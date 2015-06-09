Our Most Refreshing Smoothie Recipes to Beat the Heat
Protein-Packed Smoothie
Refreshing, healthy and satisfying, this strawberry banana smoothie recipe is fantastic for breakfast, lunch, or even a post-workout pick-me-up. Want to pack in even more protein and flavor? Add a scoop of thick, creamy peanut butter!
Really Red Power Smoothies
A perfect combination of fruits and vegetables, this smoothie recipe with yogurt is a sneaky way to add extra nutrients to your kids’ breakfasts. They’ll never taste the hidden cauliflower and pepper over the perfectly sweet and tart raspberries and strawberries.
Sweet Honey-Ginger Beet and Mango Smoothies
Looking for a protein-packed smoothie that boasts flavor and nutrients at the same time? Beets and bell peppers are the way to go. Don’t worry, they get sweetened up with some mango, honey, and ginger in this refreshing smoothie recipe.
Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
With this fruit smoothie recipe, you can enjoy all the same refreshing citrus flavor featured in the classic freezer pops—minus all the added sugars. This easy smoothie recipe is sweet enough on its own, thanks to a tablespoon of orange juice concentrate and the natural sugars in the vanilla yogurt (the latter also imparts the “cream”)!
Avocado Smoothie
If you thought avocados were only good for toast, think again! This green smoothie recipe combines avocado, banana, and a splash of orange juice to prove that avocadoes are good for so much more. You’ll love the bright, fresh burst of flavor in this packed-with-protein smoothie recipe.
Cherry-Berry Smoothies
This refreshing smoothie recipe combines colorful berries and cherries for a tasty supply of antioxidants. Perfect as both an afternoon energy-booster or a morning pick-me-up, this fruit smoothie recipe is simple to make and even easier to enjoy.
Blueberry-Pineapple Smoothie
Blend frozen fruit, yogurt, orange juice, and (surprise!) baby spinach for a sweet smoothie recipe. This is a green smoothie recipe in disguise, because the berries hide any trace of the color or flavor of spinach. Yes, that means this is an easy sell—even for picky eaters.
Spiced Sweet Potato and Coconut Smoothies
Searching for a healthy smoothie recipe filled with fall flavors? This simple smoothie recipe combines sweet potatoes with yogurt and milk. For a healthy spin on the oh-so-coveted PSL, add a dash of cinnamon―plus nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.
Ginger-Mango Smoothie
This fruit smoothie recipe features tropical mango for plenty of island vibes. Blend in a bit of banana for an ultra-creamy consistency and grate in a bit of ginger for extra zest. This smoothie recipe is so refreshing; you might just be tempted to swap it for your favorite tiki drink!
Kiwi-Pineapple Smoothies
Don’t worry, we won’t tell the kids this fruit smoothie recipe is actually packed with spinach. Blended with yogurt and banana, this smoothie recipe is creamy, rich, and full of antioxidants, iron, and vitamin A.
Pink Power Smoothies
Blended with Greek yogurt, watermelon, and strawberries, no one will guess that this smoothie recipe is hiding more than a cup of cauliflower! Start your day on a nutritious note with this perfect breakfast smoothie recipe.
Sweet Beets and Greens Smoothies
Never thought of beets and greens in a smoothie together? This vegetable smoothie recipe will change your mind. Sweet beets, tart blueberries, and good-for-you kale combine in this vitamin-packed strawberry smoothie recipe. Not a fan of pomegranate juice? No problem, try cranberry juice instead.
Pina Colada Smoothie
One sip of this fruity concoction and you'll be dreaming of warm weather and golden beaches. Banana, coconut, and pineapple flavors are all featured in one glass! Enjoy these island-style smoothies in place of the alcoholic version of piña coladas.
PB&J Smoothies
These childhood favorites meet again in our peanut butter-packed, jelly-filled smoothie recipe. The addition of a banana and Greek yogurt creates a luxurious, creamy texture. The best part? This recipe is totally customizable and can be adapted with your go-to jelly flavor.
Raspberry-Citrus Swirly Smoothies
Raspberries and OJ create a dazzling drink that's equal parts delicious and nutritious in this swirled smoothie recipe. Blend each part separately then swirl together for a show-stopping beverage that will impress.
Mixed-Berry Smoothie
An icy blend of pretty pomegranate, beautiful berries, and a spoonful of honey makes this yummy drink one showstopping fruit smoothie. Since it's made with all frozen fruit, there's no wrong time of year to fuel up with this ruby-hued healthy breakfast smoothie.
Creamy Green Smoothies
This ridiculously light and refreshing smoothie gets its color from lime sherbet, zucchini, and broccoli. Two small apples add familiar crispness. To save time the day of serving, blend up a batch of green smoothies and refrigerate (for up to 3 days) in single-serving cups.
Berry-Veggie Smoothies
You’d never guess by looking or tasting it, but this berry smoothie recipe includes half a red bell pepper per serving! A half tablespoon of coconut oil or almond butter helps bring this healthy smoothie together and aids in the vitamin absorption process while adding creamy richness.