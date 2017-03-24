20-Minute (or Less!) Chicken Dinners

March 24, 2017
You don't have to settle for takeout when you're short on time—and these quick and easy chicken dinners are proof. Each recipe, such as spicy jerk chicken, classic chicken Alfredo, or sweet teriyaki stir-fry, takes less than 20 minutes to prep, plate, and serve. Choose one of these easy chicken recipes to make tonight.
Tarragon Chicken Salad with Cranberries

This light dinner saves the day when you're sick of doing dishes. Mix all nine ingredients in one bowl, then serve the salad over toast or greens.

Snappy Chicken Stir-Fry

Mix up a from-scratch stir-fry in less time than it takes to order takeout. Chicken breast chunks and pea pods are coated in a flavorful orange juice and soy sauce mix, then served over rice.

Chicken and Lemon-Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo without all the calories? Sign us up. Pair sauteed chicken with fresh veggies and store-bought Alfredo for a super-simple (and healthy!) take on a classic.

Sesame Chicken and Noodles

Credit: Andy Lyons
Refrigerated grilled chicken breast strips get a makeover when coated in a sweet-and-spicy dressing. Pair with udon noodles and fresh sweet pepper strips for an easy Asian dinner that’s fresher than takeout.

Buffalo Chicken Pizzas

Homemade pizza in 20 minutes? We're not joking. Top pita bread with blue cheese, shredded chicken breast, and celery to fill a buffalo chicken pizza craving ASAP.

Jerk Chicken and Slaw

If you ever find yourself with surprise company, this recipe is for you. Eight ingredients and 20 minutes is all it takes to go from prep to plate. Plus, jerk seasoning and a mix of fresh produce give the dish a boost of sophisticated flavor.

Pineapple-Chicken Meatball Stir-Fry

Use precooked teriyaki-flavor chicken meatballs to make this dinner in a snap. A sweet pineapple sauce unites the tender meatballs, crisp vegetables, and textured rice medley.

Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken

Credit: Blaine Moats
Your weeknight dinner just got a little easier with the help of a deli-roasted chicken. Mix together penne pasta, broccoli, pesto, roasted sweet peppers, and Parmesan cheese, then top with shredded chicken. This dish is perfect if you’ve got vegetarians at the table—just leave out the meat!

Chicken Pineapple Fajitas

Fajitas at a restaurant always look impressive. Re-create the sizzling superstar at home with only 20 minutes and a handful of ingredients. In this version, sweet pineapple, peppers, and chicken get coated in a spicy Jamaican jerk seasoning before settling down in warm flour tortillas.

Chicken with Parmesan Noodles

Credit: Blaine Moats
Chicken with Parmesan Noodles is the perfect weeknight meal. The classic comfort food gets an upgrade from flavor-boosting pesto and bright carrots.

Chicken, Tomato & Cucumber Dinner Salad

Here’s proof that salad for dinner doesn’t have to be boring. Pair sauteed chicken tenders with cucumber ribbons, sliced tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese. Bonus: This dish is as healthy as it is pretty.

Chimichurri Chicken

Grilled chicken gets a boost of flavor with homemade chimichurri sauce. Just blend parsley, oil, cider vinegar, garlic, salt, and red pepper in a food processor, then drizzle over chicken.

Chicken and Asparagus Skillet Supper

Credit: Blaine Moats
This simple six-ingredient dish is ready for spring. Pair sauteed chicken with bacon, asparagus, and yellow summer squash.

Chicken and Pasta in Peanut Sauce

Bottled peanut sauce turns boring chicken, veggies, and pasta into a flavorful Asian-inspired dish. Crushed red pepper adds a powerful kick.

How to Saute Chicken

Sauteed chicken is the ultimate weeknight meal. It's so simple. Learn how to get perfectly juicy chicken every time.

Chicken with Capers

Yes, you can have breaded chicken in just 20 minutes. Lightly pound out chicken breasts, brush on mustard, coat with salt, pepper, and bread crumbs, and saute. It’s that simple.

Herbed Chicken, Orzo, and Zucchini

Credit: Andy Lyons
Lemon and dill give this easy dish it’s fresh flavor. Use the duo in a dressing for the orzo and as a bright garnish.

Nectarine, Beet, and Goat Cheese Salad

You could pay $14 for this salad in a restaurant, or you could make it at home. Mix baby spinach with cooked beets, shredded chicken, nectarines, and goat cheese. Top with a balsamic vinaigrette.

