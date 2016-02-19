Vegetable Smoothie Recipes You'll Slurp 'Til the Last Drop

Apples, zucchini, and broccoli load this green vegetable smoothie with nutrients, while lime sherbet gives it a creamy consistency and taste bud-tempting amount of sweetness. That's all there is to it! Just four ingredients and you have a low-fat, 105-calorie snack.

Test Kitchen Tip: Since you’re peeling the apples before whipping up the smoothie, any color (we’re looking at you, Honeycrisps!) will do.