Cheesy Casserole Recipes That Will Have Your Family Begging for Seconds
Meat Lover’s Pizza Tot Casserole
Cheesy tater tot casserole, meet homemade pizza. Fluffy potato tots form the “crust,” while Italian sausage, ground beef, and pepperoni smothered in pizza sauce will make any meat lovers happy. Naturally, it’s not complete without at least 2 cups of Italian cheese.
Cheesy Shrimp Mac
When you’re craving oodles of cheese, a mac and cheese casserole always hits the spot. This ultra-gooey recipe has more than 5 cups of Swiss and Gruyère cheese. Melted in with noodles and shrimp, it makes a delicious, homey meal that everyone will devour.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wild Rice Casserole
Cheesy chicken and rice casserole is a dinnertime classic, and this recipe combines it with another favorite: chicken cordon bleu. Double the meat by using shredded chicken and black forest ham, then coat it all in yummy, melty Gruyère cheese.
Mafalda and Vegetables with Asiago-Fontina Cheese Sauce
Veggies, cheese, and pasta in one casserole makes a yummy vegetarian dinner. You can use broccoli or cauliflower in this recipe—each one tastes great with the gooey cheese sauce. Finish this cheesy dinner casserole recipe with an extra sprinkle of Asiago or Parmesan for a little more decadence.
Red Bean, Cheese, and Triple-Chile Casserole
The vegetarians at your table can also dig into this cheesy casserole with red beans and chile peppers. Just like nachos, it comes with crunchy tortilla chips, chopped tomatoes, and slices of jalapeño—oh, and more than a cup of Monterey Jack cheese.
Ham and Cheese Brunch Casserole
Whether you’re hosting friends for brunch or making breakfast for dinner, this cheese casserole recipe is a surefire hit. Slices of sourdough bread, ham, and eggs make it hearty, and you can choose your favorite cheese to dress it up. We recommend Havarti or provolone paired with Parmesan, but you could always use all three!
Mexican Rigatoni and Cheese
Give mac and cheese casserole a Mexican-inspired twist by adding chorizo, poblano peppers, and black beans. Take your pick of asadero or Monterey Jack cheese for creating the ultra-rich cheese sauce. Finish the casserole with a spoonful of pico de gallo to add a little freshness.
Lobster Mac and Cheese Casserole
This mac and cheese casserole is made even better with the addition of lobster, broccoli, and red bell peppers. The combination of multiple cups of cheese with a full lobster tail makes a totally decadent dinner.
Cheesy Italian Meatball Casserole
Pasta, meatballs, and lots of cheese—what could be better? This cheesy casserole uses ricotta, Parmesan, and 2 cups of mozzarella to make it extra gooey. To speed the process along, use frozen Italian meatballs (or homemade if you’re feeling ambitious).
Cheesy Pasta-Stuffed Shells
What do you get when you fill jumbo-shell macaroni with cheesy tiny-shell macaroni? The best mac and cheese you've ever had! Creamy vodka sauce adds warm tomato goodness to this super cheesy casserole recipe, while a fresh basil garnish completes the experience.
Cheese Fondue Casserole
Is over 5 cups of Swiss and Gruyère cheese enough for you? No? Then it's a good thing this cheesy casserole recipe includes a few more Swiss cheese cubes stirred in at the last minute. One bite of this over-the-top casserole and you'll never go back to plain mac and cheese.
Enchilada Casserole
This enchilada casserole has cheese galore, plus a little heat from chili powder and salsa verde. Mix cheese into the chicken filling for the enchiladas, then make a luscious, gooey cheese sauce to pour on top. Finish off this cheesy casserole with spiralized veggies and cilantro.
South Indian-Style Macaroni and Cheese
Ground turmeric and garam masala give Indian-style flavor to this twist on classic macaroni and cheese. Asiago and sharp cheddar cheese make this quick mac and cheese casserole one of the gooiest.
Cheesy Butternut Squash Cavatappi Bake
When fall rolls around, this cheesy noodle casserole should be one of your top comfort food dinner picks. Butternut squash, cavatappi noodles, and Fontina cheese help make this casserole a showstopper. Best of all, it can be ready in just under an hour.
Macaroni and Brie with Crab
Luxurious crabmeat and a pound of Brie cheese mean this casserole can go from weeknight meal to dinner party without missing a beat. Reserve Brie wedges to garnish each serving.
Smoky Cheesy Chicken-Potato Casserole
Cheesy chicken casserole is always a hit, and this creamy casserole with potatoes and smoked chicken is just as decadent as it sounds. Use cream of chicken soup to make the casserole gooey and delicious, and finish it off with plenty of smoked cheddar cheese.
Vegetable Lasagna
Keep everyone happy with a cheesy dinner casserole that’s a fresh take on an old favorite. It boasts a host of cheeses, such as mozzarella and Parmesan, while five different veggies and layers of lasagna noodles make a filling alternative to meat and red sauce.
Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
Take mac and cheese to another level with a melty medley of smoky Gruyère cheese, butternut squash, and bacon crumbles. A coating of homemade bread crumbs adds a delicious crunch to this cheesy dinner casserole.
Cheesy Potato Bake with Eggs
A hearty egg bake that's filled with cheddar cheese sauce, russet potatoes, and fresh broccoli proves casseroles aren't just for dinner. Top off this layered cheesy recipe with smoky bacon and fresh tomato.
Mexican-Style Mac and Cheese
Mexican-inspired ingredients, such as sausage, salsa, and layers of melted Monterey Jack cheese, combine for a standout cheesy casserole that's easy to throw together in a pinch. To add some color, layer with fresh tomato wedges, sliced jalapeño peppers, and chopped fresh cilantro.
Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
Pumpkin takes on a new role in rich mac and cheese. Its nutty flavor and gorgeous color blend deliciously with Fontina and Parmesan cheeses. Sprinkle this cheesy dinner casserole with sage leaves, then dig in.
Spicy Brunch Lasagna
You'll love waking up to a sausage-and-egg breakfast lasagna that boasts two different cheeses, Alfredo sauce, and hash browns. Make this cheesy breakfast casserole ahead and let it stand in the fridge for at least 8 hours before baking to let the flavors meld together.
Baked Beef Ravioli
Searching for a simple dish to feed a crowd? Try a baked ravioli casserole with ready-to-use ingredients like shredded mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, refrigerated cheese ravioli, and canned tomato soup. This cheesy casserole is ready to eat in just 40 minutes.
Three-Cheese Ziti and Smoked Chicken Casserole
There's a lot to love about generous helpings of Asiago, Fontina, and blue cheese together in one casserole. They melt over tender smoked chicken and ziti for a cheesy chicken casserole you'll want to make again and again.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole
Huevos rancheros is a traditional Mexican breakfast made with fried eggs on corn tortillas and served with salsa and rice or beans. It's the inspiration for this cheesy tater tot casserole that's welcome at both brunch and dinner.
Eggplant and Beef Casserole
Hearty eggplant stars in a lasagna-style casserole with seasoned ground beef and a delicious layer of Italian-blend cheese on top. Slices of eggplant replace the noodles for a veggie-filled, cheesy casserole everyone will love.
Upside-Down Pizza Casserole
This so-easy take on cheese pizza will be a hit with kids and adults alike. And, with just four simple ingredients, it's a joy to make, even on a busy weeknight (hello, 15 minutes in the oven!). Add a little extra mozzarella to this cheesy casserole recipe if you want it to ooze even more cheese.
