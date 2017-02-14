High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfasts to Power Your Day
Pineapple-Spinach Smoothies
Fruit, vegetables, and dairy—you'll find all three food groups here. Thanks to Greek yogurt, milk, and chia seeds this is a breakfast smoothie with serious staying power.
Protein: 16 grams
Butternut Squash Shakshuka
Go ahead, be cheesy! One serving of cheese has 12 grams of protein to accompany the 6 grams in each egg. Because this set-and-forget recipe is prepared in the slow cooker, you can toss the ingredients in before bed and have more time in the morning to get ready, take a walk, or even sleep in.
Protein: 15 grams
Buttermilk Bran Cakes with Apple-Walnut Topping
Believe it: Pancakes can be more than a carb fest. With low-fat yogurt, walnuts, and an egg in the mix, you won’t be scrounging for snacks an hour after devouring a plate of this delicious recipe.
Protein: 10 grams
Oatmeal with Goat Cheese, Dates, Walnuts, and Honey
We've never before seen such an elegant looking bowl of oatmeal. Goat cheese, dates, walnuts, and honey give a sophisticated feeling to this vegetarian breakfast recipe and offers an irresistible sweet and salty combination. Plus, you choose the oat. Whatever you've got on hand works, though we suggest regular versus quick-cooking for a bit of a protein advantage.
Protein: 10 grams
Vegetable-Cheese Strata
Eggs, bread, veggies—this breakfast casserole is a mash-up of all of your favorites. Feel free to customize with any vegetables you have in the refrigerator. (We're partial to including mushrooms for their flavor.)
Protein: 21 grams
Eggs in Spicy Cherry Tomato Marinara
Inspired by shakshuka (a dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes and vegetables), this Italian-seasoned egg dish comes together in your slow cooker. Boost the protein even more by stirring in a cup of beans and/or sprinkling a handful of shredded cheese.
Protein: 14 grams
Strawberries and Cream Waffle Sandwiches
Cream cheese, roasted sunflower kernels, and whole grain bread are the keys to this waffle sandwich's strong nutrition. For more protein, try whipped ricotta cheese instead of cream cheese.
Protein: 10 grams
Hearty Breakfast Tacos
Black beans, hash browns, and scrambled eggs help these corn tacos earn their "hearty" badge. For an extra gram of protein per serving, use six whole eggs instead of four eggs and two egg whites for these breakfast tacos.
Protein: 14 grams
Peanut Butter and Fruit Quinoa
Breakfast hack: Trade oatmeal for quinoa and you’ll score twice as much protein. Stir in a bit of peanut butter, jelly, and top with a spoonful of peanuts for a fast and filling meal.
Protein: 10 grams
Avocado-Egg Breakfast Sandwich
You're only 10 minutes away from this vegetarian breakfast sandwich. Simply spread mustard on toasted whole wheat bread, then top with mashed avocado, steamed asparagus, and a hard-boiled egg.
Protein: 12 grams
Mocha-Almond Smoothies
Beyond protein-rich ingredients like Greek yogurt and nut butter, this chocolate smoothie recipe is hiding an impressive—and unrecognizable—blend of fruits and vegetables. Each glass contains a bit of rutabaga, eggplant, and banana.
Protein: 9 grams
Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches
Skip the drive-through muffins and wrap up one of these veggie-topped egg and feta flatbreads. A batch of four takes only 20 minutes to prepare!
Protein: 13 grams
Ginger-Sesame Oats with Mushrooms and Charred Green Onions
If you're ready to give the savory oatmeal trend a try, here's an option for you. Use water to cook the nutritious steel-cut oats. Mushrooms cooked in sesame oil with fresh ginger adds huge flavor to a breakfast you'll want to make every weekend.
Protein: 21 grams
Mascarpone-Stuffed French Toast
For a morning when you need to indulge, try this mascarpone-stuffed French toast. Instead of maple syrup, each stack is served with a salted caramel-banana sauce.
Protein: 24 grams
Rice and Bean Frittata
Eggs, beans, and cheese are a triple threat when it comes to a high-protein breakfast. Zucchini and rice add heartiness; tomatoes and parsley keep it fresh.
Protein: 26 grams
Birdie in the Basket
This easy breakfast is as cute as its name. Fill muffin cups with hash browns, eggs, and cheese, then top with pesto and tomato.
Protein: 9 grams
Avocado-Fennel Breakfast Sandwich
This quick breakfast sandwich is all plant-based. Whole wheat bread and avocado make the breakfast hearty without meat. Sometimes-bitter grapefruit gets mellowed with a drizzle of honey and sprinkling of salt. This recipe has so many flavor dimensions that your taste buds won't know what hit them.
Protein: 10 grams
Oatmeal with Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar, and Chives
Oatmeal gets a savory makeover when paired with nutrient-rich eggs and avocado. Fresh chives and Gruyère cheese boost the flavor profile.
Protein: 21 grams
PB and J Club
We specify to use granola with peanuts for this breakfast sandwich to ensure the biggest protein boost. Peanut butter and whole grain bread supply the rest. It's a crunchy, creamy, and fresh sandwich idea that recalls childhood favorites.
Protein: 17 grams
Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble
This satisfying breakfast skillet allots two eggs and half a sweet potato for each person. For heartier appetites, toss in a few more seasonal veggies, add a slice of whole wheat toast, or serve stuffed inside a whole wheat pita.
Protein: 15 grams
Double Oat Breakfast Cookies
This breakfast is a huge time-saver on rushed mornings. Make these breakfast cookies over the weekend, and the whole family can eat them during the week. You'll feel good about feeding them these cookies because they're loaded with peanut butter, oats, cereal, and raisins.
Protein: 8 grams
Breakfast Pita Pizzas
Tofu for the win! Here it's crumbled and seasoned with garlic and infused with flavor from aromatic veggies. Because these breakfast pizzas use soy protein, you can easily sauté the toppings ahead and reheat in mere minutes come morning (without any rubbery results you'd get from eggs).
Protein: 15 grams
Greek Yogurt and Cornflakes Tart
Eat dessert first! Greek yogurt and plenty of citrus fruit make this tart recipe well-balanced enough for breakfast.
Protein: 10 grams
Southwest Breakfast Sandwich
We adore this simple breakfast sandwich. Layer fiber-rich mashed black beans, tangy salsa verde, and an egg cooked how you like on a whole grain sandwich thin. A sprinkle of feta and cilantro serve as flavor-boosting toppers.
Protein: 16 grams