These Flavor-Packed Ideas Are Our Favorite Chicken Recipes Yet
Chicken Parmigiana
You’ll feel like you’re stepping inside an Italian trattoria or nonna’s (that's an Italian grandma) kitchen with this classic Italian entrée. Featuring a Parmesan- and oregano-infused breading and a garlicky homemade tomato sauce, this is one of our favorite chicken breast recipes when we’re craving comfort. Pile that all over noodles for a meal that will earn five stars from your family (and you).
Chicken Fajitas in a Flash
This best fast chicken recipe is so good, it’s sizzling! Flip on your broiler and employ a sheet pan to whip up a zesty, perfectly-cooked batch of fajitas, complete with peppers and onions. Come dinnertime, we suggest serving this with a stack of warm tortillas and bowls of guacamole, salsa, sliced jalapeños, and fresh cilantro.
Buy It: RSVP Tortilla Warmer ($26, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Lemon Butter Chicken Breasts
Thirty minutes, seven ingredients, and one skillet are all you'll need to prep this citrus-spiked fan-favorite chicken breast recipe. Lemon juice, lemon pepper, and slices of fresh lemon perk up the pan sauce drizzled on top.
Buy It: All-Clad Nonstick Fry Pans, Set of 2 ($60, Crate & Barrel)
Pickle-Brined Chicken
Don’t dump that leftover pickle brine! Put it to great use as the meat marinade for this favorite chicken recipe. The white wine, chicken broth, and fresh dill in the homemade pan sauce perfectly complement pickles' slight tang, and the saltiness of the brine makes the chicken super-tender.
Southwestern Chicken and Macaroni Salad
Two kids’ menu greatest hits—chicken fingers and cheesy mac—join forces in this, one of our best fast chicken recipes. The Southwestern twist on the classic mac features fiesta-worthy add-ins including poblano peppers, salsa, and avocado. Snag a bag of frozen chicken strips at the supermarket and you need just six ingredients to get this chicken dinner on the table.
Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
Barbecue is usually a low-and-slow, all-day process. But thanks to rotisserie or leftover chicken, you can prep this oh-so-easy meal in about 30 minutes. Just top the shredded chicken in a savory-sweet homemade barbecue sauce and dig into this nice chicken dinner.
Pasta with Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
Looking for a guaranteed people-pleaser? This healthy pasta salad packed with protein and veggies is sure to satisfy. Penne pasta mixes with feta cheese, grilled chicken, and baby spinach for a BH&G team favorite chicken breast recipe.
Chicken Noodle Soup
When you think of grandma’s chicken soup, you probably remember an all-day affair. But this version is actually one of our best fast chicken recipes and can be simmered and ready to savor in 35 minutes. A mix of veggies, broth, dried herbs, leftover or rotisserie chicken, and dried egg noodles make this meal magic a reality.
Feta-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Give basic chicken breasts a facelift! A creamy filling of feta and sun-dried tomatoes adds unexpected Mediterranean flair to this chicken dinner—that just so happens to be gluten-free and low-cal, if you need it. Serve over a bed of mixed greens and you have a complete meal in less time than it takes to watch an episode of your favorite sitcom.
Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken
Just 20 minutes stand between you and this rave-worthy pasta platter. We love substituting fresh pesto for marinara sauce every so often for a burst of freshness, but that's not the only reason to fall for this chicken pasta recipe. This 20-minute dish also boasts a tasty supporting cast including deli-roasted chicken, broccoli, and roasted red peppers.
Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Dinner Salad
If you have 20 minutes, a skillet, and a mason jar (to shake up the dressing), you have everything you need to bring this colorful, well-balanced meal to the table. Mediterranean ingredients, such as feta cheese, olives, and robust tomatoes, make this chicken salad recipe summertime-ready. That being said, we can pretty much guarantee after trying it once, you'll crave it year-round.
Oven-Fried Chicken
Get the taste and texture of your favorite fried chicken with fewer calories and less mess. Because this favorite chicken recipe is baked in the oven, you get all the comfort and crunch of fried chicken while keeping the inflammation-boosting qualities to a minimum. Your ticker and your taste buds will thank you, especially if you pair this chicken with a veggie-boosted side like creamy mashed riced cauliflower.
Buffalo Chicken Soup
With three types of cheese to tame the heat of the hot sauce, this is one trophy-worthy chicken soup. It’s one of our best fast chicken recipes for game days—and beyond. The 45-minute cozy soup is rich and creamy and loaded with all the crowd-pleasing flavors of spicy Buffalo chicken wings.
Chicken with Summer Squash
Rotisserie chicken is a crazy-affordable shortcut to home-style. Add one to your next grocery list to get this nice, simple chicken recipe on the table in just 25 minutes. Quarter the chicken and serve it on a bed of sautéed squash, cherry tomatoes, and arugula (or spinach) leaves, add a fork, and devour.
Lemon-Braised Chicken Tenders and Cauliflower
Chicken tenders aren’t just for the under-12 set. To make this restaurant-quality chicken dinner, give chicken tenderloin pieces zest by braising them in a Dutch oven alongside lemon juice, garlic, and herbs. Serve with wilted spinach, cauliflower, and our tapenade-style olive topper to round out the crowd-pleasing and healthy chicken dinner.
Buy It: Artisanal Kitchen Supply 6-Quart Dutch Oven ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Brown Ale-Braised Chicken
Traditional stew tastes remarkably complex with the help of one secret ingredient hiding inside this hearty chicken entrée: nutty brown ale. Feeling adventurous? Try experimenting with different beers to find your favorite flavor combination.
Chicken Dijonnaise
With creamy Dijonnaise sauce and pan-fried chicken, this French-inspired Sunday chicken breast recipe is surprisingly under 300 calories per serving. It's also easy to make and goes from stove to table in 30 minutes. But don’t just take our word for it; BH&G home cook Cindy says it is, “delicious and easy. This is a total keeper and now in my permanent rotation!”
Almond-Crusted Chicken
BH&G fans are nuts about this unique breaded chicken dish. Chopped almonds and panko bread crumbs make for a light and crunchy crust. Tenderizing the chicken before cooking makes it super-tender, and piling that all atop a bed of sauteéd spinach makes it a complete meal.
Papaya and Coconut Chicken Salad
This dish is so reminiscent of what you might find on the menu during a tropical getaway, you might just feel like your feet are tucked in the warm sand after you take your first bite. Fresh papaya lends tropical flavor to the colorful main dish salad. On top, crunchy coconut-crusted chicken and honey-cayenne vinaigrette add another level of texture and flavor to the island-inspired favorite chicken breast recipe.
Barbecue Chicken and Cheddar Quesadillas
Part backyard barbecue part Mexican cantina, this is one of our favorite chicken recipes when we’re craving a mash-up meal. With a little help from bottled barbecue sauce, canned chile peppers, and slow-cooked shredded chicken, these remixed quesadillas are sure to make you say "Olé!" Since everyone can build their own quesadilla, you can add or subtract any ingredients as desired for picky or adventurous eaters.
Buttermilk-Brined Fried Chicken
No favorite chicken recipe list would be complete without a classic fried chicken, and this recipe is proof that there’s no need to hit the drive-thru to savor this succulent and crunchy dish. Try our DIY version and serve it with buttermilk mashed potatoes and green beans for Sunday supper. Or for a picnic, pair this nice chicken entrée with potato salad and baked beans.
Chicken Thighs with Artichokes
For a company-worthy meal ready in minutes, combine chicken thighs with prosciutto, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, garlic, and fresh tarragon. A simple three-ingredient broth completes the simple chicken recipe. Bonus: Since it comes together in one skillet, clean up is even easier than preparing this hearty dish.
Chipotle Quinoa with Kale, Beans, and Chicken
Ideal as a meal prep lunch or a light dinner, these vitamin-rich vibrant grain bowls will please your taste buds and your body. If you think quinoa is a little plain as-is, you’ll be wild about how it tastes perked up with fresh cilantro and chipotle pepper in smoky adobo sauce. Complete this favorite chicken breast recipe with tender adobo-brushed chicken and a side of antioxidant-packed kale with red beans.
Deep-Dish Chicken Pot Pie
Forget fussing with mini pie pans and individual crusts. Score all the flavor and warmth of classic chicken pot pie in an all-in-one casserole with this Sunday chicken breast recipe. To up the looks-as-good-as-it-tastes ante, create a decorative top pastry with cookie cutters or other uniformly-shaped kitchen tools.
Buy It: Threshold 2-Piece Bakeware Set ($20, Target)
Chicken-Broccoli Mac and Cheese
Hey, we’ll never say no to the boxed version, but some days call for an upgrade on basic mac and cheese. This luscious homemade version is dressed up with deli-roasted chicken, fresh broccoli, and your choice of herbed cheese. Bet you can’t eat just one (serving) of this 21-minute meal.