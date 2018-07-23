Summer Squash Casseroles
Grilled Zucchini Parmigiana
Who needs noodles when you have zucchini? Almost like an extra-cheesy lasagna, long slices of grilled zucchini take the place of noodles in this perfect-for-summer squash casserole. Even zucchini skeptics will be tempted to go back for seconds of this super-creamy, cheese-filled dinner.
Zoodle Pizza Casserole
Different from your average squash casserole, this recipe combines three of our dinnertime favorites: zucchini noodles, pizza, and casserole! Enjoy all the nutrients of a veggie-filled meal, all the ease of a casserole, and the taste of pepperoni pizza with this one simple dish. Use up some of your summer zucchini while enjoying a healthier version of pizza!
Vegetable-Pesto Risotto Casserole
Veggies and pesto are a match made in heaven, but when you add risotto to the mix this dish becomes out-of-this-world good. Use a combination of zucchini and summer squash, plus fresh corn, eggplant, and tomatoes to turn a ho-hum weeknight dinner into a garden veggie feast. You can also serve this squash casserole as a healthy potluck side dish—just be prepared for everyone to want the last spoonful for themselves!
Four-Cheese Zucchini Strata
Why limit squash casseroles to dinners and side dishes when they can be oh, so good for breakfast? With this zucchini, focaccia, and egg casserole waiting for you in the morning, you won’t even be tempted to hit the snooze button. And, of course, this casserole delivers on the four cheeses its name promises with a blend of provolone, white cheddar, feta, and Parmesan.
Crisscross Pizza Casserole
You’d be hard-pressed to find a pizza loaded with this many delicious toppings. Onions, sweet peppers, zucchini, and chicken sausage are just some of the goodies awaiting you when you sink your fork into this dish. And naturally, it’s not lacking in mozzarella cheese or a doughy, golden crust on top.
Roasted Zucchini Lasagna
Layers and layers of zucchini lasagna always put smiles on our faces at dinnertime. This loaded recipe is packed with more than a pound of zucchini layered together with fresh, juicy tomato slices. But just because this lasagna is packed with veggies doesn’t mean it skimps on protein—it’s also stuffed with Italian sausage just like a traditional lasagne recipe.
Zucchini-Sausage Casserole
As this zucchini casserole proves, stuffing isn’t just for Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re craving a taste of the holidays during summer squash season, this recipe gives you just a few bites without having to cook up the whole feast. Combine zucchini, turkey sausage, and stuffing mix to make this holiday-inspired squash casserole.
Mashed Potato Veggie Strata
Both zucchini and summer squash have a starring role in this veggie-packed casserole. Of course, we can’t ignore the pillowy mountain of mashed potatoes hiding beneath all of our favorite veggies. This side-dish casserole just might be our new favorite way to make mashed potatoes, especially considering all of the melted cheddar cheese on top.
Zucchini-Brie Breakfast Casseroles
Get ready to feel excited about eating veggies for breakfast! Part squash casserole and part savory French toast, these delish individual casseroles were made for a lazy morning or a special brunch with friends. Bake zucchini, crusty sourdough bread, and eggs together with plenty of Brie cheese for a breakfast casserole worth waking up for.
Individual Squash Casseroles
Everyone gets a squash casserole all to themselves when you make this easy, cheesy recipe. Fresh mushrooms and a zesty homemade marinara sauce join summer squash (or zucchini—your choice) to make this delicious vegetarian meal. Top with melty mozzarella cheese to make this veggie casserole a little more indulgent.
Zucchini and Eggplant Bake
If you’ve struggled to love eggplant in the past, this squash casserole will give you a change of heart. Paired up with zucchini, sweet peppers, and onions, this easy casserole recipe has a taste of all the summer veggies we love. Plus, topping them with three (yes, three!) full cups of cheese and rich cracker crumbs will undoubtedly entice even the pickiest eaters.
Catchall Casserole
The best part of this casserole is that you can make it into whatever you want, depending what ingredients you have on hand. Got tons of zucchini and summer squash to use up? Chop them and toss them in your casserole dish. Want to swap chicken for beef? No problem! This squash casserole recipe is the tastiest way to use any leftovers you have in the fridge or your pantry.
Roast Beef Tamale Casserole
Add a little zip to dinner tonight by serving up this casserole with zesty poblano peppers. Juicy roast beef makes a mouthwatering filling, especially when combined with fresh zucchini, grape tomatoes, and pinto beans. And the deliciousness doesn’t stop there—just before baking, top with polenta and plenty of Monterey Jack cheese.
Pork and Potato Stack
This casserole has so many layers of deliciousness, we almost can’t count them all! Stacks and stacks of zucchini, potatoes, pork tenderloin, soybeans, and corn make this recipe unlike any other. And if that’s not enough veggies for you, add a few slices of shaved carrot on top before serving.