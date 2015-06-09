Flavorful Green Bean Casserole Recipes
Provolone-Prosciutto Green Bean Casserole
Save valuable space in your oven during the holidays by cooking your green bean casserole in your slow cooker. Even without baking, this green bean casserole stays luscious and creamy, with a crispy bread crumb topping.
Spicy Green Bean Casserole
You can keep your green bean casserole creamy, but adding serrano peppers and a dash of chili powder to the mix will give your holiday meal a spicy kick. Even non-spice lovers will scoop up a serving when they see the buttery bread crumb and almond topping.
Bacon-Topped Green Bean Casserole
Bacon makes everything better, and this bean recipe is no exception: Wild mushrooms give the casserole substance, and crispy bacon provides the final touch.
Bean Casserole Tip: Make the components of this green bean casserole recipe ahead of time, then assemble when you're ready to bake.
Potato Chip-Topped Green Bean Casserole
French fried onions and bread crumbs aren't your only options for a crispy finish. For the crunchiest green bean casserole topper ever, sprinkle this slow cooker version with potato chips before serving.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole
This bean casserole is the real deal: Made entirely from scratch, our creamy, nutty green bean dish is sure to impress. Plus, it can be made up to 24 hours ahead of schedule, saving you precious prep time later.
Onion-Topped Green Bean Casserole
A classic onion-and-bread-crumb topper gives this bean casserole a little crunch to complement the creamy base. Bonus: This easy side dish not only tastes great—it's also low-carb and low-cholesterol!
Tuna and Green Bean Bake
Cooking for picky eaters? Try this kid-approved green bean recipe. Guests of all ages will love the addition of noodles, tuna, and—best of all—fun fish-shape crackers.
Green Bean Casserole with Prosciutto and Almonds
This green bean casserole has something the rest are missing out on: cheese! Mix a heap of cheddar cheese in with the green beans and cream of chicken soup, and your guests will be scraping their plates for more.
Creamy Green Beans with Crispy Shallots
A hint of nutmeg spices the mushroom cream sauce that coats the fresh green beans in this casserole recipe. Fried shallots add the required crunch to the topping.
Smoky Green Bean Casserole
When you want to make a green bean casserole but your oven is busy, turn to this slow cooker recipe. Cremini mushrooms and smoked Gouda cheese add spunk to the variation of the favorite side dish.
Rosemary Roasted Green Beans and Brussels Sprouts
Looking for green bean recipes with lots of flavor but without the heavy sauce? Try this roasted side dish featuring green beans and Brussels sprouts accented with flavorful onions, rosemary, and crispy pancetta.
Cheesy Green Beans and Fennel
Gruyere and goat cheese mix with buttery bread crumbs for a tangy yet crisp finish to this fresh take on the classic green bean casserole recipe.
Delightfully Light Green Bean Casserole
The only things missing from this family-favorite bean casserole are some calories and fat. The fabulous taste, creamy sauce, and crispy topping mean anyone who craves the classic green bean recipe can enjoy it without guilt.
Simple Green Bean Casserole
Sometimes the basics are best. Cream of mushroom soup is the foundation for the sauce in this bean casserole. Pimientos add a dash of color, and onions and bread crumbs give the casserole a light crunch.
A Better Green Bean Bake
Fresh onion and baby portobello mushrooms update the flavor in this favorite side dish. Top the beans with goat cheese and an onion topping for hints of creaminess and crunch.
Saucy Green Beans and Potatoes
Add a twist to your green bean casserole by mixing in tender potatoes. This slow cooker side dish is dressed in mustard-dill sauce, which owes its satiny texture to cream of celery soup.