comfort food for under 300 calories.
Chicken and Olive Tamale Pie
A jar of salsa verde, also called green salsa, gives this Mexican chicken casserole its tang. Every forkful is packed with umami olives, tomato-soaked chicken, and cool queso fresco. Best of all? Each serving of the healthy chicken casserole provides a whopping 38 grams of protein and has only 400 calories.
Tandoori-Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake
A savory tandoori spice mixture of curry powder, garam marsala, ginger, and cinnamon makes chicken breasts more flavorful than ever. The spiced chicken joins a bed of long grain brown rice and an array of colorful veggies for a satisfying 344-calorie dinner recipe.
Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Enjoy a flavor fiesta in a fairly low-fat chicken casserole with this easy-to-prep-ahead dish. (Simply assemble and chill up to 24 hours before baking.) A pound of tomatillos combines with spicy poblano chile pepper to create the flavorful sauce that covers this 250-calorie-per-serving Mexican chicken casserole. Stacks of warm corn tortillas layered with shredded chicken, salsa, and a bit of cheese complete the healthy casserole.
Chicken-Vegetable Casserole
Chicken pot pie has never been easier! Rotisserie chicken, a jar of home-style gravy, and an assortment of frozen vegetables save the day so these single-serving entrées can be on the table in just 25 minutes. (No joke.) In addition to saving time, you'll save calories with this healthy chicken casserole recipe by using a thinly sliced seasoned apple as a topper instead of the traditional, higher-carb crust.
Chicken Taco Casserole
Despite its gooey cheese and sprinkling of tortilla chips, this low-fat chicken casserole recipe manages to stay just under 200 calories per serving. (We believe that leaves plenty of wiggle room for guacamole and salsa on top or maybe a margarita recipe for the 21+ crowd, don’t you think?) Sneak spinach, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers into the family-friendly recipe for nutrients your kids won't notice.
Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
Seeking a healthy chicken casserole that feeds a crowd? This one serves 12, so build and bake ‘em all now or cook one pan and freeze one for later. Either way, you’ll be treated to a made-over Mexican meal that’s surprisingly good for you. Yes, we know that chicken enchiladas are notoriously high in calories, but we've supplemented this recipe with spinach and protein-rich yogurt so you can dig into the classic comfort food casserole with a bit more nutrition.
Chicken Caesar Lasagna
This low-fuss lasagna recipe features all your favorite chicken Caesar salad elements—including roasted chicken, leafy greens, and roasted red peppers—all bathed in a light Alfredo sauce and a blend of Italian cheeses. Sprinkles of lemon juice and cracked black pepper finish the low-calorie casserole. For a hint of crouton vibes, pair this entrée with a basket of warm breadsticks or toasted baguette slices.
Chicken Supreme Casserole
Because it's loaded with color, a creamy white sauce, and 22 grams of protein, no one will guess that pretty much this entire cozy dish is made with refrigerator and pantry staples. Pasta teams up with frozen veggies and leftover or rotisserie chicken as the base, while the seemingly rich sauce features cream of chicken soup and lemon-pepper seasoning. If crunch is what you miss in other healthy chicken casserole recipes, this is the option for you: It’s garnished with toasted bread cubes for texture.