Veggie Casseroles: Healthy Side Dish Recipes
Walnut-Sage Potatoes au Gratin
Potato gratin doesn't get any more gourmet than this: baked with fancy Gruyere and fresh sage leaves. Walnuts and walnut oil give it a rich fix of healthy omega-3s.
Baked Sweet Potatoes (Camote)
Spice up your sweet potato casserole with honey-draped jalapenos and cool queso fresco. Canela (Mexican cinnamon) gives the authentic side dish a sweet spin.
Browned Butter Fennel Gratin
Don't let the name fool you -- just because it's baked in butter doesn't mean it isn't healthy. You can enjoy rich forkfuls of golden dill-fennel bliss for fewer than 230 calories per serving.
Herbed Root Vegetable Cobbler
Move over, peaches -- there's a new kind of cobbler in town. This dumpling-topped twist calls for five nutrient-rich veggies: potatoes, carrots, parnsips, red onion, and rutabaga.
Perfect Scalloped Potatoes
The secret to avoiding crunchy, overcooked scalloped potatoes? A mandoline! Watch as we use the simple kitchen tool to make perfectly even slices.
Swiss Corn Bake Cups
Perfect for a healthy dinner party, these mini corn casseroles are baked with fancy Swiss and Gruyere cheeses and have fewer than 250 calories apiece.
Spinach and Feta Casserole
Getting the kids to eat their spinach is a whole lot easier when cheese is involved. This protein-rich vegetable casserole features crumbly feta and is baked with just a hint of homey nutmeg.
Smoky Green Bean Casserole
Making healthy green bean casserole has never been easier, thanks to your slow cooker and a few simple convenience items. Just toss in all the goods -- fresh veggies, canned soup, french-fried onions -- and let it do its thing.
Cauliflower-Fontina Gratin
Look no further than cauliflower for a delicious dose of nutrition. The saucy side dish gets lots of flavor from Fontina cheese and fresh herbs to take bland cauliflower to tempting new heights.
Creamy Green Beans with Crispy Shallots
Whether they're fresh or frozen, green beans offer a fantastic fix of good-for-you vitamins and minerals. This Grandma-approved classic trades in the traditional onion rings for crisp, stringy shallots.
Streusel-Topped Sweet Potatoes
Apples can't have all the fun. Put a spin on streusel by using chopped sweet potatoes as the base. Brown sugar and a slew of fiber-filled grains -- rolled oats, flaxseeds, and cracked wheat -- create a perfectly crumbly topper.
Creamed Corn Casserole
A tub of reduced-fat onion-chive cream cheese gives this home-cooked casserole its lush texture. Stud with vitamin-rich peppers for some colorful crunch.
Baked Fennel with Parmesan
Baked with crisp onion in a bubbly blend of garlic, nutmeg, and Parmesan, this fennel casserole side dish has only 140 calories per serving -- and you'd never guess it!
Tomato-Basil Corn Pudding
Fresh Italian staples -- mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil -- mingle in this Midwestern corn pudding that's packed with smooth cream cheese and tender zucchini. Enjoy the unexpected flavor fusions for fewer than 130 calories per serving.
Quick and Healthy Potato Casserole
Sometimes basic is best. This healthy, 30-minute potato casserole calls for Yukon gold potatoes, reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, and a plethora of comforting herbs. Like it tangy? Add a squeeze of Dijon.
Smoky Gouda-Sauced Broccoli
Tucked underneath this blanket of bubbling Gouda cheese and toasted bread crumbs is a powerhouse of nutrients -- aka broccoli. The treelike green offers a slew of important vitamins, including K, A, and C.
Warning: Be sure you don't overcook the broccoli or it will lose its nutrients.