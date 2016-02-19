Put a tasty new spin on stuffed peppers by making this cheesy Mexican casserole recipe with Hatch chiles (when you can get your hands on them). True Hatch peppers come from around Hatch, New Mexico, but during their peak season, which is August through September, you can find them nationwide at grocery stores. Grab as many as you can, because everyone at your table will fall in love with the cheesy chicken filling and luscious cilantro cream sauce.