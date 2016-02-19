Homemade Cheeseburger Recipes That Taste As Good As Diner Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers with Kentucky Bourbon Sauce
For a flavorful spin on the usual homemade cheeseburger recipe, try this rendition with a zippy sauce. Skip the ketchup and mustard, and top these beefy burgers with a smoky bourbon sauce and a couple of crispy bacon slices.
Whiskey Barrel Burgers
Keep the grill going because this stuffed cheeseburger recipe makes enough for a crowd. Rather than melting a slice of cheese on top, these stuffed burgers ooze a melted cheddar cheese and whiskey filling from within each patty.
Tortas Hamburguesas (Mexican-Inspired Hamburgers)
Give your homemade cheeseburger recipe a flavorful twist by mixing in Mexican-inspired ingredients like cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice into each patty. Instead of cheddar cheese, use Monterey Jack, then top with avocado slices. Pickled jalapeño peppers add a spicy kick.
Copycat Smashed Burgers
For the best cheeseburger recipe at home, start by forming the patties into balls, then smashing them down when they hit the hot skillet. Top with cheese, lettuce, and tomato before biting into the crispiest, juiciest burger you could ever imagine.
Double Cheeseburgers with Basil, Bacon, and Egg
For a steakhouse-quality dinner made right at home, try this homemade cheeseburger recipe. The punched-up version takes a standard cheeseburger up a few notches by adding flavorful basil and bacon and topping it all off with a fried egg.
Blue Cheese-Stuffed Burgers with Red Onion and Spinach
With a melty blue cheese center and fresh toppers, this decadent stuffed cheeseburger recipe makes a memorable meal that’s sure to impress all of your guests. Serve it up with a crisp red wine and a light side salad for a simple yet special dinner.
Cuban Burgers
This easy cheeseburger recipe employs the use of tangy flavors like garlic, sliced pickles, and citrus to change up the ultimate classic in a new way. Inspired by the Cuban sandwich, this homemade burger recipe is a fantastic weeknight meal to add to your collection.
Classic Cheeseburgers with Grilled Romaine and Onions
Dress up a classic burger recipe by grilling the lettuce before putting it on the bun. The method is easy and quick, and it adds even more smoky flavor to the finished cheeseburger.
Smoky Double Cheeseburgers
Rainy day? No problem! Make the most of indoor grilling by adding smoked cheese right in your beef patties and no one will know this is a cheeseburger recipe on the stove. Stay close by to prevent the cheese from burning.
Greek Spinach Veggie Burgers
Who said you needed meat to make a comforting and delicious burger? This filling veggie burger recipe made of stuffing mix and spinach boasts bold Greek flavors that are even tastier with creamy feta cheese.
House-Made Burger with Pimiento Cheese
Looking for the best cheeseburger recipe you probably haven’t made before? It’s time to think outside of the box with this Southern-style burger, where creamy pimiento cheese packs a powerful punch.
Burgers with Roasted Red Pepper Relish
Roasted peppers and mozzarella elevate this classic cheeseburger to an Italian-style dish your family will ask for again and again.
Roasted Garlic-Mozzarella Burgers
This extraordinary homemade burger recipe is full of flavor from garlic, fresh herbs, sun-dried tomatoes, and a combination of bulk sausage and ground beef. When topped with an olive mayonnaise, they're fit for a special barbecue, party, or festive weekend meal.
BBQ Onion-Cheddar Pork Burgers
This stuffed burger recipe takes basic burgers up a notch with the addition of pork and cheese stuffed in the middle. With extra flavor from soy and Worcestershire sauces, the resulting patties are moist, tender, and memorable.
Smoky Cedar-Planked Burgers
Grilling meat over cedar planks is an easy way to add extra flavor. These smoky burgers are balanced with fresh cilantro, spicy peppers, and quick pickles for a truly satisfying eating experience thanks to one easy homemade burger recipe.
Burgers with the Garden
Looking for a cheeseburger recipe that packs veggies and meat into one delicious package? This recipe is for you. It pairs a flavorful beef burger with fresh summer squash, lettuce, and tomatoes for a sandwich unlike any other.