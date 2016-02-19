Vegetable Smoothie Recipes You'll Slurp 'Til the Last Drop
Pineapple-Spinach Smoothies
Frozen fruit, chia seeds, and Greek yogurt team up to give this spinach-banana smoothie a truly luxurious texture. In a hurry? It takes just 10 minutes from start to finish. With 7 grams of fiber and 16 grams of protein, this fruit and vegetable smoothie recipe is a smart and simple on-the-go breakfast option that will satisfy for hours.
Really Red Smoothies
Our red bell pepper vegetable smoothie recipe features rhubarb, strawberries, raspberries, and sorbet. Even better, the beautiful ruby-red drink rings in at just 75 calories per person (score!). We’re fond of making it a double dose with that low calorie count, and pairing the smoothie with a high-protein snack such as a hard-boiled egg or cheese stick.
Creamy Green Smoothies
Apples, zucchini, and broccoli load this green vegetable smoothie with nutrients, while lime sherbet gives it a creamy consistency and taste bud-tempting amount of sweetness. That's all there is to it! Just four ingredients and you have a low-fat, 105-calorie snack.
Test Kitchen Tip: Since you’re peeling the apples before whipping up the smoothie, any color (we’re looking at you, Honeycrisps!) will do.
Spiced Sweet Potato and Coconut Smoothies
We’re filing sweet potatoes under the “veggie” category since the starches are technically root vegetables. Once cooked and mashed, the vitamin-rich tubers make one of the best vegetables for smoothies. Cinnamon, vanilla, and dates give this meal-in-a-glass the flavors reminiscent of a dessert, while a couple of spoonfuls of coconut add a taste of the tropics.
Pink Power Smoothies
The “power” in this pretty-in-pink fruit and vegetable smoothie recipe comes in the form of strawberry Greek yogurt. Each 87-calorie serving has 5 grams of protein to fuel you until your next meal. Watermelon and strawberries do a masterful job at disguising any hint of cauliflower that kids might cower from.
Kiwi-Peach Green Smoothie
There's no wrong way to make a spinach smoothie—especially if you're following this slurp-worthy recipe. Besides the leafy greens, it's loaded with kiwi, peaches, and an avocado for creaminess. A squeeze of lime juice is the finishing touch to brighten the beachy flavors.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you prefer, you can trade Swiss chard for the spinach.
Carrot-Mango Green Tea Smoothies
Vitamin-packed carrots, antioxidant-rich green tea, chia seeds, and mango? This tasty vegetable smoothie recipe is basically liquid health. A hint of honey quickly sweetens the tropical drink. With 2 grams of fiber in each cup, this smoothie will have you feeling good about sipping away.
Energizing Mocha-Almond Smoothies
This vegetable smoothie does double duty as both a meal and your morning coffee. Don't let the rutabaga and eggplant in this scare you—we promise you won't even taste the veggies! All you'll notice are the alluring flavors of chocolate, almond, and a hint of banana.
Carrot Cake Smoothies
No need to wait for dessert for a taste of cake! Here’s a fruit and vegetable smoothie that tastes decadent yet is shockingly nutritious. With carrots (naturally), banana, OJ, oats, and almond butter, this craveable creation has enough calories (387) and protein (21 grams) to power you through whatever the morning might bring.
Sweet Honey-Ginger Beet and Mango Smoothies
This golden, honey-drizzled vegetable smoothie recipe is intended as a morning meal replacement. In addition to fruits, veggies, and juices, we tossed in tofu (which is made from soy, so also a vegetable) to kick up the protein and give this smoothie a thicker texture. No one will ever guess there are yellow beets and sweet bell peppers hiding inside, too.
Virgin Mary Smoothies
Now here's a healthy snack that almost feels naughty! The classic Bloody Mary flavors you love are here, but without the vodka. By using whole tomatoes instead of juice, this vegetable smoothie provides 3 grams of filling fiber per serving.
Harvest Spice Smoothies
Step aside, pumpkin spice everything. Now, thanks to this squash smoothie recipe, we can enjoy the beloved flavors of fall year-round in a healthier beverage. Each serving supplies 200% of your recommended daily vitamin A, an eyesight- and immune-boosting antioxidant.
Fruity Kale Smoothies
Kale is the classic green smoothie recipe ingredient. This version gets sweet balance from grapes, pineapple, and apple. It’s like a produce salad you can drink! Garnish with a slice of kiwi or a cube of pineapple to give a nod to the sweet concoction inside the glass.
Carrot-Orange Smoothies
This bright orange vegetable smoothie recipe is truly the breakfast drink of champions. Carrots and romaine lettuce bring a surprising boost of vitamins, and Greek yogurt amps up the protein. The highlight, in our opinion, is the addition of clementines that deliver the just-right level of natural sugars.
Berry-Veggie Smoothie
It will take a tour of the produce aisle to snag the ingredients required for this fruit and vegetable smoothie. We promise it’s worth it for the beautiful flavor balance—and the well-balanced nutrition. Banana, berries, bell pepper, carrot, and pomegranate juice are all showcased in this tasty drink.
Sweet Beets-and-Greens Smoothies
The deep jewel-tone color of these vegetable smoothies is a visual cue to their ample antioxidant levels. Beets, berries, pomegranate juice, and leafy greens combine for a vitamin A- and C-packed recipe. Opt for frozen berries to make it icy and refreshing.
Cucumber-Mint Hydration Smoothies
Here's an invigorating take on a green smoothie that will have you excited to eat your vegetables. Cauliflower and cucumber are camouflaged inside this frosty drink recipe. Melon, mint, and honey take over the taste so you barely note the veggie components.
Spring Green Smoothies
Unless you garnish with asparagus spears as we did, you'll hardly know this green smoothie recipe is made with spinach and asparagus. Green grapes, kiwifruit, and a splash of grape juice keep the smoothie nicely sweet. This low-calorie snack is rich in vitamin A and offers 3 grams of fiber.