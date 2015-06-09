19 of Our Best Breakfast Recipes to Start Your Day Right
Cinnamon Rolls
Crowd-pleasing cinnamon rolls can transform a weekend breakfast into a morning to remember. This is one of our Test Kitchen's favorite breakfast recipes and they feature a special ingredient: mashed potatoes. Don't worry, it won't add flavor but rather give your breakfast bread a flaky, delicious texture. Try our delicious flavor variations (hello, caramel-pecan!). Make these up to 24 hours in advance for an easy-going morning.
Bacon-and-Egg Muffins
Bacon and eggs are classic breakfast stars, but why not change things up a bit by putting them both into a muffin? The clever combination of breakfast favorites makes this one of our top-rated breakfast recipes. Serve with maple syrup for the ultimate savory-sweet combo.
Chocolate-Filled Donuts
No need to go to the bakery when you can make homemade donuts from scratch. Our Test Kitchen recommends using a food processor to easily get the dough prepared, but a hand mixer will also do the trick. Alongside a steaming cup of coffee or milk, this is a breakfast recipe idea that will definitely start your day right.
Farmer's Casserole
Eggs, meat, potatoes, and cheese: This breakfast casserole recipe has it all. The main recipe makes enough to serve six, but we've also got instructions for doubling the recipe in case you've got a big family or want to make sure there's enough for leftovers. Adapt the recipe to your favorite meats and cheeses for a make-ahead breakfast recipe everyone will enjoy.
Blueberry and Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast Casserole
Talk about show-stopping breakfast recipes. Impress everyone at the breakfast table with this delicious stuffed French toast casserole. We use rich and creamy mascarpone (an Italian fresh cream cheese made from whole milk), but you can also substitute regular cream cheese here.
Eggs Benedict
When it comes to egg recipes for breakfast, this is one recipe you'll want to master. By using our shortcut for hollandaise sauce, this easy breakfast recipe will be ready in 25 minutes flat. For a healthier breakfast option, try using our variation suggestion for making your eggs in portobello mushroom caps.
Pancakes
You really can't go wrong with a classic pancake recipe. Enjoy your pancakes simply with butter and maple syrup or try this delicious cider-maple syrup for a touch of fall flavor. With a side of eggs and breakfast potatoes, you'll be set.
Test Kitchen Tip: Keep cooked pancakes warm while you cook the rest by placing them in a single layer on a baking sheet and keeping in a warm oven (200°F to 250°F).
Flaky Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
With so many five-star reviews, this is one classic breakfast recipe that won't disappoint. Our Test Kitchen's flaky buttermilk biscuits make the perfect base for sopping up the creamy sausage gravy. Need to go gluten-free? We've got a delicious recipe for anyone with allergy restrictions, too.
Quiche
One of our favorite breakfast recipes is definitely the classic quiche. Using our top-rated pastry recipe as the base, fill your breakfast pie with your favorite meat (ham, chicken, or even crabmeat would be delicious) or leave it out to keep your breakfast vegetarian-friendly.
Pumpkin Latte Coffee Cake
This is exactly the type of breakfast recipe you need for enjoying dessert in the morning. As soon as cooler weather hits, you'll be craving this pumpkin spice latte-inspired coffee cake. It's got instant espresso, pumpkin pie spice, and cream cheese in the batter for one of the best coffee cake recipes ever.
Ham, Asparagus, and Cheese Strata
The layers of creamy Gruyère cheese, salty ham, eggs, and crusty French bread cubes combine for one of our all-time favorite breakfast recipes. The asparagus lends a balancing, fresh note. Put this one together the night before your big brunch so all you'll have to do is bake.
Quinoa-Pumpkin Seed Granola
Granola is easy to make and even easier to eat. Try our top-rated breakfast recipe with milk, over yogurt (make your own in an Instant Pot!), or by the handful as a snack. The addition of quinoa in this four-star breakfast recipe boosts the protein and crunch factor, proving this is a morning staple worth making at home.
Butternut Squash Shakshuka
Here's an Instant Pot breakfast recipe for you. Shakshuka is a common breakfast dish of eggs in a tomato-based sauce served in Israel, but it's hearty enough to become a breakfast-for-dinner recipe as well. We like it served with warm pita bread.
Carrot Cake Refrigerator Oatmeal
Oatmeal for breakfast is far from boring when it tastes like carrot cake. Making overnight oats for a quick breakfast option is great for those days you don't have time to make anything, but need some nutrients. Top your oatmeal with walnuts for crunch and some extra pineapple for added sweetness.
Sweet Potato Biscuit Sandwiches with Ham and Redeye Gravy
With flaky sweet potato biscuits, crispy bacon, and coffee-infused ham, it's almost impossible to pick a favorite part of this breakfast sandwich. Luckily, you don't have to: The combination of all three delicious ingredients gave the breakfast recipe its star reviews.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Casserole
This Mexican-inspired breakfast dish adds some spice to your egg and potato casserole with cumin, garlic, and chili powder. Since it uses frozen potato puffs, you'll be able to whip this breakfast recipe together and have it in the oven in no time.
Waffles
Kick-off your morning with our Test Kitchen's tried-and-true waffle recipe. And you don't have to take our word for it. They're so good, one reviewer said the "waffles were gobbled up in about three minutes flat and the kids asked for seconds!" For a vegan breakfast recipe, try these delightful sweet potato waffles.
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
This easy breakfast recipe will take you less time to make than going to your local drive-through. Plus, it's healthier! Here we've got a breakfast sandwich featuring eggs, spinach, feta, and tomato for a recipe that's fitting for your Mediterranean diet.
Bacon and Dried Tomato Scones
Sure, classic scones are great, but we're all about this savory take. For an unforgettable breakfast on-the-go, make some tender herb-infused scones with crispy bacon, dried tomato, and mozzarella.