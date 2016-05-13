Freezer-Ready Casseroles
Spinach Three-Cheese-Stuffed Pasta Shells
These family-favorite shells are like individual cheese lasagnas. Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese combine with chopped spinach to create a rich, creamy pasta filling. After a hearty topping of marinara and a dash of freshly shredded mozzarella cheese, the stuffed shells can be frozen up to 1 month.
Chicken, Wild Rice, and Vegetable Casserole
This stick-to-the-ribs dish combines three hearty elements for a filling casserole that freezes for up to 2 months. Chicken chunks are thickened with cream of celery soup and mayonnaise, while sliced almonds and water chestnuts add a little crunch. Wild rice is mixed throughout the casserole alongside green beans to offset the creamy combination.
Parmesan Chicken and Broccoli
Add a flavorful kick to a traditional dish. Start this classic casserole on a bed of seasoned rice, then pile on a combination of Italian-flavored chicken, garlic, mushroom soup, and broccoli. The wholesome meal can be frozen up to 3 months.
Chicken-Vegetable Mac and Cheese
Loads of veggies are balanced by kid-friendly cheeses, pasta, and chicken for a family meal everyone will eat. This cozy casserole recipe can be frozen for up to 4 months for a no-fuss dinner.
Greek-Style Lasagna
Healthy doesn't have to mean skimping on great flavor. For fewer than 400 calories, you can indulge in a lovely layered lasagna featuring all your favorite Greek goods: salty olives, crumbly feta, and fork-tender lamb.
Hot and Cheesy Chicken Casserole
For a fiesta casserole that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser, combine nacho cheese soup, diced tomatoes, green chiles, red pepper, and chicken. See how this delicious make-ahead dish comes together!
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Mac-and-cheese dishes are more playful than ever, and this creative make-ahead version is no exception. Studded with bacon, onions, and butternut squash, the freezer-ready classic lets you enjoy your favorite winter produce well into spring.
Weeknight Ravioli Lasagna with Chianti Sauce
Do as the Italians do: Take lasagna beyond noodles and tomatoes by blending a glass of Tuscan Chianti into your homemade sauce. The full-bodied dry red wine lends elegant authenticity to utterly satisfying sausage-mushroom pasta.
Make-Ahead Pastitsio
Tuck cheesy little pastitsio pots away in the freezer until your next gathering. The Alfredo-laden cavatappi bowls will be a warm and welcome addition to any impromptu dinner party.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
Trust us -- even the veggie-averse will love this colorful lasagna. Layer on the carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, and peppers, then drape in a bubbly blanket of melty mozzarella.
Prosciutto-Stuffed Chicken Bake
A play on chicken cordon bleu, this prosciutto-packed chicken bake is brimming with rich white wine and crumbly panko.
Individual Chicken Pot Pies
Bubbly bakes are like pure comfort in a bowl. Every heartwarming forkful oozes with ultra-cheesy chicken and colorful tender veggies. Use snipped thyme, sriracha sauce, lemon, or any other favorites to flavor it up.
Here's How to Boil Chicken
Easily add cooked chicken to your freezer casserole with this quick technique.
Rolled Lasagna Florentine
Inspired by the styles and menus of Florence, this rolled lasagna is smothered in a savory blend of beef, sweet tomatoes, and cheese. Frozen spinach and a carton of lush ricotta make up the distinctly creamy filling.
Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole
A tangy spoonful of Dijon livens up the buttery sauce in this coastal tuna casserole. Draping the make-ahead bake in melty layers of Parmesan and cheddar adds bright, cheesy goodness to every bite.
Perfect It: Tuna Noodle Casserole
When it comes to tuna casserole, it's all about using fresh ingredients. See how easy the made-from-scratch bake comes together!
Cajun Pasta
Pass the hot sauce, please! Heat up a lazy night in with oven-ready Cajun pasta featuring crispy bacon, fiery paprika, and a sizzling slew of stir-fry veggies. Freeze the panko-topped bake up to 2 months.
Black Bean Lasagna
Deliciously decked out, our fabulous black bean casserole is the perfect excuse to throw a fiesta. The vegetarian lasagna is baked with layers of garlicky noodles, crisp veggies, and lush cream cheese.
Eggplant-Beef Pasta Bake
Pasta isn't a cop-out when it's dressed like this. Baked with earthy eggplant, this beefy pasta bake is sure to impress your dinner-party crowd. Make life easier by preparing it up to 4 months in advance. (Thanks, freezer!)
Make-Ahead Sausage, Mushroom, and Polenta Bake
South-of-the-border ingredients such as cornmeal and fresh jalapenos inspired this freezer-ready sausage casserole. A top layer of smoked provolone cheese helps lock in the rich flavors.
Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole
If your freezer is full of all these other make-ahead recipes, turn to your slow cooker for a cheesy, make-ahead breakfast casserole.
Chicken-Andouille Lasagna
Every happy forkful of this hearty lasagna is loaded with Cajun-spiced chicken, Alfredo-coated veggies, and smoky pork sausage. The oven-ready casserole makes up to 12 servings -- pop it in the oven Sunday evening and enjoy leftovers all week long.
Turkey Stuffing Bake
Help soothe your hosting stresses by prepping a scrumptious, anytime menu item: stuffing. The turkey-brimming bake features all your favorite fixings, including fluffy rice and crisp veggies, and it can be made up to a month in advance.
Pork and Turkey Cassoulet
Master the art of French cooking with delectably quaint make-ahead cassoulets. With a tempting blend of smoked turkey, simmered pork, crisp veggies, and cannellini beans, what's not to love?