Credit: Carson Downing
There's no need to start your day with a plain bowl of oatmeal. With these delicious oatmeal recipes, you'll never get bored of eating your daily dose of whole grains. We've got some sweet and savory takes on oatmeal breakfast recipes including baked oatmeal recipes, slow cooker oatmeal, and more. Of course, there are tons of delicious toppers and swirl-ins to keep the flavors and textures exciting.
Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oatmeal

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
Make your breakfast ahead of time and savor your morning instead of rushing. Just toss the ingredients in the slow cooker and simmer until tender and delicious for an easy oatmeal recipe that will have everyone swarming to the kitchen as soon as the alarm clocks ring.

Orange-Honey Overnight Oats

Credit: Helen Norman
Start with basic overnight oats, then upgrade them with flaked coconut, honey, and orange zest. Before serving, customize your oatmeal any way you want with toppers like strawberry preserves, snipped thyme (we promise, it's good), or fresh berries.

Oatmeal with Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar, and Chives

Credit: Blaine Moats
Change things up by making a savory oatmeal recipe (that's full of protein!) for breakfast. Rolled oats make the perfect base for a sunny-side-up egg, sliced avocado, and cheddar cheese. This is one breakfast that's sure to keep you satisfied until lunch.

Related: Find More Quick and Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Baked Hummingbird Oatmeal

Credit: Carson Downing
Satisfy your sweet tooth in the morning with this delicious baked oatmeal recipe that tastes like a classic hummingbird cake, but with a twist. The rolled oats are infused with bananas, brown sugar, and cinnamon before being topped with coconut and baked. Sweet pineapple completes the oatmeal's signature cake flavor.

Related: How to Cook Oatmeal and Take Your Bowl Over the Top—31 Different Ways

Chai Apple Oatmeal

Credit: Blaine Moats
Skip the stove—these rich oats simmer in your slow cooker in a mixture of coconut milk, chai tea, and applesauce. The result is a healthy, cozy fall meal you'll crave all season. Just stir in chopped apple slices and honey before serving.

Buy It: Crock-Pot Manual Slow Cooker ($18, Walmart)

Pressure Cooker Multigrain Honey-Almond Breakfast Cereal

Credit: Andy Lyons
This Instant Pot oatmeal recipe is proof your trusty pressure cooker is great for every meal of the day. To really amp up your whole-grain intake, we go beyond just oats and add barley, brown rice, corn grits, and millet. In less than 30 minutes, you'll have a hearty grain bowl ready to top with your favorite fruits.

Buy It: Instant Pot Duo Plus ($100, Target)

Swiss Oatmeal

Credit: Andy Lyons
We use yogurt and milk to cool down oatmeal's usual temperature in this recipe, making it a wonderful oatmeal option for hot summer days. Try topping with almonds and fruit to add an extra boost of flavor to this dish. Bonus: You can make this oatmeal in advance and keep it in the fridge for up to 3 days to ensure you'll have a satisfying breakfast on busy mornings.

Blackberry-Ginger Refrigerator Oatmeal

Credit: Karla Conrad
Overnight oats are the easiest way to ensure a great start to your morning. Mix with a few ingredients the night before, pop them in the fridge overnight, and then just open and enjoy in the morning. Our Test Kitchen combined fresh blackberries, peach preserves, and crystallized ginger in this easy oatmeal recipe to remind you of summer no matter what time of year you enjoy them.

Fruit, Nut, and Brown Sugar Freezer Oatmeal Cups

Credit: Andy Lyons
With 30-plus five-star reviews, this oatmeal recipe is about to make your mornings a whole lot easier. Use your muffin tin to make perfectly portioned cups of oatmeal. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months and simply pop one in the microwave for a hot breakfast in minutes.

Buy It: Nordic Ware Treat Muffin Pan ($15, Target)

Oatmeal with Goat Cheese, Dates, Walnuts, and Honey

Credit: Blaine Moats
Make your morning oatmeal a Mediterranean treat. Goat cheese, dates, and toasted walnuts make the perfect sweet-tangy combo. Done in just 15 minutes, this rich oatmeal is sure to become a breakfast favorite.

Related: Power Your Morning with 13 Fast and Healthy Breakfast Bowl Recipes

Carrot Cake Refrigerator Oatmeal

Credit: Karla Conrad
With a little help from overnight oats, you can enjoy a version of your favorite spring cake for breakfast. Just mix in a few ingredients (Greek yogurt, shredded carrots, and maple syrup), refrigerate, and enjoy the next morning.

Related: Our Best Overnight Grains for Breakfast to Make Your Mornings Easier

Baked Oatmeal with Fresh Fruit

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Easy to make, yet packed with flavor, this baked oatmeal recipe is one to remember. Prep the sweet fruit and oat mixture (with both rolled oats and steel-cut oats) up to 24 hours in advance to let chill in the fridge. Once baked, serve with a dollop of yogurt and extra fruit of your choice.

Pumpkin-Apple Quick Oatmeal

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul
This stove top oatmeal recipe is proof that pumpkin is perfect all year long. It's high in beta-carotene, an important antioxidant for your heart and body. Top with some toasted cinnamon-sugar pumpkin seeds for extra crunch.

Buy It: Cuisinart Saucepan ($20, Target)

Cranberry-Maple Oatmeal with Pears

Credit: Andy Lyons
Jump-start your day by sitting down to this hearty and delicious easy oatmeal recipe. The steel-cut oats will fill you up and keep you going throughout the morning. Look for them near the old-fashioned oats in your grocery store. Opt for five-spice powder instead of cinnamon for a unique flavor.

Buy It: Chinese Five Spice ($8, The Spice House)

Six-Grain Slow Cooker Porridge

Credit: Andy Lyons
This whole-grain mix of steel-cut oats, cracked wheat, brown rice, barley, millet, and cornmeal adds plenty of nutrients (and variety) to your usual breakfast. Add in dried fruit, ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and toasted pecans for a pleasant crunch and extra flavor.

