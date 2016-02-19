30-Minute Healthy Chicken Recipes

this link opens in a new tab

A toasted baguette sandwiches succulent slices of roast chicken and a crunchy cucumber-carrot topping for a delicious and quick dinner option. The Vietnamese recipe gets a spicy kick from jalapeno peppers and our homemade Sriracha mayo.

Tip: The vinegar mixture in this sandwich recipe begins to pickle the carrots, softening them and adding bright flavor with zero fat.