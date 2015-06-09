Don't Let Summer Pass Without Grilling These Burger Recipes
Bacon Cheeseburgers with Kentucky Bourbon Sauce
These splurge-worthy grilled bacon cheeseburgers give new life to the classic combo. Top your ground chuck patty with crispy bacon and coat your bun in a rich bourbon-spiked ketchup, but be sure to stock up on plenty of the saucy ingredients. You're definitely going to want extra to use for dipping fries!
Mini Gyro Burgers with Watermelon-Feta Salad
These mini burgers are great for when you need a quick meal. Mix ground lamb and turkey with mint and oregano for slider burgers that taste like your favorite Greek gyros. A couple of the petite patties fit right inside a pita pocket or flatbread and pair nicely with a fresh watermelon-feta salad.
Peanut Butter Burgers
A burger fit for the king! Inspired by Elvis’s famous flavor combo of peanut butter and bacon, this is our best grilled burger recipe for peanut butter lovers. It puts peanut butter both on and in the juicy burgers to create the perfect mixture of sweet and savory in every bite. Top with bacon and serve on toasted ciabatta buns slathered with leftover peanut butter to complete this succulent sandwich.
Roasted Garlic-Mozzarella Burger
Elevate your average cookout with this roasted garlic burger filled with a hidden pocket of melty mozzarella cheese. Simply sandwich mozzarella slices between beef patties and grill for 10 minutes on each side for the ultimate savory surprise. Top your burger off with our three-ingredient olive mayonnaise for a truly gourmet taste.
Chicken Apple Burgers
Switch up your usual burger meat with this grilled chicken burger that’s packed with flavor. A basic patty of ground poultry can be bland, so we made sure this one stands out by including an apple mixture that features bacon, garlic, onion, chopped apple, a little apple brandy for good measure, and fresh herbs. Top with grilled apple slices and/or other grilled fruits and veggies for a super-stacked grilled burger.
Grilled Cherry Tomato Turkey Burgers
If you’re looking for a lighter option that doesn’t sacrifice flavor, these grilled turkey burgers are for you. Dijon-style mustard, panko bread crumbs, garlic, basil, and other spices harmonize in this turkey burger recipe that’s as delicious as it is healthy. The side of grilled cherry tomatoes adds a burst of fresh flavor and a dash of vibrant color, making these burgers anything but bland.
Lentil Veggie Burgers
Whether you’re a dedicated vegetarian or simply trying out meatless Monday, whip up these lentil veggie burgers the next time you find yourself in a recipe rut. Mushrooms, lentils, and sweet potatoes give these vegetarian burgers their hearty, meat-like texture. Try them on a flatbread, sandwiched inside a hamburger bun, or on top of a salad.
Grilled Herb Beef and Turkey Burgers
This tantalizing recipe combines ground beef and ground turkey with fresh oregano, basil, and Parmesan cheese for an easy burger that's full of flavor but lower in calories. Finish this recipe by serving on a ciabatta roll with tomato slices for an enhanced take on a basic burger.
Pizza Burgers
Mash-up magic! Layer on pepperoni, marinara sauce, and shredded mozzarella for a burger that tastes just like your favorite slice of pizza. To further drive home those pizza flavors, we use a mix of sausage and beef in the burger meat.
Taco Burger Sliders
You only need a few ingredients to create these taco-inspired burgers. Spoonfuls of salsa and taco seasoning give lean beef a flavor fit for a fiesta. Be sure to have all of your favorite taco toppings on deck (guacamole, anyone?) and you’ll be set to tackle your next taco night.
Roasted Pepper-Stuffed Burgers
Add a taste of Italy to your barbecue with these balsamic-tinged beef burgers. With a mozzarella and red pepper filling and a pesto mayo, this is a flavorful and fuss-free sandwich recipe you’ll return to again and again. Freeze these burger patties for up to one month for a quick and easy bite any night of the week.
Smoky Cedar-Planked Burger
This Smoky Cedar-Planked Burger will have you running to fire up the grill. Layers of cilantro-jalapeño sauce, Gouda cheese, pickle ribbons, and tortilla-crusted onion rings take this simple burger to a whole new level. One bite, and you just might think you're in burger heaven.
Blue Cheese-Stuffed Burger with Red Onion and Spinach
Satisfy your blue cheese craving with this sharp and salty grilled burger recipe oozing with melted blue cheese in the centers. Topped with fresh spinach, red onion, and even more cheese, these stuffed burgers are sure to be a hit at your next backyard barbecue.
Apple-Bacon Burger
In a time crunch? This 30 minute apple-bacon burger has your back! A half sausage and half beef patty pair nicely with green apple slices. Add crisp bacon and a honey-infused Dijon dressing to this sandwich for an unexpectedly delicious grilled burger recipe.
Cuban Burgers
Take your taste buds abroad with our juicy Cuban-inspired burger recipe that's piled high with pickles, Fontina cheese, and onion. For an unforgettable finish, slather your sandwich with our homemade mojo sauce, a traditional Cuban spread that adds a kick of tangy garlic and citrus flavor.
Chorizo-Chile Burger
Chorizo pork sausage and our homemade poblano and avocado spread bring the heat to this easy burger recipe. Quick pickled onions are the perfect tangy topper to level up this spicy sandwich.
Grilled Meat Loaf Burgers
Enjoy meat loaf flavors in way less time than it takes to bake a classic meat loaf by creating a meat mixture as you would meat loaf (with Worcestershire, onion, egg, and breadcrumbs) and shaping into patties. Then a quick grill and your meal is complete. Slather in ketchup or BBQ sauce, whichever you normally use on your meat loaf.
Mushroom-Topped Burgers with Slow-Roasted Tomato Ketchup
Calling all ketchup lovers! Homemade slow-roasted tomato ketchup takes center stage in this recipe and perfectly compliments this burger’s crispy Gouda strips, thyme-infused mushrooms, and garlicky patties. Save some time and make the ketchup in advance—it can chill for up to a week.
Peppercorn-Blue Cheese Burger with Tangy Cherry Compote
Temper the bold flavors of blue cheese and cracked black peppercorns with a burst of unexpected sweetness from a cherry compote. Made with a mix of dried and fresh cherries, it's the perfect condiment for balancing out this delicious summer classic.
Chicken Caesar Burger
Enjoy all of the classic Caesar salad flavors in a handheld package. Use chicken breast halves and thighs mixed with onion, spices, and Parmesan cheese to craft these flavorful patties. Rather than mayo, mustard, or ketchup, dress the ciabatta rolls with a bit of Caesar salad dressing to finish this dish.
Turkey Burger with Peaches and Blueberries
The colorful seasonal toppings shine when you serve this sandwich open-faced. The sweet fruit is balanced out by Monterey Jack cheese and a dash of chili powder. But here’s a little secret you can’t tell from the picture: There’s one chopped peach mixed in with the grilled turkey burger recipe, too.
Cumin-Crusted Veggie Burgers with Pineapple Salsa
Take your next burger to the tropics with this flavorful yet healthy recipe. Start with a frozen veggie burger, then add a cumin-seed rub and grilled pineapple salsa for a savory-sweet combination that is sure to delight and is super speedy.
Bacon-Wrapped Burger with Fried Pickles and Slaw
Upgrade your burger from simple to indulgent with our restaurant-style recipe. Wrap these patties in slices of brown sugar bacon and nestle under homemade coleslaw and fried pickles for a standout grilled burger recipe that will wow any guest.