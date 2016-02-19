Mexican Casserole Recipes That Will Win Over Everyone at Your Table
Beef Taco Pie
Take lean beef to new flavor heights in this Mexican ground beef casserole. (No casserole dish? No sweat; this option comes together in a single skillet.) Tomatoes, onion, peppers, chili powder, and our secret ingredient—a pinch of cinnamon—make mealtime magic once layered with flour tortillas and shredded cheddar. Is it dinnertime yet?
Mexican Mac and Cheese
South-of-the-border additions spice up classic mac and cheese in this irresistible five-ingredient casserole. Everyone will adore the combination of green tomatillo salsa, pork sausage, and melty Monterey Jack cheese. Top this easy Mexican casserole recipe with tomato slices, jalapeño peppers, and cilantro before serving for extra color and pops of fresh flavor.
Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole
For a zesty twist on lasagna, layer corn tortillas, black and pinto beans, and a spice-infused tomato sauce with peppers and cheese. Bake until golden, top with more cheese, and garnish with your favorite toppings. This vegetarian Mexican casserole recipe is so enticing both meat-eaters and veggie-lovers will be clamoring for seconds.
Pulled Pork Enchiladas
Tender, seasoned pork is the key to these saucy enchiladas. Let the meat slow-cook all day while you're out, then assemble and bake the enchiladas when you get home. Green chile peppers and cheese are layered into this Mexican casserole with tortillas before baking. When the baking time is up, top with fresh cilantro and tomato.
Nopales Breakfast Casserole
"Nopales" is the Spanish word for cactus pads, but that doesn't mean this meatless Mexican corn casserole recipe is prickly. This dish calls for sliced, bottled nopales, so any prickly parts have been removed. They have a slightly tart flavor, which makes them a welcome complement to this rich egg and cheese a.m. Mexican casserole dish.
Baked Tilapia Veracruz
Affordable and protein-rich tilapia shines alongside cherry tomatoes, golden raisins, and capers. While it looks and tastes gourmet, this is one of the best Mexican casserole recipes when you’re short on time. The entire entrée comes together in just 40 minutes (and yes, that includes time in the oven!) for a speedy seafood dinner.
Chicken Taco Casserole
We've transformed classic tacos into a warm and hearty Mexican taco casserole that can be ready in an hour. Tender sautéed chicken melds deliciously with Monterey Jack cheese, garlic, and veggies for a dish that's overflowing with flavor. A layer of tortilla chips adds welcome crunch.
Picadillo Beef Tamale Pie
Bored with your typical ground beef dinner? Shake things up with this easy, cheesy dish. The simple Mexican corn bread casserole recipe is like a low-fuss rendition of classic tamales. Raisins, green olives, and a dash of cinnamon lend unexpected flavor to the casserole, while a layer of corn bread makes a sweet-savory topper.
Chilaquiles Breakfast Casserole
You won't have any late risers when this Mexican chicken casserole is on the menu. Get a head start the night before by cooking the spicy chicken filling, shredding the meat, and lining your baking dish with corn tortillas. In the morning, you can crack a few eggs on top, pop it in the oven, and have a hearty breakfast ready in no time.
Chicken Sopa Seca
"Sopa seca" means "dry soup" in Spanish. It refers to the flash-fried pasta that lends satisfying crunch to this traditional and colorful Mexican chicken casserole recipe. Our version features chipotle peppers in adobo, oregano, and creamy queso Oaxaca.
Shrimp-Stuffed Hatch Chiles with Cilantro Cream Sauce
The size and earthy flavor of medium-heat Hatch chiles makes them perfect for baking and roasting. We've stuffed them with a colorful veggie medley and sautéed shrimp, then added a layer of melted cheese and our cilantro cream sauce. Trust us, when it comes to cheesy Mexican casserole recipes, this one's got the most!
Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
If you generally steer clear of DIY-ing enchiladas because you despise the stuffing, rolling, and tortilla-breaking that often come along with the process, we’ve got your back. This Mexican casserole with corn tortillas delivers the flavors you know and love from classic enchiladas, just in a stacked rather than rolled format. Stock up on some canned goods (diced chiles, black beans, green enchilada sauce) and freezer staples (corn, edamame), and it’s as easy as sauté, layer, bake, and devour.
Mexican Rigatoni and Cheese
We’ve given mac and cheese a protein-rich (26 grams per serving!) and zippy makeover. Mexican meets Italian in the crowd-pleasing pasta feast complete with chorizo, poblano pepper, black beans, and asadero cheese. Best of all, you can dish up this easy Mexican casserole recipe within an hour.
Enchilada Verde Casserole
This Mexican tortilla casserole recipe has everything we love about enchiladas layered together like a classic lasagna instead of rolled into individual enchiladas. You'll be amazed how much filling this dish packs in—shredded turkey, corn tortillas, black beans, corn, and green enchilada sauce all play a role. Oh, and we didn't forget the cheese; we packed in 2 cups of Monterey Jack (plus cream cheese!).
Stacked Sweet Corn, Bean, and Beef Casserole
For a summery twist on casserole, try a three-layer stack with fresh corn, tender beef, chorizo, sautéed onions, peppers, and melty cheese. When this Mexican beef casserole recipe is ready to serve, add sour cream, tomatoes, and cilantro, then slice it quesadilla-style.
Creamy Chicken Enchiladas
Healthy enchiladas? Yes, it's true! Light sour cream and steamed spinach help this creamy, cheesy chicken enchilada bake become our best Mexican casserole recipe under 300 calories per serving. With all that creamy sauce and cheese, it tastes downright indulgent.
Chicken-Stuffed Hatch Chiles
Put a tasty new spin on stuffed peppers by making this cheesy Mexican casserole recipe with Hatch chiles (when you can get your hands on them). True Hatch peppers come from around Hatch, New Mexico, but during their peak season, which is August through September, you can find them nationwide at grocery stores. Grab as many as you can, because everyone at your table will fall in love with the cheesy chicken filling and luscious cilantro cream sauce.
Sausage and Veggie Keto Breakfast Casserole
Skip the rice and tortillas and try this keto Mexican casserole for your next breakfast for dinner or brunch menu. Regardless of your eating style, the comforting combo of eggs, cheese, sausage, avocado, and more will satisfy. Top the serves-10 Tex-Mex dish with a handful of pepitas for even more healthy fats and a satisfying texture variation.