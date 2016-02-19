Sweet Potato Casserole Recipes
Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Fontina Cheese and Thyme
It's no wonder this sweet potato casserole recipe is top-rated. Melted butter, light cream, and shredded Fontina cheese all work to make this scalloped sweet potato dish extra thick and bubbly. To make it even more savory, before serving scatter 1/4 cup of crumbled, crisp-cooked bacon on top.
Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
Orange peel and juice add citrus to these baked sweet potatoes while golden peaks of meringue top the dish. For a traditional take on this sweet potato casserole recipe, top it with marshmallow creme instead of meringue.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Give your mashed sweet potatoes an upgrade by stirring in marshmallow creme and baking them with a buttery brown sugar topping. Stud the topping with fresh cranberries just before baking to combine two favorite holiday sides into one.
Scalloped Russet and Sweet Potatoes
When you can't decide between russet and sweet potatoes, just serve both together in one buttery, creamy, super delish casserole. Bake to a bubbly golden brown, and each bite of this side will be worth the wait.
Coconut Sweet Potatoes and Wild Rice
Sweet potato casserole doesn't have to be for the holidays only—with this Asian-inspired chicken dish, you can have it whenever you want. Creamy peanut butter and coconut milk make this chicken and rice casserole taste like no other.
Sweet Potato-Topped Turkey Pot Pie
This casserole-style pot pie has all the makings of your family's favorite dinner recipe, including a hearty helping of vegetables, shredded roast turkey, and warm mashed sweet potatoes. To make prep easier, use purchased rotisserie chicken and chicken stock.
Sweet Potatoes with Pecan Topping
To add texture to smooth and creamy sweet potatoes, add our buttery brown sugar-pecan topping. This sweet potato casserole recipe calls for common kitchen pantry ingredients, saving you a trip to the grocery store.
Candied Sweet Potato Casserole with Parsnips and Carrots
Add flavor dimension to traditional mashed sweet potatoes with parsnips and carrots. Their savory fall flavors complement the dish's sweet marshmallow topping.
Sweet Potato and Rice Casserole
Rich sweet potatoes join black beans, rice, and edamame for an irresistible cold-weather sweet potato casserole. The warm, cheesy dish gets a hint of spice from green chile peppers.
Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans
Nutmeg and maple syrup give fall flavor to this pecan- and marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole. Prepare up to 24 hours in advance and refrigerate until ready to bake.
Streusel-Topped Sweet Potatoes
Top your sweet potatoes with our crunchy streusel, a brown sugar-coated combination of rolled oats, flaxseed, and cracked wheat. Kids will love its texture, and you'll love the health benefits.
Candied Orange Sweet Potatoes
For the only side dish you'll need this holiday season, combine juicy slices of orange and sweet potatoes in a vanilla glaze. The colorful casserole gains added warmth from freshly grated nutmeg.
Ham and Potato Casserole
Incorporating just one sweet potato into your casserole adds valuable vitamins and heart-healthy fiber. Include ham, tomatoes, and your favorite cheese for a warm and creamy casserole.
Herbed Yukon Gold and Sweet Potato Gratin
Yukon gold potatoes and sweet potatoes combine in our cheesy gratin recipe for an any-occasion dish. Fresh snipped sage and thyme flavor the gratin while whipped cream and Gruyere cheese keep it extra warm and gooey.
New Sweet Potato Casseroles
Bored with your usual sweet potato casserole recipe? Spice things up with one of our stir-ins, including peanut butter and red curry paste, or our five delicious toppers, including bacon and rosemary or pineapple and blue cheese. They all work together or can be used alone!
Sweet Potato Spoon Bread
Sweet potatoes reinforce the silky, pudding-like texture of this pleasing, cornmeal-based spoon bread while also adding color and sweetness. For even more texture, toss in cooked corn kernels, shredded carrots, or slices of turnip.
Turkey and Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Need a recipe for your holiday leftovers? Try our hearty but healthy shepherd’s pie. Each individual-size casserole has a nutritious helping of turkey, veggies, and sweet potatoes.
Sweet Potato Casserole
There's hardly any dish more comforting in cold weather than a classic sweet potato casserole. Finished with a golden-brown sugar-pecan topping, this version has all the flavors of the season plus a crisp, crunchy crust.
Chipotle Scalloped Sweet Potatoes
You’ll love this thick and bubbly Southwestern side dish. Seasonal sweet potatoes get a spicy upgrade thanks to creamy queso blanco and chipotle peppers in adobo sauce.