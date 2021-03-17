Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Our expert advice on how to make smoothie bowls at home comes from a smoothie bowl sommelier (yes, that's a job!). Prepare to admire your beautiful creation before indulging in the delicious and healthy benefits of every bite.

Most mornings for me start by blending a healthy smoothie. Packed with fruit and veggies, I find it one of the best ways to kickstart my day with a natural boost of energy. When I'm not sipping my frozen breakfast with a straw, I also really enjoy diving spoon first into a smoothie bowl. Trending for quite a few years now, those beautiful vibrant breakfast bowls are just thicker, prettier smoothies you eat with a spoon covered with tasty toppings. If you've tried to learn how to make a smoothie bowl that's as Instagram-worthy as the posts on your feed (because let's be real, it's all about the photo op) to no success, you're in the right place.

While spending more time in our kitchens than ever, the folks at Ninja hired Gillean Barkyoumb, RDN, as its first-ever smoothie bowl sommelier. (Yes, you read that right.) What does a smoothie sommelier do, exactly? She says her job is all about creating "inventive, indulgent, and drool-worthy smoothie bowl recipes" and providing "fellow smoothie bowl enthusiasts the confidence they need to perfect their smoothie bowls." Sounds like my kind of job! Read on for expert advice on making homemade smoothie bowls.

Ginger-Acai Bowls with Almond-Pepita Clusters arranged with lines of fruit and almonds Image zoom Credit: Blaine Moats

How to Make a Smoothie Bowl

To get started, Barkyoumb's got us covered with her simple smoothie bowl formula: protein + fat + fruit + greens. Here's the breakdown of how much of each ingredient is needed to create a delicious smoothie bowl that's nutritious, delicious, and well-balanced:

Protein: Aim for 15-20 grams of protein. Use your favorite protein powder or a protein-packed ingredient such as Greek yogurt. Fat: Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of healthy fat (i.e. a nut butter, avocado, or flaxseed). Fruit: Go with a ¼ cup of frozen fruit. Greens: A large handful of greens or other veggies. Barkyoumb recommends using all frozen veggies for the best results.

Step 1: Blend Your Smoothie Bowl Ingredients

Using the formula above, blend your ingredients in a high-powered blender ($160, Amazon) along with a few ice cubes and a small amount of milk or water of your choice. By starting with less liquid, Barkyoumb says you'll achieve that thick smoothie bowl consistency you want.

Step 2: Add Your Smoothie Bowl Toppings

Once your smoothie bowl is blended to perfection, use a spatula ($9, Amazon) to get every bit of the fruity goodness into your favorite bowl. (Serve them in wooden coconut bowls ($20, Amazon) if you want to upgrade your presentation.) Add your favorite fresh or dried fruits, nuts, and seeds to the top of each bowl. We like chia seeds ($11, Amazon) on ours for a healthy boost of fiber, protein, and omega-3s. To make your smoothie bowl really shine, Barkyoumb says to "sprinkle each topping in vertical lines, create fun zig-zags with fresh fruit, or drizzle with your favorite nut butter or sweetener."

Go-Green Smoothie Bowls Image zoom Credit: Blaine Moats

Step 3: Take a Photo and Enjoy!

You know what to do here.

The Best Blenders for Smoothie Bowls

As noted above, a high-speed, powerful blender is going to do the best job in making a thick smoothie bowl that has a super smooth, creamy texture. If you're always making smoothie bowls at home, Ninja actually has a special smoothie bowl maker and nutrient extractor that's perfect for your smoothie bowl creations. It also comes with blender cups to make on-the-go morning smoothie drinks with ease.