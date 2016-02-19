30-Minute Healthy Chicken Recipes

Mexican Chopped Salad with Jalapeno Dressing
Grilled chicken salads can taste like diet food, but not this Mexican variation. The homemade salad dressing offers the ideal mix of creamy and spicy, and the colorful platter of produce will make you forget all about those iceberg-only recipes.
Korean Chicken Tacos
With 39 grams of protein per 350-calorie serving, these fusion tacos are sure to satisfy even the hungriest diners at your table. To make this meal gluten-free, trade tamari for the soy sauce and check the tortilla package for a gluten-free label (many are naturally!).
Chicken and Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo
Simple swaps can have big results. In this recipe, we replaced typical pasta with broccoli. Chicken Alfredo just became a whole lot healthier!
Smoky Paprika Garlic Chicken
While the total time is a bit longer for this smoky grilled chicken recipe, only 30 minutes is hands-on (the rest is for marinating). Eat it solo, build a chicken sandwich, or slice and spread on top of a bed of greens.
Cilantro-Ginger Chicken with Peanuts
Crank up the heat, grab a skillet or wok, and toss together this Asian chicken skillet. It requires just 10 minutes of cooking time (yes, really!). To keep things light, serve over shredded cabbage, or opt for brown rice to please bigger appetites.
Corn Bread Chicken with Kale
Light corn bread stuffing adds a little taste and crisp to tender chicken. The kale, vinegar, salt, and pepper mixture is the perfect quick-and-healthy side.
Chicken Meatball Noodle Bowl
Chicken meatballs and thin rice noodles cook up in a flash. After that, all that’s required to BYOB (build your own bowl) is stirring together a simple pan sauce and stacking up the ingredients.
Picadillo-Style Chicken Taco Salad
Taco salads tend to be calorie catastrophes, but not this lightened-up version made with lean ground chicken, heaps of colorful veggies, reduced-fat cheese, and just enough crunchy tortilla pieces. No dressing is needed when you have a salad with this much variety!
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Bust out the skillet and get sizzling. This two-part Mediterranean chicken recipe is fresh, healthy, and just a little bit sweet. The secret? Watch and learn.
Peachy Chicken Pasta Salad
Fresh peaches, onions, and herbs blast chicken with a ton of flavor. Served warm, this pasta salad is like nothing you've had before.
Pasta with Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
Light, fresh, and fast, this pasta recipe incorporates whole grains, fresh veggies, and protein-packed chicken for a dinner that won't weigh you down. The yummy dish also makes refreshing lunch leftovers!
Quick Chicken Paprikash
Boneless chicken thighs are just as simple as chicken breasts to cook. They're also often more affordable, and have just a couple dozen more calories per serving. Try them in this tomatoey chicken skillet and you'll be convinced to add them to your menu more often.
Tarragon Chicken Salad with Cranberries
This flavorful chicken salad recipe is just one step: Stir everything together. Pack toast, pita, or greens in one container and the chicken salad in another, then look forward to a well-balanced midday meal that needs just 60 seconds of assembly.
Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings
Dig in to a plate of comfort food without the guilt. Light on oil and heavy on herbs, this flavorful chicken dinner comes together in one skillet to make cleanup even simpler than the recipe itself.
Pineapple-Chicken Meatball Stir-Fry
Premade meatballs mean this stir-fry will be ready in a flash. Really—the recipe only takes 15 minutes!
Chicken-and-Apple Curry Soup
This slightly sweet recipe features a secret ingredient: apple juice. You probably already have the rest of the ingredients on hand!
Feta-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Feta, tomatoes, and basil give this quick chicken recipe bold Mediterranean flavor. Pile the protein onto a bed of fresh basil sprigs for a gourmet dinner with just 168 calories per serving.
Rotisserie Chicken Banh Mi
A toasted baguette sandwiches succulent slices of roast chicken and a crunchy cucumber-carrot topping for a delicious and quick dinner option. The Vietnamese recipe gets a spicy kick from jalapeno peppers and our homemade Sriracha mayo.
Tip: The vinegar mixture in this sandwich recipe begins to pickle the carrots, softening them and adding bright flavor with zero fat.
Cilantro-Lime Pasta Salad
Perfect for potlucks and picnics, our delicious cilantro-lime pasta salad features hearty chunks of chicken, grape tomatoes, sweet peppers, and avocado. The chicken recipe also incorporates spicy jalapeno pepper, which complements the sweetness of juicy mango.
Chicken with Parmesan Noodles
It doesn't get much more traditional than chicken, vegetables, and pasta. Basil pesto and Parmesan cheese pack this classic dinner with flavor.
Chicken Enchilada Wraps
Chicken enchiladas, the Mexican dinner recipe infamous for its fat and calories, have gone healthy. Wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, the chicken, tomatoes, green chiles, and green onions gain spunky flavor from a chili-spiced cream cheese blend.
Cajun Chicken with Red Beans
With all the comfort of down-home cooking and half the calories, this delectable chicken recipe features classic Southern ingredients like okra and red beans in a spicy Cajun tomato sauce. The main-dish recipe clocks in at just 228 calories per serving and has a filling 8 grams of fiber.
Chicken Breasts with Smoky Pepper Sauce
Sweet peppers, onion, and garlic combine with undrained diced tomatoes to make a hearty-but-healthy sauce.
Almond-Crusted Chicken
Dip chicken breasts in a buttermilk-egg mixture and roll in crushed almonds and crispy panko for a main dish with crunchy texture. A bed of wilted spinach adds valuable vitamins and minerals to the meal.
Snappy Chicken Stir-Fry
Bright green and nutrient-rich frozen pea pods add colorful flavor to this classic chicken stir-fry recipe. The dish features a zesty orange soy sauce and packs a whopping 32 grams of protein. For extra fiber and nutrients, serve over brown rice instead of white.
Fresh Corn and Chicken Chowder
Creamy corn chowder becomes a protein-packed dinner recipe with the help of shredded chicken. Use fresh ears of sweet corn and green sweet peppers for a taste of summer.
Basque Chicken
Olives, tomatoes, and red peppers give this chicken stew both flavor and heartiness. If you don't have a Dutch oven, you can cook it in a slow cooker!
Pancetta-Wrapped Chicken with Glazed Date Sauce
Juicy chicken breasts are even tastier when wrapped with mouthwatering pancetta and gooey cheese. Add a savory date sauce and wilted greens for a nutrient-rich dinner that is low in sodium and high in flavor.
Chicken-Vegetable Casserole
Savor the creamy goodness of chicken pot pie without all the fat and calories. This chicken-vegetable casserole recipe uses deli-roasted chicken, a jar of home-style gravy, and an assortment of frozen vegetables for a healthy and homey meal that's ready in minutes.
Sesame Chicken Salad
Orange juice, rice vinegar, and sesame oil flavor this light Asian-inspired chicken salad recipe. Crunchy veggies and toasted sesame seeds complete the lively combination.
Luau BBQ Chicken Foil Packs
What's better than a BBQ chicken dinner? A BBQ chicken dinner that requires zero dishes—cleanup doesn't get any easier than this.