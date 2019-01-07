Casseroles

There's nothing like a piping-hot casserole just out of the oven for a meal that's guaranteed to please your whole family. We have recipes that appeal to everyone, featuring our tried-and-true classics and many that will have dinner on the table in no time. You'll also find global choices with flavorful ingredients. And don't forget about our delectable side dishes, such as the ever-popular green bean casserole with tons of variations. Any of our crowd-pleasing recipes will be a perfect fit for your holiday parties, whether you're hosting your own celebration or taking it on the go.

Most Recent

Take this crowd-pleasing appetizer to your next potluck and watch it disappear. Try adding-in green chile peppers or sausage for a tasty variation to this classic dish.
Spinach-artichoke dip gets a meal makeover in this delicious baked casserole. Keep a pan of this in your freezer to pull out when life gets hectic.
Packed with nutritious veggies and black beans, this casserole has all the flavors of a classic enchilada. Top with sour cream and avocado for a creamy finish.
This healthful and hearty dish is a colorful infusion of kale, spinach, and sweet potato. The melted cheese and toasted walnuts make an ultimate comforting bite.
Bibimbap (mixed rice) is a Korean dish of rice topped with meat, cooked veggies, and sometimes fried egg. This version of the Korean classic mixes everything together and nestles eggs into the rice mixture¿so no last-minute prep.
Korean food is on the rise. Head to the Asian section of your supermarket to heat your dish up with Korean chili paste gochujang. The melted mozzarella helps tame the heat in this easy one-pan dish.
More Casseroles

This comforting shrimp mac and cheese casserole is packed with two types of cheese and topped with a crunchy cracker topping. Omit the shrimp, seafood seasoning, and green onions for regular cheesy goodness.
Take this zesty pizza-fueled casserole to your next potluck and watch it disappear.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

You won't have to call the family to the table twice when this chicken casserole is on the table! All the creamy, cheesy, and bacon aromas will draw them in. And you'll feel good about serving this meal, since we added broccoli and mushrooms for a veggie boost.

All Casseroles

