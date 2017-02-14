High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts to Power Your Day

By Karla Walsh
Going meatless in the morning doesn't mean sacrificing a filling meal. We added protein to these vegetarian recipes with eggs (if you choose to eat eggs), yogurt, beans, nut butters, and more. Each vegetarian breakfast idea is full of flavor and has at least 8 grams of filling protein.
Start Slideshow

1 of 24

Pineapple-Spinach Smoothies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fruit, vegetables, and dairy—you'll find all three food groups here. Thanks to Greek yogurt, milk, and chia seeds this is a breakfast smoothie with serious staying power.

Protein: 16 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Butternut Squash Shakshuka

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Go ahead, be cheesy! One serving of cheese has 12 grams of protein to accompany the 6 grams in each egg. Because this set-and-forget recipe is prepared in the slow cooker, you can toss the ingredients in before bed and have more time in the morning to get ready, take a walk, or even sleep in.

Protein: 15 grams

3 of 24

Buttermilk Bran Cakes with Apple-Walnut Topping

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Believe it: Pancakes can be more than a carb fest. With low-fat yogurt, walnuts, and an egg in the mix, you won’t be scrounging for snacks an hour after devouring a plate of this delicious recipe.

Protein: 10 grams

Advertisement

4 of 24

Oatmeal with Goat Cheese, Dates, Walnuts, and Honey

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We've never before seen such an elegant looking bowl of oatmeal. Goat cheese, dates, walnuts, and honey give a sophisticated feeling to this vegetarian breakfast recipe and offers an irresistible sweet and salty combination. Plus, you choose the oat. Whatever you've got on hand works, though we suggest regular versus quick-cooking for a bit of a protein advantage.

Protein: 10 grams

5 of 24

Vegetable-Cheese Strata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eggs, bread, veggies—this breakfast casserole is a mash-up of all of your favorites. Feel free to customize with any vegetables you have in the refrigerator. (We're partial to including mushrooms for their flavor.)

Protein: 21 grams

6 of 24

Eggs in Spicy Cherry Tomato Marinara

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Inspired by shakshuka (a dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes and vegetables), this Italian-seasoned egg dish comes together in your slow cooker. Boost the protein even more by stirring in a cup of beans and/or sprinkling a handful of shredded cheese.

Protein: 14 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Strawberries and Cream Waffle Sandwiches

Jason Donnelly
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cream cheese, roasted sunflower kernels, and whole grain bread are the keys to this waffle sandwich's strong nutrition. For more protein, try whipped ricotta cheese instead of cream cheese.

Protein: 10 grams

8 of 24

Hearty Breakfast Tacos

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Black beans, hash browns, and scrambled eggs help these corn tacos earn their "hearty" badge. For an extra gram of protein per serving, use six whole eggs instead of four eggs and two egg whites for these breakfast tacos.

Protein: 14 grams

9 of 24

Peanut Butter and Fruit Quinoa

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Breakfast hack: Trade oatmeal for quinoa and you’ll score twice as much protein. Stir in a bit of peanut butter, jelly, and top with a spoonful of peanuts for a fast and filling meal.

Protein: 10 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Avocado-Egg Breakfast Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You're only 10 minutes away from this vegetarian breakfast sandwich. Simply spread mustard on toasted whole wheat bread, then top with mashed avocado, steamed asparagus, and a hard-boiled egg.

Protein: 12 grams

11 of 24

Mocha-Almond Smoothies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Beyond protein-rich ingredients like Greek yogurt and nut butter, this chocolate smoothie recipe is hiding an impressive—and unrecognizable—blend of fruits and vegetables. Each glass contains a bit of rutabaga, eggplant, and banana.

Protein: 9 grams

12 of 24

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Skip the drive-through muffins and wrap up one of these veggie-topped egg and feta flatbreads. A batch of four takes only 20 minutes to prepare!

Protein: 13 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Ginger-Sesame Oats with Mushrooms and Charred Green Onions

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you're ready to give the savory oatmeal trend a try, here's an option for you. Use water to cook the nutritious steel-cut oats. Mushrooms cooked in sesame oil with fresh ginger adds huge flavor to a breakfast you'll want to make every weekend.

Protein: 21 grams

14 of 24

Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

For a morning when you need to indulge, try this mascarpone-stuffed French toast. Instead of maple syrup, each stack is served with a salted caramel-banana sauce.

Protein: 24 grams

15 of 24

Rice and Bean Frittata

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eggs, beans, and cheese are a triple threat when it comes to a high-protein breakfast. Zucchini and rice add heartiness; tomatoes and parsley keep it fresh.

Protein: 26 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Birdie in the Basket

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This easy breakfast is as cute as its name. Fill muffin cups with hash browns, eggs, and cheese, then top with pesto and tomato.

Protein: 9 grams

17 of 24

Avocado-Fennel Breakfast Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This quick breakfast sandwich is all plant-based. Whole wheat bread and avocado make the breakfast hearty without meat. Sometimes-bitter grapefruit gets mellowed with a drizzle of honey and sprinkling of salt. This recipe has so many flavor dimensions that your taste buds won't know what hit them.

Protein: 10 grams

18 of 24

Oatmeal with Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar, and Chives

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Oatmeal gets a savory makeover when paired with nutrient-rich eggs and avocado. Fresh chives and Gruyère cheese boost the flavor profile.

Protein: 21 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

PB and J Club

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We specify to use granola with peanuts for this breakfast sandwich to ensure the biggest protein boost. Peanut butter and whole grain bread supply the rest. It's a crunchy, creamy, and fresh sandwich idea that recalls childhood favorites.

Protein: 17 grams

20 of 24

Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This satisfying breakfast skillet allots two eggs and half a sweet potato for each person. For heartier appetites, toss in a few more seasonal veggies, add a slice of whole wheat toast, or serve stuffed inside a whole wheat pita.

Protein: 15 grams

21 of 24

Double Oat Breakfast Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This breakfast is a huge time-saver on rushed mornings. Make these breakfast cookies over the weekend, and the whole family can eat them during the week. You'll feel good about feeding them these cookies because they're loaded with peanut butter, oats, cereal, and raisins.

Protein: 8 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Breakfast Pita Pizzas

Blaine Moats
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tofu for the win! Here it's crumbled and seasoned with garlic and infused with flavor from aromatic veggies. Because these breakfast pizzas use soy protein, you can easily sauté the toppings ahead and reheat in mere minutes come morning (without any rubbery results you'd get from eggs).

Protein: 15 grams

23 of 24

Greek Yogurt and Cornflakes Tart

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Eat dessert first! Greek yogurt and plenty of citrus fruit make this tart recipe well-balanced enough for breakfast.

Protein: 10 grams

24 of 24

Southwest Breakfast Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

We adore this simple breakfast sandwich. Layer fiber-rich mashed black beans, tangy salsa verde, and an egg cooked how you like on a whole grain sandwich thin. A sprinkle of feta and cilantro serve as flavor-boosting toppers.

Protein: 16 grams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com