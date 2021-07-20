Dairy-Free Casseroles That Are Full of Flavor Without Any Cheese or Milk
A hot, steamy casserole is an easy way to feed the family without a lot of extra dishes. But if you're dairy-free or lactose intolerant, it's hard to find a casserole recipe that doesn't have gobs of cheese or milk. To help prepare a delicious breakfast or dinner for a crowd, look to these dairy-free casserole recipes for inspiration. There's no cheese, butter, or milk (a bit of nondairy milk, maybe) involved in any of these hot dishes, so everyone can enjoy a comforting meal without any doubt it's safe to eat.
Mushroom-Sweet Potato Moussaka
Cookbook author Mark Bittman knows how to transform traditional meat-filled foods into a hearty vegan option. Take this dairy-free casserole, for example. Instead of the meat, eggplant, and béchamel, this Greek dish is layered with mushrooms and a nondairy cashew cream sauce.
Bibimbap Casserole with Tofu
Spice up your menu with this Korean-inspired dairy-free egg casserole. A veggie-filled rice mixture is seasoned with a spicy-sweet sauce of gochujang, soy sauce, honey, and sesame oil. From there, eggs are added before baking to perfection.
Pork, Portobello, and Mashed Roots Shepherd's Pie
You're going to want to bookmark this comforting dairy-free casserole. Here you can use whatever unsweetened nondairy milk you like to mash into the sweet potatoes with just a hint of salt. It makes the perfect slightly sweet topping to contrast to the hearty root veggies and savory pork. Did we mention it comes together in a slow cooker?
Chilaquiles Breakfast Casserole
Here's a dairy-free breakfast casserole that's going to turn heads. The Mexican-inspired breakfast dish combines tomatoes and chipotle chiles to create an irresistible sauce for the tortillas, shredded chicken, and eggs. If there are people at the table that consume dairy, keep some feta or cotija cheese handy for an extra topper.
Coconut Sweet Potatoes and Wild Rice
This dairy-free sweet potato casserole is packed with Asian-inspired flavor. Peanut butter and coconut milk tame the heat coming from the red curry paste. It makes a unique sweet potato side dish around the holidays or delicious vegetarian main dish with a salad.
Cajun Shrimp and Corn Bread Casserole
Cajun-seasoned shrimp is the star of this dairy-free casserole recipe. The best part is that this is a one-skillet meal (make sure it's oven-safe), meaning you don't have to mess a lot of pans to get dinner on the table. The corn bread dumplings call for a bit of milk, but nondairy milk will do the trick.
Make-Ahead Korean-Inspired Chicken with Broccoli
Once this dairy-free casserole is prepped, you can pop it in the freezer for up to 3 months. Come dinnertime on a busy weeknight, you'll have a delicious meal ready for the oven. Top with a squeeze of lime for a zesty finish.
Barley-Butternut Casserole
This dairy-free casserole recipe has major fall vibes. Seasonal butternut squash is paired with maple-flavor bacon, barley, and veggies for an unforgettable one-dish dinner or hearty side. Bonus: you'll also get a healthy dose of whole-grains.
BBQ Beans and Meatballs Casserole
Utilize frozen turkey meatballs to get this healthy dairy-free casserole on the table in an hour. The lean meat and light barbecue sauce helps keep the casserole' calorie count down to under 300 calories and 20 grams of protein per serving.
Garlic Cashew and Chicken Casserole
Skip the takeout menu and make this dairy-free chicken casserole for dinner. Garlic, hoisin sauce, fresh ginger, and pepper give the dish its signature flavor. Cashews, chow mein noodles, and scallions provide a crunchy, vibrant bite.
