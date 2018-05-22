Fast and Fresh Burger Recipes
Veggie-Turkey Burgers
We hid some shredded carrot and green onion in the meat patties of this healthy turkey burger recipe so no one has to know they’re there—unless you want them to. Pile these burgers high with fresh veggie toppers like spiralized zucchini, lettuce, and tomatoes for maximum nutrition.
Turkey Burgers with Mustard Sauce
Top this classic healthy turkey burger with fresh tomato and avocado to up the summer flavor, then spread some light mayo for a bit of indulgence. Skip the bun if you're counting carbs, or give a cheese wrap, egg white wrap, or cauliflower tortilla a try.
Veggie-Filled Hamburgers
This healthy burger recipe has carrot and green onion in the meat mixture and in-season veggies like lettuce, tomato, and zucchini piled on. The recipe offers directions for making ahead and freezing, but you can go straight to cooking if you want to eat this burger tonight.
Lentil Veggie Burgers
This meatless burger option is plenty hearty thanks to lentils and mushrooms—two foods that eat like meat. If you haven't already learned how to cook lentils, this fiber-packed burger is a good reason to learn.
Asian Burgers
Hamburgers do not need ketchup to be complete. A combo of beef and pork gives this healthy burger big meat flavor. Hoisin and five-spice powder inject an Asian twist. Toppings of pineapple, onion, and pea pods bring freshness and extra nutrition.
Buffalo Chicken Burgers
The favorite flavor combo of buffalo sauce and blue cheese make this healthy chicken burger recipe irresistible. It's the most delicious way to make buffalo chicken healthier, plus it's cheaper than dining out.
Chicken Burgers with Smoky Succotash
There really is no concealing the fact that this is a healthy chicken burger recipe—all the colorful veggies give it away (while also providing 8 grams fiber per burger). What may surprise you is that the whole dinner is made on one sheet pan so cleanup is a snap.
Cumin-Crusted Veggie Burgers with Pineapple Salsa
Healthy burger recipes don't get much easier. You don’t even have to make the patty in this recipe. Start with your favorite brand of purchased meatless burger, then coat it in toasted cumin seeds and stir together a fresh pineapple salsa to serve on top. It’s a 20-minute recipe under 320 calories!
Greek Spinach Veggie Burgers
This veggie burger recipe is among our top-rated meatless burger options. Mediterranean flavors come from olive oil, oregano, and feta. Brimming with vegetables, each burger delivers 4 grams of fiber for under 400 calories.
Grilled Cherry Tomato Turkey Burgers
Tomato-lovers, here’s your burger! Skewer cherry tomatoes, brush with a little oil, then grill to perfection alongside a garlic- and mustard-seasoned turkey burger. A squeeze of lemon and sprinkling of salt, pepper, and fresh basil make this a must-try grilled burger.
Salmon Burgers with Lime Mayonnaise
Give beef a break in favor of omega-3-packed salmon recipe. Fresh green onions, cilantro, and ginger give the salmon patty big, fresh flavor. The burger comes together quickly and cooks in about 8 minutes, but it requires a bit of chilling time, so take that into consideration or use it to your advantage to get a head start on dinner!
Black Bean Cakes with Salsa
Ample chili powder and fresh salsa pack our recipe for a black bean burger with flavor. The black beans load this dinner with 12 grams of filling, good-for-you fiber. Plus, the recipe has corn muffin mix inside so there’s no need for a bun.
Cannellini Bean Burgers
Pull out the food processor—it’s worth it for this healthy bean burger. White beans, bread crumbs, onion, basil, garlic, and walnuts make up the satisfying patty. Pile it as high as you like with fresh veggies, then pour on ranch dressing.
