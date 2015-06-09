Breakfast Quiche Recipes

Who doesn't love waking up to a rich, fluffy egg breakfast? Whisk eggs into one of these breakfast quiche recipes for an irresistible way to treat family and friends to a leisurely morning meal.
Quiche Lorraine

In its homeland (the Alsace-Lorraine region of France), Quiche Lorraine is generally served at lunch or dinner. Stateside, however, it's high on the list of favorite breakfast recipes.

Bacon-Mushroom Quiche with Gruyere and Thyme

Sour cream adds both richness and tang to this great breakfast quiche recipe. Although it starts with purchased pie pastry, you can call on a scratch-made Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie, if you wish.

Italian Quiche Cups

Using a muffin pan makes these three-bite quiches so easy, they'll be your new brunch go-to. Each mini quiche is filled with rich Italian ingredients, such as artichoke hearts, chopped pepperoni, and fresh parsley.

Italian Sausage and Zucchini Quiche

If you love the flavors of quiche -- but would rather not fuss with a crust when making breakfast recipes -- this crustless quickie is for you. It's ready for the oven in just 25 minutes.

Hash Brown Quiche

Hash browns are a surefire way to add heartiness to breakfast recipes. Here, the potatoes serve as a crisp crust for this colorful quiche.

Hearty Vegetable, Bacon, and Quinoa Quiche

If lunch is a long way off, then be sure to pull out your heartiest breakfast recipes. Here, protein-packed quinoa adds extra heft to this filling quiche.

Crustless Cheddar Quiche with Summer Veggies

This slow cooker breakfast quiche recipe is brimming with a bounty of tiny red potatoes, summer squash, and sharp cheddar cheese. Serve it with toasted bread to please crust enthusiasts.

Heirloom Tomato and Onion Quiche

Egg breakfast recipes are a great way to use in-season produce -- there are just so many flavorful veggies that go well with eggs. The colorful heirloom tomatoes here are a tasty case in point.

Crustless Spinach-and-Mushroom Quiche

This veggie-packed spinach quiche recipe is made in the slow cooker, so you can focus your time on other brunch recipes. When this bacon-studded quiche is ready, hungry guests will love digging in.

Quiche

This is one of the most versatile egg breakfast recipes around! You can change up the meat and cheese options depending on the flavors you're craving most.

