Chicken Recipes

With its amazing versatility, we have enough chicken recipe ideas here to keep you cooking something new every night of the week! From 30-minute dinners to slow cooker soups, the possibilities with chicken recipes are endless. Cook a chicken breast top your greens for lunch or air fry some chicken wings for a better-for-you appetizer. No matter the meal, you'll be able to find a recipe highlighting chicken.

Most Recent

"Fried" Chicken Thighs

Boneless chicken thighs get the full "fried" chicken treatment but with a whole lot less fat! You'll love the crispy breading that's packed on over the buttermilk mixture.
Lemon Thyme Air-Fryer Rotisserie Chicken

Enjoy a juicy, flavorful rotisserie-style chicken from your air fryer for a low-carb meal.
Chicken, Escarole, and Orecchiette Soup

Complete with pasta, chicken, and veggies this soup recipe is a warming winter comfort food and an easy way to introduce the family to escarole in a familiar-seeming dish.
Korean Fire Chicken With Cheese

Korean food is on the rise. Head to the Asian section of your supermarket to heat your dish up with Korean chili paste gochujang. The melted mozzarella helps tame the heat in this easy one-pan dish.
Party Wings

Coffee-bourbon barbecue or Asian-style sauce give this classic appetizer a tasty twist.
Chicken and Pepper Pizza with Kale

When you have less than 30 minutes to get dinner in the oven, this pizza recipe (made with a few step-saving ingredients) will be your hero.
More Chicken Recipes

Instant Pot Chicken Recipes That Get Dinner on the Table Fast

Step away from the takeout menu! Our best Instant Pot chicken recipes, including chicken and noodles, chicken cacciatore, and globally inspired Instant Pot shredded chicken tortas, can be on your table quicker than delivery can arrive at your door. (Seriously, some call for only 5 minutes of cook time!) Fast, delicious, and packed with protein, you can’t go wrong with pressure cooker chicken recipes for dinner.
Dump Chicken Recipes That Are (Almost) Completely Hands-Off

When you don’t have the time for a lot of chopping and prepping, make one of our chicken dump recipes for dinner. These dishes keep it simple—just stir (after dumping) the ingredients together, and bake, slow cook, or pressure cook. Since they’re mostly hands-off, these dump chicken dinners will save you some clean-up afterwards, too.
King Ranch Crunch Chicken Casserole

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Tortellini Soup

Chipotle Chicken

Drumstick Cacciatore

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Peaches and Tomatoes

Author Julia Turshen puts this one-pan chicken recipe in the oven about 30 minutes before dinner guests arrive so dinner is only minutes wait.

All Chicken Recipes

Spicy Sriracha Fried Chicken

Ranch Fried Chicken

Pan-Fried Pretzel Chicken

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wild Rice Casserole

Sesame Chicken & Greens Stir-Fry

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Salsa Verde Pulled Chicken

Chipotle Mojo Blender Sauce

Pickled-Jalapeno Fried Chicken

Cold Oven Chicken

Paleo Shredded Chicken Salad

Paleo Chicken-Vegetable Soup

Skillet Chicken and Green Beans with Lemon-Tahini Sauce

Paleo Chicken and Avocado Lettuce Wraps

Tomatillo Shredded Chicken

Meyer Lemon & Rosemary Chicken Salad

Za'atar Chicken & Lentils

Pressure Cooker Honey-Orange Chicken with Zucchini

Chicken and Black Bean Burritos with Cilantro-Lime Rice

Chicken and Veggie Melts

16 Quick and Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes

Southwest-Style Salad with Pickled Jalapeno Dressing

Whole Poached Chicken with Bonus Stock

Mango Chicken Curry Skillet

Thai Green Seafood Curry

