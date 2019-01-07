Chicken Recipes

"Fried" Chicken Thighs
Boneless chicken thighs get the full "fried" chicken treatment but with a whole lot less fat! You'll love the crispy breading that's packed on over the buttermilk mixture.Read More
Lemon Thyme Air-Fryer Rotisserie Chicken
Enjoy a juicy, flavorful rotisserie-style chicken from your air fryer for a low-carb meal.Read More
Chicken, Escarole, and Orecchiette Soup
Complete with pasta, chicken, and veggies this soup recipe is a warming winter comfort food and an easy way to introduce the family to escarole in a familiar-seeming dish.Read More
Korean Fire Chicken With Cheese
Korean food is on the rise. Head to the Asian section of your supermarket to heat your dish up with Korean chili paste gochujang. The melted mozzarella helps tame the heat in this easy one-pan dish.Read More
Party Wings
Coffee-bourbon barbecue or Asian-style sauce give this classic appetizer a tasty twist.Read More
Chicken and Pepper Pizza with Kale
When you have less than 30 minutes to get dinner in the oven, this pizza recipe (made with a few step-saving ingredients) will be your hero.Read More