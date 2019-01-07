Casseroles

Corn Casserole
Take this crowd-pleasing appetizer to your next potluck and watch it disappear. Try adding-in green chile peppers or sausage for a tasty variation to this classic dish.
Spinach-Artichoke Turkey Casserole
Spinach-artichoke dip gets a meal makeover in this delicious baked casserole. Keep a pan of this in your freezer to pull out when life gets hectic.
Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
Packed with nutritious veggies and black beans, this casserole has all the flavors of a classic enchilada. Top with sour cream and avocado for a creamy finish.
Cheesy Greens and Grains Casserole
This healthful and hearty dish is a colorful infusion of kale, spinach, and sweet potato. The melted cheese and toasted walnuts make an ultimate comforting bite.
Bibimbap Casserole with Tofu
Bibimbap (mixed rice) is a Korean dish of rice topped with meat, cooked veggies, and sometimes fried egg. This version of the Korean classic mixes everything together and nestles eggs into the rice mixture¿so no last-minute prep.
Korean Fire Chicken With Cheese
Korean food is on the rise. Head to the Asian section of your supermarket to heat your dish up with Korean chili paste gochujang. The melted mozzarella helps tame the heat in this easy one-pan dish.