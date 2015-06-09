Pump Up the Protein: Energy-Boosting Breakfasts
Pork and Hot Pepper Hash
Protein Boost: 27g
All you need to do is look at this beautiful breakfast hash to see how delicious it is. Colorful peppers, cilantro, and bright sunny-side up eggs fill this pork-and-potato hash.
Quick Breakfast Migas
Protein Boost: 25g
Looking to add a bit of spice to your breakfast? Chile peppers, salsa, and pork sausage bring the fiesta to this spicy Mexican dish.
Ham-Asparagus Strata
Protein Boost: 34g
It's official: We'd like to introduce you to the king of breakfast. Not only does this hearty ham and asparagus casserole pack the most protein of all our breakfast recipes, but it also serves up to eight.
Huevos Rancheros
Protein Boost: 20g
One dish, four important morning foods: Cheese, grains (in the form of corn tortillas), and veggies turn a plate of huevos into a fantastic breakfast recipe to kick-start your day.
Banana-Stuffed French Toast
Protein Boost: 26g
High-protein French toast? Yes! When French bread slices are dipped in an egg-and-milk mixture, filled with cream cheese, and topped with nuts, this classic breakfast recipe gets a big protein boost.
Quiche Lorraine
Protein Boost: 22g
Learning the secrets to making the perfect quiche isn't that hard. Learn how to perfect this protein-packed breakfast recipe.
Rice-and-Bean Frittata
Protein Boost: 26g
25 minutes, a large skillet, and a slew of fresh, delicious ingredients is all you'll need for this frittata. Colorful veggies, rice, and beans come together in this tasty breakfast recipe.
Greens and Bacon Omelet Wraps
Protein Boost: 22g
Wrap your hands around these tasty breakfast wraps. Lean turkey bacon, fresh kale, and egg whites combine a variety of healthy nutrients, making even a high-protein breakfast more effective.
Hearty Biscuit Stacks
Protein Boost 56g
Turn breakfast into an outrageously delicious feast. Each of our lumberjack-size breakfast sandwiches feature warm and flaky biscuits stuffed with chicken tenderloin, fried eggs, bacon, and a spoonful of sausage gravy.
Crustless Spinach-and-Mushroom Quiche
Protein Boost: 25g
Bacon-topped, riddled with red peppers and mushrooms, and held together by protein-packed eggs and Gruyere cheese. When it comes to crustless quiches, this slow cooker spinach quiche is a winner.
Avocado, Prosciutto, and Egg Sandwiches
Protein Boost: 21g
Trendy avocado and prosciutto take this breakfast sandwich from so-so to an instant favorite. Don't forget the high-protein poached eggs!
Cheddar Biscuits with Cajun Creamed Eggs
Protein Boost: 25g
Use up your extra eggs and turn them into a power-boosting wake-me-up. This spin on biscuits and gravy uses a homemade white sauce filled with eggs, andouille sausage, sweet peppers and onion as a delicious gravy alternative.
Eggs and Greens Breakfast Pizza
Protein Boost: 30g
Turn your kitchen into a pizzeria. High-protein eggs and sausage make this breakfast pizza unlike anything you'd get from the delivery guy.
Black Bean-and-Corn Breakfast Burritos
Protein Boost: 20g
Black beans and eggs turn spicy corn burritos into a protein-packed breakfast recipe. Whole grain tortillas, veggies, and beans also fuel your breakfast with 12 g fiber to keep you powered until lunch.
Oatmeal with Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar, and Chives
Protein Boost: 21g
Ten minutes. Five ingredients. Full servings of grains, protein, and dairy. This unique oatmeal recipe has everything you need to start your morning right.
Flaky Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
Protein Boost: 30g
You didn't think we'd talk about protein-filled breakfasts without mentioning biscuits and gravy, did you? It's a staple! With homemade, flaky biscuits and a delicious spicy and creamy sausage gravy, this breakfast recipe will be a fast favorite.
Italian Breakfast Burrito
Protein Boost: 27g
Tex-Mex, Italian, and protein-packed -- this breakfast burrito might be the only one of its kind. Sliced prosciutto and artichoke hearts are tucked inside a tortilla filled with eggs and cheese for a hearty breakfast.
Sausage Gravy and Dumplings
Protein Boost: 24g
The best type of meal is a no-fuss meal. Turn biscuits and gravy into a one-pot dish. Light and flaky biscuitlike dumplings cook on top of the gravy in your slow cooker for an easy breakfast recipe.