A hot, steamy casserole is an easy way to feed the family without a lot of extra dishes. But if you're dairy-free or lactose intolerant, it's hard to find a casserole recipe that doesn't have gobs of cheese or milk. To help prepare a delicious breakfast or dinner for a crowd, look to these dairy-free casserole recipes for inspiration. There's no cheese, butter, or milk (a bit of nondairy milk, maybe) involved in any of these hot dishes, so everyone can enjoy a comforting meal without any doubt it's safe to eat.