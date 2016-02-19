Our Favorite Fluffy Pancakes That Just Make Breakfast Better
Banana Pancakes with Chocolate Bits & Raspberries
Early risers and sleepyheads alike will love the sweet surprise of chocolate and fresh raspberries in these beautiful banana pancakes. Our simple three-step process makes it easy to enjoy homemade pancakes any time of day.
Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes
Creamy ricotta and a handful of juicy blueberries transform your basic pancake recipe into an out-of-this-world blueberry pancake feast. Don't forget to drizzle on our homemade maple-berry syrup for even more fruity flavor.
Buy It: Black + Decker Electric Griddle ($25, Target)
Buttermilk Pancakes
You can't go wrong when it comes to the classics, and our simple buttermilk pancake recipe is no exception. Just drizzle on the maple syrup and dive right in. If you're feeling adventurous, try one of our homemade syrup variations: peanut butter, blueberry, apple, and more.
Related: Should You Refrigerate Maple Syrup? Here’s What the Experts Say
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Not sure what to serve your vegan guests for breakfast? Look no further with this basic pancake recipe that skips the dairy. They’re so tender, we promise you won’t know the difference.
Buy It: GreenPan Ceramic Fry Pan ($40, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Honey-Lemon Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Cottage cheese makes these lemon pancakes remarkably tender. Flip with care since the extra moisture in the batter makes the homemade pancakes extra delicate (use a flexible spatula for precision).
Buy It: Small Flexible Spatula ($10, Williams Sonoma)
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
You'll flip over these flapjacks that taste just like cinnamon rolls. Instead of maple syrup, top this fluffy pancake recipe with a cream cheese drizzle to drive home the cinnamon roll flavors.
Spiced Eggnog Pancakes
If you’re looking for creative pancake recipes to really wow your guests, look no further than these spiced eggnog pancakes. Winter's favorite drink adds a comforting surprise to our fluffy spiced pancakes. Don't have dairy eggnog? Canned eggnog will do. Look for it in the baking section of your local grocery store.
Orange-Ricotta Pancakes
One-up the other breakfast foods on the table with these showstopping hotcakes. Ricotta makes for extra fluffy pancakes, and the lush blend of lemon, orange juice, and raspberries creates an amazing homemade syrup that is sure to delight your taste buds.
Pumpkin Pancakes
When it comes to breakfast, go for the gold with more creative pancake recipes. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger fill these golden-orange pumpkin pancakes with rich fall flavor. Sprinkle on a few nuts or roasted pumpkin seeds for some crunch.
Related: 53 Pumpkin Recipes You Can Make for Every Day of Fall
Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Raspberry Sauce
When it comes to homemade pancakes, nothing beats the delectable combination of chocolate and fruit. A delight for kids and adults alike, our recipe features fresh raspberries in a citrus-infused sauce atop chunky chocolate chip pancakes.
Buy It: Threshold White Creamer Pitcher ($5, Target)
Peach Pancakes & Chai Syrup
This basic pancake recipe steps it up a notch with flavors of peach and chai tea. They’re easy to make and even easier to enjoy with the addition of chai tea syrup that adds a mouthwatering twist.
Related: 10 Surprising Things to do with Tea
Lemon Soufflé Pancakes
Upgrade ordinary pancakes to a big, fluffy stack of lemon soufflé sweetness. Their soufflé-like texture comes from whipped egg whites in the batter, for those who want the fluffiest pancakes possible.
Wheat Pancakes
Whole wheat flour makes all the difference in this healthful, basic pancake recipe. With this easy pancake recipe as your base, you can liven them up with a medley of fruity add-ins: banana, peach, apricot, pear, and more.
Grain Pancakes with Strawberry-Rhubarb Sauce
A hearty blend of cornmeal, oats, and whole wheat pastry flour gives this basic pancake recipe a healthy makeover. Whole grains and oats add not only nutrients, but also a delightful texture to this easy pancake recipe. Remember to drizzle on the most delicious part: our homemade strawberry-vanilla rhubarb sauce.
Apple Butter Hotcakes
Ordinary hotcakes turn into extraordinarily fluffy pancakes with the help of simple honey butter and an easy cherry sauce. This easy pancake recipe can yield miniature hotcakes and regular-sized pancakes alike. Make the butter and sauce ahead to save some time in the morning.
Puffed Oven Pancake with Brown Sugar-Banana Sauce
You may have never made homemade pancakes like this before! For a more creative pancake recipe, rise and shine to a puffy pancake filled to the brim with warm bananas and brown-sugary goodness. Don't worry about waking up too early for prep: You can make the rum-infused fruit filling up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Pancakes
Pancakes from scratch are easy, delicious, and the star of the breakfast table. Whether you want an easy pancake recipe or opt for the buckwheat or buttermilk variations, you should prepare to dig into one of the most delicious homemade pancakes you've tasted. Just add fresh fruit and maple syrup (or whatever your desired topping), serve, and enjoy.