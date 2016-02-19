Chicken Breast Recipes
Lemon Butter Chicken Breasts
You had us at lemon butter. Make this simple citrus chicken in three easy steps: halve a chicken breast, coat in flour, then watch it sizzle and pop in melted butter and fresh lemon juice. Add pepper for sass.
Confetti Chicken Big Bowl
This family-size chicken dinner has party written all over it. Curry, cumin, and a heaping of veggies give the must-share pasta bowl a fresh, global twist.
Pesto Chicken Breasts with Zucchini
Pesto-lover? This simple chicken dinner features pesto as a double feature: one as a marinade and one as a sauce. Pair with garden-fresh zucchini and sunny squash, then toss onto skinny angel hair pasta for a complete dinner.
Cucumber Chicken Pita Sandwiches
Yogurt, cucumber, dill, and mint come together to create a creamy, cool spread for your lunch-perfect pita. Use deli chicken breast to help cut down on prep.
Chicken with Pretzels and Couscous
This chicken dinner knocks it out of the park. Two ballpark staples -- pretzels and peanuts -- come together to make an unexpected (but totally delicious) coating. Chicken breast tenderloins have never been so tasty!
Maple-Glazed Chicken with Sweet Potatoes
It may sound fancy, but this glazed chicken breast dinner is seriously simple. It starts with steak seasoning and chopped green onion, and finishes with a thick drizzle of maple syrup.
Oven-Fried Chicken with Tomato Gravy
Give chicken Parm a run for its money with this kid-friendly cereal twist. Honey and Greek yogurt keep the chicken breasts sweet and tender, while a good old cornflakes give it a crunchy, golden finish.
Chicken Caesar Burger
Blend chicken breast, onion, parsley, and anchovies in a food processor to make the patties for this juicy burger. Spread Caesar dressing on the bun, and top it with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan.
Baked Chicken Breasts with Black Bean Rice Pilaf
A tantalizing spice rub made with lime, garlic, salt, and chile pepper coats the outside of these oven-baked chicken breasts. Serve with cilantro-topped rice to strike a savory-fresh balance.
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
A delicious twist on a classic -- skip the crust and opt for this creamy blend of root vegetables, tender chicken breast, and egg noodles. If you miss the crust, simply follow our quick biscuit recipe.
Mix-and-Match Baked Chicken Fingers and Dipping Sauces
Baked chicken fingers made from tender chicken breast are sure to please picky eaters. Use pretzels, chips, or flavored crackers as breading, and enjoy with one of our six delicious dipping sauce recipes.
Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
This bright and beautiful entree is a mix of healthy vegetables and chicken breast tossed in a homemade vinaigrette. Delish!
Chicken with Marsala Risotto
Sauteed cremini mushrooms give this risotto more flavor than common white mushrooms, and spinach adds a few extra nutrients. Top the risotto with an herb-rubbed chicken breast for a wholesome meal with just 11 grams of fat.
Chimichurri Chicken
Grilled chicken and green beans becomes an even better combination with a tangy drizzle of chimichurri sauce. The mix of vinegar, garlic, parsley, and crushed red pepper gives this otherwise-simple meal complex flavor.
Chicken Parmigiana
Try your hand at an authentic Italian meal of breaded chicken breast with a mozzarella, tomato, and herb topping. The delicious simplicity might just make it your new favorite.
Hot Chicken Salad Casserole
It's your famous chicken salad recipe baked into a casserole! Chunks of chicken breast and sweet peppers swim in a hot-and-cheesy mix featuring a crunchy cornflake topping -- it's the best of both worlds.
Chicken Supreme Casserole
Oven-bake this chicken breast casserole to savory perfection in less than an hour. Underneath a crisp French bread layer, this dish is brimming with warm white sauce, hearty chunks of chicken breast, and stir-fry vegetables.
Chicken Taco Casserole
Hearty, healthy, and full of flavor -- this chicken taco casserole has it all. The comforting blend of cheese, spinach, and chicken breast is perfectly complemented by the crunch of tortilla chips.
Papaya and Coconut Chicken Salad
Browned coconut gives chicken breast a sweet crunch, while blueberries and papaya provide softer notes to a side salad of greens.
Chicken Dijonnaise
A delicate drizzle of creamy Dijonnaise sauce adds a punch of flavor to skillet-cooked chicken breast. Include a sprinkle of fresh thyme for the finishing touch.
Chicken Pot Pie for Two
This recipe satisfies your comfort food craving without going overboard. These cute-as-can-be individual servings are just the right amount of chicken pot pie -- multiply the recipe to impress a tableful of guests.
Chicken with Pan Sauce
Don't rinse those pan drippings down the drain after you saute up a batch of chicken breasts. Mix the savory-flavored "leftovers" with white wine, broth, shallot, and just a splash of whipping cream and simmer to create a rich sauce.
Chicken Breasts with Herbs
Grilled Chicken with Cajun Crawfish Cream Sauce
Soaked in a lemon marinade, this chicken dish has a delightful yet subtle citrus flavor that nicely complements both the chicken breast and sauteed crawfish topper. Serve with a side of long-stem broccoli for a wholesome and elegant meal.
Lime and Tangerine Chicken Breasts
Simmering your chicken breasts in lime and tangerine juices soaks up all the sweet and tangy flavors. Green onion and a dash of rosemary or basil add depth to this chicken breast recipe.