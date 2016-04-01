Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With boneless, skinless chicken breasts on hand, you'll always have something quick and satisfying to eat for dinner. Whether sautéed on the stovetop, boiled, or roasted, there's an easy chicken breast recipe for any occasion. Once you learn how to cook chicken breasts the right way, you'll never have to worry about dry meat again.

At the top of the list of essential weeknight recipes you'll find skinless, boneless chicken breasts. They taste delicious with pretty much any flavor you add to them while providing a great source of protein to your meals. The best (and worst) part about the versatile meat is that they are quick cooking, which means you have to know how to cook boneless, skinless chicken breasts correctly to achieve the best flavor and texture in your dishes. Follow our tips on how to cook chicken breast on the stove as well as other easy methods and recipes for cooking juicy, tender chicken breasts.

How to Cook Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast

Boneless chicken breasts are a staple for any time-pressed cook because they cook quicker than bone-in chicken breasts. Chicken breasts are susceptible to drying out when overcooked, so they're best cooked quickly using high heat. That means skillet-cooking, stir-frying, roasting/baking, or grilling chicken breasts are the best routes. The stovetop is particularly easy because you can make a sauce in the same pan.

How to Sauté Chicken Breast

When it comes to cooking boneless chicken breasts, the terms "sauté," "pan-fry," and "skillet-cook" all refer to the same basic preparation: Cooking chicken breasts in a heavy skillet ($50, Bed Bath & Beyond) using a small amount of fat (such as cooking oil, olive oil, or butter) or sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. It will only take about 10 minutes to get the chicken breasts are done. You'll know they're ready when the meat is no longer pink, the juices run clear, and the temperature reads 165°F on an instant-read thermometer ($15, Crate & Barrel).

How to Boil Chicken Breasts

Boiling, or poaching, chicken breasts is perfect when chicken is part of a larger recipe such as chicken noodle soup. This method cooks chicken breast in a saucepan with a combination of liquid (water, wine, broth, and juice are popular choices) along with herbs, veggies, or citrus to infuse flavor. Get more info and tips on boiling chicken with our complete guide. And remember, chicken breasts are fully cooked once they reach 165°F.

How to Broil Chicken Breasts

Since chicken breasts do best cooking in high heat, broiling chicken in the oven is a quick way to achieve a nice color on the outside of the chicken breast while keeping the inside nice and tender. Broiling chicken to the appropriate 165°F doneness works best when your boneless, skinless chicken breast is covered in oil or after sitting in a marinade. Use our handy tips on broiling chicken here or give the method a try in this easy chicken breast recipe with black bean rice pilaf.

How to Make Stuffed Chicken Breasts

For a showy dinner, you can literally infuse your chicken breast with more flavor by stuffing them. Follow these steps to make stuffed chicken breasts at home. Then use them in recipes such as feta-stuffed chicken (pictured above) or these delicious ramen-stuffed chicken breasts.

Place each chicken breast between two pieces of plastic wrap. Use the flat side of a meat mallet, and working from the thickest part of the breast outward, pound the chicken lightly until it's about ⅛-inch thick. That gives them more surface area, while making them thin and supple enough to roll around the filling. Remove the plastic wrap and season the chicken breasts as desired. Prepare your chicken filling and place 2 to 3 tablespoons of filling in the center of one flattened chicken piece. Popular fillings are cheese, veggies, and nuts. Fold in the bottom and sides of the breast and roll up, securing the breast with wooden toothpicks. Repeat with each chicken breast. For extra flavor and texture, consider coating the chicken rolls with a sauce or a Parmesan bread crumb coating. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place rolls, seam side down, in a shallow baking dish ($14, Target). Bake the chicken breasts, uncovered, 25 minutes or until chicken is tender and no longer pink (165°F). Remove toothpicks before serving.