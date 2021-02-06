Air-Fryer Chicken Recipes for Lighter Spins on Your Favorite Dishes
Fried chicken is delicious, but it's not something you can eat often when trying to follow a healthier meal plan. Add these air-fryer chicken recipes that use the countertop appliance to make wings, chicken thighs, and our version of a takeout favorite.
Anyone in the air fryer lovers club knows the handy mini convection oven is perfect for quickly crisping frozen favorites like chicken tenders and buffalo wings. Good news: You can just as easily use your air fryer to make delicious, from-scratch chicken dinners, too! If you're looking for new ways to utilize your favorite countertop appliance at home or cutting out processed foods (me!), consider an air-fryer chicken recipe that's full of flavor with less fat. Expect to find crispy, mouthwatering "fried" chicken sans the oil bath and whole-roasted chicken as good as your local deli. Get your Pinterest board ready, these delicious chicken recipes are going to be fast favorites.
Watching the Super Bowl wouldn't be the same without a giant pile of chicken wings. These air-fryer chicken wings aren't necessarily healthier than our slow-cooked or broiled versions, but the trendy appliance helps get the chicken nice and crispy like the one's you'd order at a restaurant with minimal effort.
Now that air-fryer fried chicken is a thing (and a delicious one, too), you can enjoy the crispy, flavorful dish without a vat of oil. The air-fryer chicken thighs get a long marinade in a spicy buttermilk mixture before breading in a seasoned whole-wheat bread crumb mixture.
These delicious handheld pizza pies are bursting with flavor. Utilize leftover rotisserie chicken to fill your dough along with oodles of cheese, spinach, and onion. Don't forget the marinara for dipping!
If this spicy chicken dish is a go-to order from your local takeout spot, you'll love this air-fryer chicken recipe. Not only does it get ultra-crispy in the air fryer, but we've also significantly reduced the amount of sodium here thanks to low-sodium soy sauce and chicken broth. Serve over a steamy bed of brown rice to add to your whole-grain intake.
Buying a whole chicken is often cheaper than a package of chicken breasts. Add one to your cart next time so you can make this air-fryer whole chicken. Infused with lemon and a bit of fresh thyme (plus salt and pepper), you'll have a gourmet whole chicken as good as the ones you can buy pre-made. Bonus: The bones can easily turn into homemade chicken stock.
Skip the frozen stuff and give the kids a seriously amazing treat. These easy air-fryer chicken tenders only require a few pantry staples to pull together. All you'll need to do is decide which dipping sauce to serve with them. The crispy chicken is also delicious as a salad topper.
