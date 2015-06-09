You really can't go wrong with a classic pancake recipe. Enjoy your pancakes simply with butter and maple syrup or try this delicious cider-maple syrup for a touch of fall flavor. With a side of eggs and breakfast potatoes, you'll be set.

Test Kitchen Tip: Keep cooked pancakes warm while you cook the rest by placing them in a single layer on a baking sheet and keeping in a warm oven (200°F to 250°F).