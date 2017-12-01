Smoothie Bowl Recipes That Are (Almost) Too Pretty to Eat
Ginger-Acai Bowls with Almond Pepita Clusters
If you're willing to replace red with pink, then this acai smoothie bowl recipe has almost every color in the rainbow. For an out-of-the-ordinary topper, make your own irresistible nut clusters with almonds, pumpkin seeds, coconut, and flaxseed. In fact, you might just want to make extra of those clusters to munch on or top your yogurt.
Berry-Coconut Smoothie Bowl
This smoothie bowl recipe is both vegan and paleo-friendly, so it's perfect for meeting dietary needs while still being delicious enough for everyone to enjoy. We use coconut Greek yogurt to keep the mix nondairy. It also adds probiotics and protein to your morning smoothie bowl.
Ginger-Berry Smoothie Bowl
If you're not awake already, this brilliantly bright bowl will give you an instant energy boost. A combo of strawberries and beets gives the smoothie its bold red color, which serves as an ideal canvas for arranging chia seeds, berries, and crystallized ginger.
Go-Green Smoothie Bowls
Why eat a salad when you can enjoy this pretty smoothie bowl? Spinach and kale give our green smoothie bowl recipe its grassy color and velvety texture, but you won't taste any veggies here. Blending in mango slices and vanilla soy milk keeps it sweet and fruity, so you'll be scraping the bowl for more.
Tropical Fruit Smoothie Bowls
Want to start your morning off with a quick trip to the tropics? No matter what the temperature is outside, this easy smoothie bowl recipe featuring mango, pineapple, and coconut will make you dream of warm sands and swaying palm trees.
Banana-Dark Chocolate Smoothie Bowls
You can have this smoothie bowl for breakfast, but we'll understand if you want to save it for dessert. We snuck in silky-smooth tofu to add protein to this bowl, but we couldn't resist making it a little more decadent with a sprinkle of dark chocolate on top.
Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowls
You might think dark sweet cherries would turn this smoothie red, but when combined with a few frozen blueberries, they make a royal purple. You'll want to snap an extra shot of this beautiful smoothie bowl—especially once it's topped with banana slices, almonds, and chia seeds.